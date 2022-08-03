‘It’s the American dream,’ International students eager to explore Oklahoma need host family

OKLAHOMA ( KFOR ) – How would you like to experience a different culture inside your home, all while providing a haven for a foreign exchange student?

Right now, there is a need for Oklahomans to provide a place to stay for a teen on the experience of a lifetime.

“You can change a person’s life for the better,” said Donna Baldwin with ASSE International Student Exchange Program . “I’ll get emotional because this happened to me. My son is dyslexic.”

Baldwin told KFOR her son engaged more after she opened her doors to a foreign exchange student.

She is joining ASSE’s call on Oklahomans to open their hearts and homes to students looking to experience the American dream.

“All they ask for is an opportunity to come here and enjoy the American culture,” said Baldwin. “It’s all about your heart and how you want to help and contribute and make somebody’s life better.”

ASSE has until August 31 to place as many students in Oklahoma homes as they can.

Baldwin stated she would love to get 25 students placed but has 14 students she hand-picked. They are scholarship students looking for an Oklahoma adventure and they need a place to stay.

“These students come with medical insurance and spending money,” said Baldwin.

Baldwin stated the student exchange program accepts all types of families (single parents, empty nesters, families with young kids, or even no kids).

If placed, an individual student will stay with a host family from the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. The program requires a host family to provide a separate bed for the student, three meals a day, and create a bond that will last a lifetime.

It’s a huge responsibility, but for these 14 students, it is an opportunity of a lifetime.

“They have worked so hard to get to this point, and I would hate for their dreams to end if they don’t get placed,” said Baldwin.

If you would like to begin your host family application, visit the ASSE website .

