County Commission talks possible litigation in executive session
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission on Tuesday morning held a special-called meeting to vote on a short agenda and then meet in an executive session. The executive session, recommended by County Attorney Emily Johnston, was to discuss pending or possible litigation against the County. After the session, the commission voted to hire outside council to review the policies and procedures governing the Cullman Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS). In other business, the commission approved the following: A resolution to accept the bid by Banner Industrial Construction, Inc. for the construction of replacement bridges in project 21-RT-01, which provides for trail...
Commission continuing review process of Hargett's landfill expansion proposal
A week after receiving a written plan from Franklin Land Management, Inc., as part of its application to collect municipal solid waste, Franklin County Probate Judge Barry Moore, the Franklin County Commission and Franklin County Attorney Roger Bedford, Jr., have started their review of the proposal and are engaging in 'internal discussions' about the language and terms of the application.
Great response from pilots, public for Russellville Airport grand re-opening
There was a traffic jam at the Russellville Municipal Airport Saturday morning and Russellville Mayor David Grissom couldn't have been happier. With more than 25 aircraft on-site for the airport's grand reopening, it was a busy day for event organizers. “I've never seen this many airplanes at the Russellville Airport,...
Resident says administrators have refused to fix housing issues
Multiple residents at the Tuscumbia Heights apartments have told News 19 that administrators are refusing to help them fix the issues in their housing.
Rock the South: Law enforcement update
CULLMAN, Ala. – With thousands descending on Cullman this weekend for the Rock the South music festival, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said his department’s primary focus will be safety and security. “As with any event that the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office works, our first priority is to keep the community safe, and Rock the South is no different,” Gentry said. The sheriff said deputies will be out in full force this weekend doing everything possible to ensure the safety of visitors and residents. “We encourage everyone to know your travel routes, parking areas and what can and cannot be brought into the...
Martinez named to Alabama Library Association's Roll of Honor
It's always a good thing to be named to the Honor Roll. And that's true with the Alabama Library Association (ALLA), which named Russellville Public Library Assistant Librarian Perla Martinez to the ALLA's 2022 Library Roll of Honor. Martinez was among six recipients of the award, which recognizes significant contributions...
I-65S expected to be closed on Aug. 9 and 10
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has released a statement saying that Interstate 65 southbound in southern Morgan County will be closed from 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 9 until about 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 10. The roadway will be closed from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) near...
I-65 southbound to close for bridgework, pavement repairs
HUNTSVILLE — The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that Interstate 65 southbound in southern Morgan County will be closed from 6 p.m. Aug. 9 until about 4 p.m. Aug. 10. The southbound roadway will be closed from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) near Hartselle to Exit 318 (U.S. 31)...
Thousands flood Cullman to bring highly anticipated crowd for Rock The South
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) – Over 60,000 people are expected to make their way to Cullman this weekend to celebrate the annual Rock The South Country Music Festival. Country music fans are traveling from all 50 states this year, according to event officials. Some event attendees told CBS 42 they bought tickets eight months ago. “We’re pumped,” […]
Rock the South survival guide
CULLMAN, Ala. – For a decade, Rock the South (RTS) has promised a hot and sweaty, boot-stomping good time. Founder Shane Quick and his team have brought in beloved classic and modern country superstars and the best up-and-coming young guns to entertain the tens of thousands who flock to Cullman every summer. Whether this is your first year at RTS or you’re an old hat, here are some tips to make your weekend at RTS the best time possible. Study the map before you go Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry strongly urged festivalgoers to have a parking plan and route before leaving...
1 injured after 18-wheeler overturns in Colbert County
Colbert County EMA Director Michael Smith told News 19 that the crash occurred on Highway 72 near Pride Landing Road.
Florence to host pop-up market for local businesses
The 7 Points Marketplace in Florence is home to dozens of locally-owned small businesses in the Shoals – but it's popularity has dwindled over the last decade.
More than 60K turn out to Rock the South
CULLMAN, Ala. – Temperatures were in the low 90s and the heat index was near 100 when the gates opened at this year’s Rock the South Friday. Thousands of country music fans of all ages descended on the venue, and the general admission area steadily filled throughout the afternoon, reaching capacity near dusk. As of 6 p.m., the headcount was more than 60,000, with more on their way. Many were delayed due to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound just south of Exit 299, the Dodge City/Alabama Highway 69 exit. Also as of 6 p.m., two arrests had been made by the Cullman Police Department for unlawful possession of marijuana, and two people had been transported by emergency personnel for treatment for heat exhaustion. Check online at www.CullmanTribune.com for an updated story on Friday night’s festivities. See photo galleries, including shots of Friday night’s headliner, Alabama, at www.facebook.com/CullmanTribune. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
AG’s office replies to Mike Blakely appeal, says they told defense key witness was under investigation
The State of Alabama this week responded to former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s appeal of his conviction on first-degree theft of property and use of official position for personal gain charges.
TODD STARNES: Atheists Target Alabama First Grade Teacher
An Alabama first grade teacher is facing the wrath of atheists after she used stories about Jesus during a lesson on the Easter holiday. The unnamed teacher at Moulton Elementary School in Lawrence County, was accused of giving children religious-themed coloring books that depicted Jesus along with a Bible verse telling the kids that “Jesus is alive.”
Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County couple is living in their car after a SWAT team tear-gassed their home during a reported barricade situation on Tuesday. Brenda Brown, the homeowner, said authorities were looking for her son, Toney Brown. She says her son was not home when the SWAT team arrived. She said she offered to take authorities through her home, but police still used force to search through it.
Cherokee man killed in Colbert County wreck
The wreck occurred on Underwood Mountain Road, around six miles south of Tuscumbia.
9 Best Things to Do in Florence, Alabama
Northwestern Alabama is an underrated part of the state that's home to The Shoals, a community built around the Tennessee River that includes the towns of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia, and Sheffield. The largest of the four, with a population of about 40,000, is Florence. Named for the city in Italy, Florence, Alabama, was established in 1818 and is the county seat of Lauderdale County. Historically, Florence's location on the river and later development of its railroads got the city on the map in the shipping industry. Today, it's a growing hub for small businesses, young families and entrepreneurs, and hip restaurants and entertainment, with a convivial, slightly eclectic vibe that's welcoming to all. There's a reason they call Florence the "Renaissance City." Here are the best things to do in Florence, Alabama on your visit.
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 5
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 5, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. criminal trespassing-3rd degree; West End Laundromat; 4th St. S.W. domestic violence-3rd degree-harassment; 4th St. S.W. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $206. Arrests. August 4.
Man charged with stealing gas from J.W. Steakhouse in Decatur
A Decatur man has been arrested in connection to stealing gas from the J.W. Steakhouse, according to authorities.
