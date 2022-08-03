Council in brief: Woods at Cathedral Point phase 4 development agreement approved

Read on www.veronapress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
veronapress.com
Connecting over a reconnection: Volunteers connected to reconnect a part of the Ice Age Trail
When completed, the Ice Age Trail trail will stretch over 1,200 miles from Interstate State Park on the St. Croix River in Polk County in northwestern Wisconsin to Potawatomi State Park on Green Bay in Door County. It is one of only two National Scenic Trails contained entirely within a...
just-food.com
Saputo to close one US cheese plant, expand another
Saputo said the moves are intended to “further streamline its manufacturing footprint in the US”. Canadian dairy major Saputo is to close a cheese plant in the US, impacting 200 employees. The Toronto-listed firm plans to shutter the goat’s cheese manufacturing facility in Belmont, Wisconsin, but will invest...
wortfm.org
Complaint Filed Over Belleville’s Closed-Door Meetings
Residents of Belleville are discontent after the village board voted to sell the property of what was once the local library to a developer for less than 10% of its appraised value, the discussions for which took place behind closed doors. WORT reporter Reid Kamhi spoke to the resident who filed the complaint.
captimes.com
The city’s Odana Area Plan is starting to unfold. Here’s what it could look like.
With several development proposals making their way to Madison City Council, the city’s Odana Area Plan, which passed in September last year, is starting to unfold. The Odana Area Plan boundary encompasses a large plot of land on the west side between the Beltline Highway, Mineral Point Road and University Research Park — an area 73% larger than downtown Madison.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thechronicle.news
Historical past unveiled at authentic Woodman’s retailer in Janesville | Enterprise Information
A renovation venture in Janesville has revealed a chunk of Wisconsin’s grocery historical past that has created fairly a buzz. Rock Realty is transforming a constructing at 922 Milton Ave. for an actual property workplace. The constructing most not too long ago was house to a thrift store however when the awning was not too long ago eliminated it revealed an indication for Woodman’s Meals Market.
nbc15.com
Juda meat supplier issues recall for pork lard
JUDA, Wis. (WMTV) - A Juda meat supplier is recalling all the four-pound tubs of pork lard it sold prior to this month. Rackow’s Meat Sausage issued the recall following a routine inspection by the state Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. A statement by the agency indicated inspectors found the lard was not produced in line with the proper food safety plan.
Wisconsin’s Most-Loved State Park: Devil’s Lake with Kids
The Baraboo area and surrounding hills are no doubt one of the prettiest areas in our state. It’s no wonder that Devil’s Lake State Park is Wisconsin’s most popular state park! Devil’s Lake encompasses 360 acres and is surrounded by 500-foot quartzite bluffs. When you visit...
Daily Reporter
Findorff names Matt Breunig VP of operations
J.H. Findorff has named Matt Breunig its vice president of operations. Breunig’s priorities will include risk management and business operations for the contractor’s Milwaukee office. Matt joined Findorff in 2006 as a project manager, working initially on the construction of University Square in downtown Madison. In 2016, he was promoted to director of project management and ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
voiceofalexandria.com
How gas prices have changed in Madison in the last week
Compiled statistics on gas prices in Madison using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
captimes.com
German-style beer hall Prost! to open in former East Wash church
Lovers of European beer can soon raise a stein under stained glass at Prost!, a German-style beer hall set to open in time for Oktoberfest this fall on East Washington Avenue. Prost! (exclamation mark required) has an original location in Chicago’s Lincoln Park. Owner Brian Reynolds hopes to be serving huge pretzels and European brews in Madison by early September at 401 E. Washington Ave.
veronapress.com
Savanna Oaks teacher awarded $10,000 grant to further computer science education: Karie Huttner one of 10 educators nationwide selected for award
A Savanna Oaks Middle School teacher was one of just 10 educators recognized nationwide in June for their efforts to incorporate computer science and technology into their classrooms and curriculum, earning a $10,000 grant for the Fitchburg school. Savanna Oaks’ Design Thinking and Technology instructor Karie Huttner learned of the...
Channel 3000
10 Madison-area biergartens (plus a beer hall coming soon)
You may not realize it as you’re sipping a pint of the latest seasonal offering from your favorite local brewery or bathing in rays of sunlight at a communal table, but the biergarten experience you’re enjoying traces its history to a practical necessity, not a confluence of beautiful design. Way back in the day — or, more specifically, the early 1800s — Bavarian brewmasters built gardens on top of their breweries to keep the heat out and the temperature low, all the better to hone the taste of their legendary lagers. Not that any of the customers who camped out on the benches, tables and picnic blankets cared — they were too busy drinking and enjoying the fermented fruits of a natural paradise. Reasonable minds can disagree a little about what makes a biergarten a biergarten — for the sticklers, the key operating principle is “in the open air,” but we’ll quibble about that later. In the meantime, let’s take a slow and languorous tour of places that best exemplify Madison’s biergarten vibe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
radioplusinfo.com
8-6-22 wisconsin couple killed by lightning strike near white house
WASHINGTON (AP) — A husband and wife from Wisconsin celebrating more than five decades of marriage were killed in a lightning strike outside the White House. The couple, 76-year-old James Mueller and 75-year-old Donna Mueller, of Janesville, Wisconsin, died after the Thursday night lightning strike in Lafayette Park. A third victim, a 29 year-old adult male, was pronounced dead Friday. One other is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Secret Service and Park Police officers saw the lightning strike and rendered first aid. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says, “Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones, and we are praying for those still fighting for their lives.”
captimes.com
Near west Madison cafe The Heights to close after this weekend
The Heights, an intimate four-year-old restaurant and shop on the near west side, will close following this weekend. Sunday will be its last day as a public cafe at 11 N. Allen St. Owners Evan Gruzis and Nicole Rogers sent out an email to customers on Thursday that read, in...
Janesville couple dies in lightning strike near White House
A couple from Janesville, Wisconsin died after they were on their 56th wedding anniversary trip near in White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.
Crash on EB I-94 near Cottage Grove cleared
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — Eastbound Interstate 94 has cleared at County Highway N near Cottage Grove after a crash during the Friday evening rush hour, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. A WisDOT traffic camera in the area appears to show...
Local dental office to offer free service day next month
MADISON, Wis. — A local dental office will offer a day of free service next month to support people who don’t have dental insurance. Four Lakes Family Dental in Madison will host its Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, September 10. Visitors will be able to have professional cleanings, dental fillings, and tooth extractions done free of charge, no insurance required.
veronapress.com
Verona High School class of 1972 50th class reunion set for Aug. 13
The Verona Area High School’s class of 1972 reunion will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way. The cost is $25 per person, which includes hors d'oeuvres. Send payment to John Scharer at 1103 Hewitt St. Neenah, WI 54956. There...
‘They were wonderful people’: Janesville neighbors left heartbroken after couple dies from lightning strike near White House
JANESVILLE, Wis. — After a husband and wife from Janesville died after being struck by lightning near the White House Thursday night, neighbors woke up Friday heartbroken to hear about the kind elderly couple who lived in their area. Jacqui Hein and Milford Jensen are just two of the people in the neighborhood where 76-year-old James Mueller and 75-year-old Donna...
Sun Prairie emergency crews respond to rollover crash on US 151, road reopens
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Emergency crews were sent to US 151 South near the Windsor Street exit in Sun Prairie Wednesday for a reported rollover crash. Dane County dispatchers said that Sun Prairie fire and police crews responded to the crash. An EMS unit was sent to the scene, but it is unclear if anyone was injured. The right lane...
Comments / 0