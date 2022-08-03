ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox’s Trade Deadline ‘Didn’t Add Up’ According To This Ex-MLB GM

By Gio Rivera
NESN
NESN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nesn.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline

New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Yardbarker

Yankees new electric centerfielder breaks down injury, move to Bronx

The New York Yankees made a surprise trade just before the trade deadline expired on Tuesday evening. General manager Brian Cashman sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, arguably the best defensive centerfielder in baseball. The problem is that Bader is currently...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Boston Red Sox enrage fanbase with latest veteran DFA

The Boston Red Sox will designate veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment on Thursday. The Boston Red Sox acquired Tommy Pham at the trade deadline, which put Jarren Duran as the regular center fielder and Jackie Bradley Jr. as expendable. Bradley will reportedly be designated for assignment on Thursday. He has often been used as a designated hitter this season.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Groome
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Jake Diekman
Person
Jim Bowden
NBC Sports

Alex Cora weighs in on Chaim Bloom's puzzling trade deadline moves

What's the endgame for Chaim Bloom and the Boston Red Sox?. That's what many were wondering as they watched Bloom straddle the line between buying and selling ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. The Red Sox' chief baseball officer dealt starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros for a pair of prospects in a move that appeared to signal "sell," but then turned around and acquired outfielder Tommy Pham, catcher Reese McGuire and first baseman Eric Hosmer, who addresses one of the team's most glaring needs.
MLB
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox designate Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment

The Jackie Bradley Jr. era in Boston is over -- this time likely for good. The Boston Red Sox outfielder has been designated for assignment, The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams reported Thursday. That means Bradley is off the 40-man roster, and the Red Sox have seven days to trade the 32-year-old or place him on irrevocable waivers.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Washington Nationals#The Boston Red Sox#Major League Baseball#The Cincinnati Reds#Athletic#The Red Sox#The Houston Astros#The San Diego Padres
FanSided

Three free agents the Patriots should consider signing right now

The New England Patriots have their backs against the wall for 2022 so far. Here are three free agents the team should consider signing right now. The fun part of free agency has been over for a while, and the players who are being signed to teams at this time are usually signed to round out the depth or cover for an injury. The Patriots should take a peek at the current free agent market to see what is out there.
NFL
FanSided

Three best moves in the offseason for the New England Patriots

The 2022 offseason for the New England Patriots wasn’t that special, but here are the team’s top three moves since the 2021 season ended. The 2021 New England Patriots were a team filled with an insane amount of free agency signings. Last offseason, the Patriots spent a ton of money trying to rebuild their team a couple years after Tom Brady left.
NFL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
25K+
Followers
43K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy