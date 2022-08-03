EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson took the field at MetLife Stadium for the first time since last season and put together another solid practice. That’s promising news for the New York Jets and their second-year quarterback. “I really thought it was really good,” coach Robert Saleh said of Wilson’s performance Saturday night. Wilson was unofficially 12 of 19 — including four drops by receivers — for 100 yards with a touchdown and an interception as the Jets prepare for their first preseason game next Friday night at Philadelphia.

NFL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO