ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

‘It’s the American dream,’ International students eager to explore Oklahoma need host family

By Brya Berry/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MjUKK_0h3tVFNn00

OKLAHOMA ( KFOR ) – How would you like to experience a different culture inside your home, all while providing a haven for a foreign exchange student?

Right now, there is a need for Oklahomans to provide a place to stay for a teen on the experience of a lifetime.

Town of Davenport welcomes proposed turnpike expansion

“You can change a person’s life for the better,” said Donna Baldwin with ASSE International Student Exchange Program . “I’ll get emotional because this happened to me. My son is dyslexic.”

Baldwin told KFOR her son engaged more after she opened her doors to a foreign exchange student.

She is joining ASSE’s call on Oklahomans to open their hearts and homes to students looking to experience the American dream.

“All they ask for is an opportunity to come here and enjoy the American culture,” said Baldwin. “It’s all about your heart and how you want to help and contribute and make somebody’s life better.”

Love donuts? You could win $3,000 in Oklahoma City

ASSE has until August 31 to place as many students in Oklahoma homes as they can.

Baldwin stated she would love to get 25 students placed but has 14 students she hand-picked. They are scholarship students looking for an Oklahoma adventure and they need a place to stay.

“These students come with medical insurance and spending money,” said Baldwin.

Baldwin stated the student exchange program accepts all types of families (single parents, empty nesters, families with young kids, or even no kids).

Freedom Fiesta planned to honor 64th anniversary of OKC sit-in

If placed, an individual student will stay with a host family from the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. The program requires a host family to provide a separate bed for the student, three meals a day, and create a bond that will last a lifetime.

It’s a huge responsibility, but for these 14 students, it is an opportunity of a lifetime.

“They have worked so hard to get to this point, and I would hate for their dreams to end if they don’t get placed,” said Baldwin.

If you would like to begin your host family application, visit the ASSE website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Davenport, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
KFOR

Former patient brings truck full of items to kids of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long-time patient of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, Elliot Johnston, wanted to give back to the hospital that kept him alive. The 5-year-old came with his mother, Mariah Johnston, and his grandparents to OK Children’s Hospital from Tulsa with a moving truck full of boxes. The packages contained items from video games for older kids and baby rattles for newborns.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

State of Oklahoma sues Florida company over management of federal COVID relief money for students

The state of Oklahoma filed a lawsuit against ClassWallet, a company they contracted to provide emergency federal education funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, earlier Friday. The named plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Oklahoma’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services and the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability. They filed against Florida-based Kleo Inc., ClassWallet’s parent company.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Biggest Pow Wow Is Coming Up Soon

Summer in Oklahoma is many things. It's brutally hot. It's a great excuse to float the river. There's a rodeo nearly every weekend and peak pow wow season across the state. If you don't know what a pow wow is, it is definitely something you should experience at least once in your lifetime, but spoilers... you'll go back time and time again.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Amazing Oklahomans: News 9's Contractors

We are extending an extra thank you to our Amazing Oklahomans Friday. The amazing folks making our new home in Downtown Oklahoma City have been working so hard to create a great new space. We were able to get together for a luncheon to thank them personally Friday. We're moving...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Dream#International Students#American#Oklahomans
KOCO

Tax-Free Weekend starts in Oklahoma before start of school year

OKLAHOMA CITY — With inflation being at a high right now, Oklahomans can save some big bucks during Tax-Free Weekend. The holiday weekend started Friday. Shoppers can avoid having to pay sales tax on most clothing and shoes as long as the item is under $100, but it does not apply to accessories such as wallets, jewelry, purses, watches and other similar items.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!

Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
ENID, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
KXII.com

Mercy ER stays busy as COVID cases rise in Southern Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore’s ER director said they’ve seen a big increase of COVID cases lately. But it’s not a repeat of last year- Doctor Harold Claver said most of the covid patients are healthy enough to go home. “We’ve definitely had a big uptick...
ARDMORE, OK
news9.com

Horror-Con In Oklahoma City This Week

This weekend is Oklahoma City's Premiere Horror Con, and we have a special guest to tell us all about it. Actor Lou Ferrigno, who you may better know as the Incredible Hulk, is here in Oklahoma City for the event this weekend. There will be things like shopping, Q&A panels,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

Anheuser-Busch Is Delivering Water To SW Oklahoma Fire Dept’s

Oklahoma is so dry right now that it literally only takes the smallest of sparks to ignite a devastating blaze. We've watched small fires quickly become huge fires for months now, and our various fire departments, most of which consist entirely of volunteers, deserve the utmost recognition for limiting the potential destruction so far.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Walker Named Co-Anchor To Be On Weekend Program

Kylie Walker has been named co-anchor of the weekend morning news show on KOCO-TV (Channel 5), The Black Chronicle has learned. She will join Shelby Montgomery, who is co-anchor of the news program. She will be a news reporter for KOCO-TV on weekdays. She comes to KOCO 5 from Hearst...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy