WATCH: Jay Butterfield's approach to this year's QB Battle

Read on 247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATCH: Oregon DC Tosh Lupoi's instant reactions after Fall Camp Practice No. 2
Hear from Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi after the walked off the football field following Oregon's second fall camp practice of the 2022 season. He discusses Justin Flowe, Noah Sewell, Oregon's defensive line newcomers, and more. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent...
Everything Tosh Lupoi said following day two of Fall Camp
Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi met with the media for his first press conference after starting fall camp. Here's a complete transcript of Lupoi's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on...
Oregon Ducks practice observations: all-Pac-12 offensive lineman T.J. Bass limited to open fall camp
EUGENE — Oregon opened fall camp with its top offensive lineman limited. T.J. Bass, a first team all-Pac-12 selection by the league’s coaches last season, was one of the only limited players for the Ducks during their first practice of fall camp Friday afternoon at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Lupoi excited by defensive newcomers, true evaluations to come when pads come on
Oregon is in its honeymoon phase of fall camp. Things are new and exciting, and the hard parts have yet to begin. At least that's how defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi referred to it Saturday. "It's difficult to assess these guys without pads on," he explained. "Sometimes guys will look better...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Dan Lanning recaps first practice of fall camp
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning recaps the Ducks' first practice of fall camp. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter and our full-time writers, Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack. If...
Terrance Ferguson believes Oregon has 'the best tight end room in the nation'
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson was anything but bashful at the program's media day on Wednesday. His unit might only return two players with significant snap counts from a year ago, but the sophomore doesn't believe a better group exists in the country. “I think we have a really deep...
Fall Camp Lodge Notebook 2022: Day Four
The 2022 edition of fall camp has officially arrived for the Oregon State football team, and BeaverBlitz is on hand in Corvallis to provide analysis, daily recaps, and player spotlights during the month of August. We’re here to serve the passionate fans who can't get enough information as the Beavers make their way through the 2022 preseason.
The Block: Ty Thompson won't lie down and let Bo Nix win the Oregon job
In this excerpt from "The Block", Blake Brockermeyer and Carl Reed talk about the brewing quarterback battle in Eugene, where Ty Thompson (in his second season) may lose the job to incoming transfer Bo Nix.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kirby Smart says 'last thing he's worried about' is Dan Lanning ahead of Georgia, Oregon matchup
Georgia and Oregon square off to open up the 2022 college football season in what is a high profile matchup cross country. Former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning left the Bulldogs to take the Ducks head coaching vacancy this offseason, something Kirby Smart already moved on. He was getting ready to open fall camp in Georgia this week. Smart was asked how he was planning to face off against his former defensive coordinator since he had insider knowledge about the Bulldogs as Oregon will visit town Sept. 3.
With scheme installs largely in place, execution in practice becomes key
The NCAA reworked its offseason guidelines not long ago to allow for more team meetings and film review during the summer months. The decision has made it easier on teams — like the Ducks —which will be implementing new offensive or defensive schemes. Because of that, players on...
Noah Sewell sees the momentum building at Oregon
Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell is one of Oregon's most experienced and talented players on the roster for 2022, and he previewed the upcoming season and why he's so excited and confident in this year's team. Sewell also goes into wï¿½
kcfmradio.com
Emeralds Win; New QB Settling In
The Eugene Emeralds maintain their lead in the Northwest league with a win last night against the Spokane Indians. They did it with a mix of singles and home runs and had a little help from the Indians when pitcher Anderson Pilar hit Emeralds shortstop Jimmy Glowenke with the bases loaded scoring a run. The ems scored 8 runs on 8 hits while holding the Indians to 2 runs on 5 hits. The Ems hold a ½ game lead in the standings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vegas24seven.com
Yuki Moriyama To Transfer To Rebel Program From Oregon
YUKI MORIYAMA TO TRANSFER TO UNLV MEN’S GOLF PROGRAM FROM OREGON. Two-time All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention recipient returning to Las Vegas. The UNLV men’s golf program has received a signed commitment from Oregon transfer Yuki Moriyama to join the Rebel program this fall, head coach Jean-Paul Hebert announced Friday.
1490thescore.com
Robbins resigns head coach position with Dr. Stewart’s
The Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s American Legion baseball program will have a new skipper in 2023 after head coach Jeremiah Robbins announced he had stepped down from his role with the team. Robbins finished his second stint as the Docs’ head coach after four years in the position. Over that...
kezi.com
Sheldon students and staff clean up high school
EUGENE, Ore. -- Sheldon High School got a deep cleaning from its football team and other volunteers on Thursday morning. Dozens of players, along with parents and coaches got to work at 7 a.m. Thursday, August 4, at Sheldon High School to pull weeds and pick up trash around the school grounds. They were joined by cheerleaders, band members, Sheldon High School administration and members of the Church of the Latter-Day Saints. Volunteers used shovels, rakes, leaf blowers and other tools to clean up the school grounds.
opb.org
Using ‘green infrastructure’ to promote equity is a key goal for new Oregon forestry manager
In June, the Oregon Department of Forestry hired Scott Altenhoff to lead its Urban and Community Forestry Assistance program. Previously, Altenhoff worked as an urban forester for the City of Eugene, where he became aware of temperature disparities due to differences in tree cover between economically disadvantaged and affluent neighborhoods. In 2014, he worked with community members to direct city crews to plant more trees in West Eugene and launched annual maintenance cycles for their upkeep. Today, Altenhoff has a new target: school campuses that he says are in dire need of “green infrastructure” to promote health, improve air quality and combat social inequity. Scott Altenhoff joins us to talk about his vision and the key threats facing urban forests, from climate change to invasive species.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon fire information for Thursday, Aug. 4
The following is information from multiple official agencies about fires in Oregon as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. These include Central Oregon Fire Information, Willamette National Forest and Wasco County Sheriff’s Office. The Cedar Creek Fire, caused by lightning over the area in the last few days,...
kbnd.com
At Least Seven Apparent Drownings In 12-Day Span
BEND, OR -- More than half a dozen people have died on Oregon waterways in just the past two weeks. The most recent apparent drowning was in Cottage Grove Lake, in Lane County. A 75-year-old man went into the water while boating Tuesday and didn’t resurface. Ashley Massey, with...
philomathnews.com
Highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
Oregon shoe reseller defrauded customers, banks out of millions: DOJ
A Eugene man and woman running a business that posed as a limited edition shoe seller have been charged with defrauding customers and banks out of a combined $85 million, the U.S. Attorney in Oregon said.
247Sports
43K+
Followers
357K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0