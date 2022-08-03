ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas County, MO

houstonherald.com

Heat advisory for Texas County this weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Saturday and Sunday. The heat index will range from 100 to 109 degrees. It expects the eastward expansion of excessive heat this weekend.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Some without power in region

Overnight storms have left some without power in the region. At 7 a.m. Thursday, Intercounty Electric Cooperative reported 443 meters affected; 181 were in Texas County.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Commission discusses road signs, reviews procedures for Road Rally

Members of the Texas County Commission conducted business on July 27-28. •Held talks with the U.S. Treasury Department on the American Rescue Plan Act. •Discussed mileage for erecting road signs and Texas County Emergency Services (911) taking over the road sign project. •Reviewed race procedures and road closure for an...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
Texas County, MO
Government
County
Texas County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
houstonherald.com

One rescued after falling from bluff west of Houston, authorities say

One person was injured late Saturday afternoon after falling from a bluff at a Missouri Conservation Department area known as The Narrows, authorities said. Rescue personnel were called to the Little Piney River side of the bluff west of Houston, where a male was reported to have fallen. The area is off Highway Z.
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Sales tax collections up big for the month in county

Merchants collected 29 percent more Texas County sales tax revenue than the same monthly period a year ago, the Missouri Department of Revenue reported. Texas County has three half-cent sales tax for general operations, debt retirement on the justice center and maintenance needs. Each tallied $132,138 for the month. That’s up $29,871 from the same month a year ago.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Three injured in crash south of Mountain Grove

An accident south of Mountain Grove left three persons injured Saturday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Dale Pounds said an eastbound 1997 Chevrolet S-10 driven by Tyler I. Long, 18, of Mountain Grove, failed to yield at a stop sign on Gumbo Road, causing it to strike the side of a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Silverado operated by a 15-year-old boy.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
FOX2Now

Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. – Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ryan Chick, 18, of Cabool; Logan Meerkatz, 18, of Cleveland, Missouri; and Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Missouri. Two other 18-year-olds are hospitalized with injuries.
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Three teens dead after Cedar County crash

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County. A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it […]
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
Laclede Record

Route 66 Yard Sale: 100 Miles of Treasures on The Mother Road 2022

A record 102 yard sales, many with multiple sellers, are registered for the fourth annual 100-mile Route 66 Yard Sale this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6, in Missouri’s Pulaski, Laclede and Webster counties. Based on those who listed sales on the “Route 66 Yardsale” Facebook page and in the...
MARSHFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

Crashes end in fatality, multiple injuries

Two people were hurt in a 11:10 p.m. crash Tuesday on Route F, north of Pecos Drive in Laclede County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jacob T. Mitchell, 28, of Lebanon, the driver of a 1992 Kawasaki 2x1100 struck the rear of a northbound 2021 Honda C8500 driven by Caleb B. Whaley, 22, of Lebanon. Mitchell was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, while Whaley.was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Lebanon. The Highway Patrol described their injuries as moderate to serious. Both were listed as reportedly wearing safety devices. For more on this story see the LCR.
LEBANON, MO
houstonherald.com

Hospital receives 25th annual zero deficiency rating for mammography

Texas County Memorial Hospital’s mammography department has received a “zero deficiency” rating from the Mammogram Quality Standards Act (MQSA) for mammography done by the radiology department for the 25th straight year. The MQSA requires mammography facilities across the nation to meet uniform quality standards. Congress passed this...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

3 teenagers killed in a crash near Jerico Springs, Mo.

JERICO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three teenagers Thursday afternoon. According to the patrol, a car driven by Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., became airborne after it topped a hill on State Highway B. The car then ran off the road and overturned.
JERICO SPRINGS, MO
houstonherald.com

Recent Cabool grad killed, classmate seriously hurt in crash that claims three

A recent Cabool graduate was killed and another classmate seriously injured Thursday in an accident that claimed three lives in Cedar County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Authorities said Clay W. Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., was driving a westbound 2006 Toyota Scion that travelled off Highway B about...
CABOOL, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Summersville Crash Involving Deer Leads to Injury for Butler, MO Man

Summersville, MO. – A deer-involved crash outside of Summersville on Highway 17 has injured the driver. This accident occurred as a Northbound 2020 Chevy Impala was traveling at night struck a deer at roughly 9:05pm last night. The driver, identified as Harold Anderson, 47 of Butler, MO, was moderately injured in the accident. He was transported afterward to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
SUMMERSVILLE, MO
houstonherald.com

One injured when car strikes deer

One person received moderate injuries Wednesday night when a car struck a deer near Summersville. Tpr. J.J. Smith said a northbound 2020 Chevrolet Impala driven by Harold C. Anderson, 47, of Butler, struck the animal on Highway 17 about two miles west of Summersville. Anderson, who was wearing a seat...
SUMMERSVILLE, MO
houstonherald.com

Gourleys set for induction in music society

A Houston couple will be among inductees in the George D. Hay Society of West Plains. David and Darlene Gourley are included in the 16th hall of honor induction that is planned for 5 p.m. at the Star Theatre in Willow Springs. The Gourleys have performed gospel music around the...
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Ozarks Healthcare Behavioral Health Center conducts crisis intervention training for area law enforcement

As the number of people dealing with mental health crises continues to rise across the nation, law enforcement officers across Missouri are training to improve safety and emergency response efforts. Ozarks Healthcare’s Behavioral Health Center (BHC) recently conducted training for local law enforcement. BHC staff presented a 40-hour Crisis Intervention...
WEST PLAINS, MO
houstonherald.com

DEATH NOTICE: Ryan Chick

Graveside services for Ryan Chick, 18, of Cabool, are 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Cabool Cemetery. A visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Second Baptist Church, 13475 Industrial Drive. Send an online condolence. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to a...
CABOOL, MO

