Texas Tech med students build hydroponics system to help feed Lubbock families

everythinglubbock.com
Texas Tech student passes away unexpectedly Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech student Adeola Omoloja, 21, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Texas Tech University Honors College. “It is with incredibly heavy hearts that we share our dear friend and treasured member of the Honors College community Adeola Omoloja passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2022. He was 21 years old,” the press release said.
Lubbock organizations to host upcoming back-to-school events
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the fast approach of the new school year, many organizations around Lubbock are hosting back-to-school events. Many of these events offer cheaper alternatives for school supplies. Some events offer just a fun celebration of the new year. Here are some of the upcoming events around...
Lubbock church providing $50 shoe vouchers for back-to-school event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Living Word of Faith Church in Lubbock is hosting its 1st annual Shoes 4 Souls Back to School event. The event will be on Aug 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 129 Temple Ave. Shoe vouchers worth $50 to Champs Sports in the South...
Helping Others: Lubbock MOW’s 12th Annual Feed Seniors Now
Looking to help out and give back to the community? This is a great way to do that. Comfort Keepers of Lubbock and Lubbock Meals on Wheels are gearing up for their 12th Annual Feed Seniors Now event. This benefits Lubbock Meals on Wheels’. Weekend Meal Program. This program provides...
Matt Stell Reports: Lubbock couple receives doctorate degrees – together
LUBBOCK, Texas – Those who know Ben and Cicely refer to them as one of Lubbock’s “power couples”, but they’re not the biggest fans of such a designation. “Don’t be like me, be like Jesus,” said Cicely. Cicely is executive principal of the Lubbock Partnership Network within Lubbock ISD. Ben is executive director of the […]
Los Hermanos Familia hosting free fishing and family event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Los Hermanos Familia organization is hosting its 14th annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event today. The free event started at 6 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m. at the Buddy Holly Lake at N University and Cesar Chavez Drive.
fox34.com
Slaton single mom needs school supplies for 10 children
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Single mom, Crystal Trevino of Slaton, hasn’t received food stamps in months. “I’m literally paying for the food and the bills right now...that’s why it’s extra hard right now to get anything,” Trevino said. Now, she faces the challenge of sending...
Former Texas Tech Student Declared Competent to Stand Trial After 10 Years
A Lubbock judge ruled that a man accused of murder was competent enough to stand trial after 10 years. KAMC news reported that 29-year-old Sampson Oguntope was declared competent to stand trial for the 2012 murder of 89-year-old Faye Grey. Back in February of 2012, 19-year-old Oguntope broke into Grey's...
Lubbock ISD turning to alternatively certified teachers to staff upcoming school year
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Schools across the nation are seeing an all-time low in new teachers going into the education profession. Lubbock ISD says seasoned teachers are not retiring at higher rates, but fewer people are choosing to become educators. Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo at Lubbock ISD says her district...
Where can you get free school supplies? Here are some back-to-school giveaways happening in Lubbock:
LUBBOCK, Texas — There are several back-to-school giveaways happening in and around Lubbock over the next few weeks. Here’s a list of five: Greenlawn Church: Sat. Aug. 6th, 9-11 AM 5701 19th St. Giving away 700 brand new backpacks filled with school supplies like glue sticks, pens, markers and paper Hub City Outreach Center’s 3rd […]
Lubbock Figures Out How To Do Splash Pads The Wrong Way
Well, if there's something that can be screwed up, we'll find a way. I have written about the city's need for splash pads for easily a decade. Splash pads are really cool, updated feature that many cities have implemented. They are kind of to pools what skateparks are to regular parks. They reflect current trends, preferences and needs.
Texas Tech soccer prepares for their exhibition match
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech soccer is preparing for their upcoming season. They will host an exhibition match against LCU on Tuesday, August 9th at 7pm. The match will be at home for the Red Raiders, at the John Walker Soccer Complex. Captain Charlotte Teeter is ready to lead the team this season. Head coach Tom Stone mentioned how ready he is to see the incoming freshman preform.
Lubbock is Getting Something Different near Quaker & 98th Street
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here is your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill is getting a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. If you've never been this restaurant has six locations, about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few...
New Lubbock Attractions Bring an Artsy Flair to the Ranching Town
If you think you know Lubbock, you clearly haven’t been in a while. Gone are the days when Texas Tech was the town’s main draw. Now, you’ll find a city brimming with fine dining, artistic flair, and Panhandle revelry. Opened in January 2021, the eye-catching architecture and...
Thursday morning top stories: Budget proposes splash pads to replace 3 Lubbock pools
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Budget proposes splash pads to replace 3 Lubbock pools. Lubbock’s city manager is proposing a plan to close all but one City of Lubbock swimming pool and replace them with splash pads. The city says the splash pads would be open much...
South Lubbock residents fed up after construction leaves neighborhood covered in dust
Lubbock, Texas – Residents in a South Lubbock neighborhood said they are frustrated after some construction in their area has blown them away with dust. One resident said the construction started around April and has continued throughout the whole summer. They said it affected their daily lives because they haven’t been able to enjoy their […]
Lubbock Mystery: The Bombing Of The Alcoholics Anonymous Faith Club
Thursday May 18, 1978 in Lubbock, Texas. Lubbock was getting ready for a big Friday night that would see legends come to Lubbock. Stevie Ray Vaughn would be playing at Stubbs BBQ. And at the old Lubbock Municipal Coliseum, AC/DC would be rocking the city with songs like "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap" and "T.N.T".
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sally!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sally, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old female shar pei mix. She is trained and a lap dog! She is good with children and other dogs and likes to run. She is a little shy at first, but warms up to people quickly. Sally is up-to-date on her shots. She is also spayed and microchipped.
City of Lubbock Plans To Close Most Pools For Good After This Summer
Enjoy the municipal pools in Lubbock while you can, because if the proposed City of Lubbock budget passes, most of the pools will be closed for good. This past Monday, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the 2023 proposed budget and among the items including in the budget is the future of the Lubbock pools. The plan moving forward is to close all municipal pools in Lubbock except for the pool located at Clapp Park. Instead of pouring money into pools that are in desperate need of costly repairs, the City of Lubbock will use $7.8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the pools with three splash pads. Again, only Clapp Park would keep a pool.
School lunches now to be bought after federal funding from pandemic expires
LUBBOCK, Texas – Over the past two years during COVID, families have not had to worry about paying for their child’s meals at school thanks to pandemic funding from the federal government. However, as of June 30th, those dollars have expired. This applies for all schools in the National School Lunch Program. For Lubbock-Cooper and […]
