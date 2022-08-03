ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Citizens Insurance looming rate hike affects hundreds of thousands of Florida homeowners

WPBF News 25
 3 days ago
islandernews.com

Thousands of homeowners could lose coverage as three insurance companies lose financial-stability rating

Dominoes began to fall this week as one of the nation's most-respected insurance rating firms took action by downgrading three Florida insurance companies, including one based in Coral Gables. Demotech, a financial analysis and rating firm out of Columbus, Ohio, withdrew financial-stability ratings for Weston Property & Casualty Insurance Co.,...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida State
The Free Press - TFP

State Pumps Brakes On Florida Turnpike Extension

  The state Department of Transportation has paused plans to extend Florida’s Turnpike northwest from Wildwood after four potential routes drew local opposition, the agency said Thursday. The Department of Transportation said in a news release that feedback turned up concerns with “portions” of all
FLORIDA STATE
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says senior citizens need property tax relief

I would like to propose that the government of the state of Florida takes a good look at really helping out the senior population in this great state. When a person reaches the age of retirement – say, 64 years old – the state should cancel out the requirement of collecting annual taxes on their homes. The reasons behind this are listed below.
OCALA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties among ‘Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest’

Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties were ranked among SmartAsset’s list of “Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest” in Florida. Charlotte County came in at No. 6 in the financial technology company’s study, followed by Lee County at No. 8 and Collier County at No. 9. The study compares Social Security income in each county against the local cost of living to see where retirees can stretch their money furthest. The full methodology and study results are available online.
LEE COUNTY, FL
#Citizens Insurance#Private Insurers#Insurance Policies#Home Insurance#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#National Risk Experts
CBS News

Two more Florida property insurers lose financial ratings

- An insurance ratings agency has withdrawn the financial ratings of two more Florida property insurers, bringing the total number of withdrawals or downgrades to five this week. Demotech on Tuesday withdrew the ratings of Bankers Specialty Insurance Co. and First Community Insurance Co. The withdrawals were reported Wednesday morning...
FLORIDA STATE
multihousingnews.com

Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground in Florida

Plans call for the project to be completed by April 2023. The Terwilliger Brothers Residential LLC (TBR) has broken ground on its multifamily development in Palmetto, Fla. Trevesta Place will consist of 256 units between six different buildings. According to Yardi Matrix data, a construction loan for $34 million was secured through Hancock Whitney Bank in late 2021.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

National building materials distributor continues to grow presence in South Florida

US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Deco Truss, primarily a manufacturer and supplier of structural roof and floor trusses to customers in South Florida and the Caribbean. Founded in 1983, Deco Truss serves framing and building contractors for residential, multi-family and...
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

New energy ‘superhighway’ connecting Northwest Florida to FPL energy grid

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Northwest Florida is connected to the Florida Power and Light energy grid. The North Florida Resiliency connection went into service Thursday. “It helps day-to-day reliability. It helps with storm reliability and it will eventually, over time, actually reduce our customer’s costs because if we can produce power for less money everybody benefits,” Eric Silagy, FPL chairman, and CEO, said.
FLORIDA STATE
capecoralbreeze.com

Electric bills cause sticker shock

Residents and businesses are having to dig deeper into their pockets to keep the lights on. Rising electric bills throughout Southwest Florida and beyond have frustrated homeowners and leave them wondering why such a jump has occurred. According to Lee County Electric Cooperative, the cost of natural gas has increased...
LEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Born from experience: A new twist on senior housing

Key takeaway: A Fort Lauderdale company believes it has found a way to balance the needs of senior citizens wanting to live alone with the reality of their situations. Core challenge: As seniors get older, the desire is often to age in place, to grow old in the place they know. Unfortunately, that’s not always possible as their needs change.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Associated Press

Assure Infusions to Build Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility in Central Florida

WINTER HAVEN, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Assure Infusions, Inc., a new company that launched earlier this year to produce IV fluid products, is building a manufacturing plant in Bartow, Florida. The 60,000-square-foot-facility – scheduled to open in 2023 – will be fully automated with advanced robotics to make IV fluids that are in high demand in the U.S. healthcare system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005037/en/ Assure Infusions’ 60,000-square-foot-facility – scheduled to open in 2023 – will be fully automated with advanced robotics to make IV fluids that are in high demand in the U.S. healthcare system. (Photo: Business Wire)
BARTOW, FL
wlrn.org

State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition

State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
FLORIDA STATE

