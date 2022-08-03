WATCH: Noah Sewell previews the 2022 football season

Read on 247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATCH: Oregon DC Tosh Lupoi's instant reactions after Fall Camp Practice No. 2
Hear from Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi after the walked off the football field following Oregon's second fall camp practice of the 2022 season. He discusses Justin Flowe, Noah Sewell, Oregon's defensive line newcomers, and more. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent...
Everything Tosh Lupoi said following day two of Fall Camp
Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi met with the media for his first press conference after starting fall camp. Here's a complete transcript of Lupoi's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on...
Lupoi excited by defensive newcomers, true evaluations to come when pads come on
Oregon is in its honeymoon phase of fall camp. Things are new and exciting, and the hard parts have yet to begin. At least that's how defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi referred to it Saturday. "It's difficult to assess these guys without pads on," he explained. "Sometimes guys will look better...
Fall Camp Lodge Notebook 2022: Day Four
The 2022 edition of fall camp has officially arrived for the Oregon State football team, and BeaverBlitz is on hand in Corvallis to provide analysis, daily recaps, and player spotlights during the month of August. We’re here to serve the passionate fans who can't get enough information as the Beavers make their way through the 2022 preseason.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Terrance Ferguson believes Oregon has 'the best tight end room in the nation'
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson was anything but bashful at the program's media day on Wednesday. His unit might only return two players with significant snap counts from a year ago, but the sophomore doesn't believe a better group exists in the country. “I think we have a really deep...
Kirby Smart says 'last thing he's worried about' is Dan Lanning ahead of Georgia, Oregon matchup
Georgia and Oregon square off to open up the 2022 college football season in what is a high profile matchup cross country. Former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning left the Bulldogs to take the Ducks head coaching vacancy this offseason, something Kirby Smart already moved on. He was getting ready to open fall camp in Georgia this week. Smart was asked how he was planning to face off against his former defensive coordinator since he had insider knowledge about the Bulldogs as Oregon will visit town Sept. 3.
247Sports
43K+
Followers
357K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0