WATCH: QB Bo Nix opens up about QB battle during fall camp

Read on 247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATCH: Oregon DC Tosh Lupoi's instant reactions after Fall Camp Practice No. 2
Hear from Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi after the walked off the football field following Oregon's second fall camp practice of the 2022 season. He discusses Justin Flowe, Noah Sewell, Oregon's defensive line newcomers, and more. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent...
Everything Tosh Lupoi said following day two of Fall Camp
Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi met with the media for his first press conference after starting fall camp. Here's a complete transcript of Lupoi's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on...
Lanning highlights play of transfer WR Caleb Chapman in first practice
One of the dozen or so incoming transfers caught head coach Dan Lanning's eye during the first practice of fall. Tasked with naming newcomers who impressed him, Lanning settled on senior wide receiver Caleb Chapman along with freshmen Jordan James and Kyler Kasper, who he says also made nice plays.
Oregon Ducks practice observations: all-Pac-12 offensive lineman T.J. Bass limited to open fall camp
EUGENE — Oregon opened fall camp with its top offensive lineman limited. T.J. Bass, a first team all-Pac-12 selection by the league’s coaches last season, was one of the only limited players for the Ducks during their first practice of fall camp Friday afternoon at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lupoi excited by defensive newcomers, true evaluations to come when pads come on
Oregon is in its honeymoon phase of fall camp. Things are new and exciting, and the hard parts have yet to begin. At least that's how defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi referred to it Saturday. "It's difficult to assess these guys without pads on," he explained. "Sometimes guys will look better...
WATCH: Dan Lanning recaps first practice of fall camp
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning recaps the Ducks' first practice of fall camp. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter and our full-time writers, Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack. If...
Kirby Smart says 'last thing he's worried about' is Dan Lanning ahead of Georgia, Oregon matchup
Georgia and Oregon square off to open up the 2022 college football season in what is a high profile matchup cross country. Former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning left the Bulldogs to take the Ducks head coaching vacancy this offseason, something Kirby Smart already moved on. He was getting ready to open fall camp in Georgia this week. Smart was asked how he was planning to face off against his former defensive coordinator since he had insider knowledge about the Bulldogs as Oregon will visit town Sept. 3.
The Block: Ty Thompson won't lie down and let Bo Nix win the Oregon job
In this excerpt from "The Block", Blake Brockermeyer and Carl Reed talk about the brewing quarterback battle in Eugene, where Ty Thompson (in his second season) may lose the job to incoming transfer Bo Nix.
RELATED PEOPLE
Terrance Ferguson believes Oregon has 'the best tight end room in the nation'
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson was anything but bashful at the program's media day on Wednesday. His unit might only return two players with significant snap counts from a year ago, but the sophomore doesn't believe a better group exists in the country. “I think we have a really deep...
Where does Oregon-Georgia rank in terms of national importance?
John and Hugh chat about some of College Football’s best games in the opening month of the season and just how important Oregon-Georgia is from a national perspective.
Fall Camp Lodge Notebook 2022: Day Four
The 2022 edition of fall camp has officially arrived for the Oregon State football team, and BeaverBlitz is on hand in Corvallis to provide analysis, daily recaps, and player spotlights during the month of August. We’re here to serve the passionate fans who can't get enough information as the Beavers make their way through the 2022 preseason.
kcfmradio.com
Emeralds Win; New QB Settling In
The Eugene Emeralds maintain their lead in the Northwest league with a win last night against the Spokane Indians. They did it with a mix of singles and home runs and had a little help from the Indians when pitcher Anderson Pilar hit Emeralds shortstop Jimmy Glowenke with the bases loaded scoring a run. The ems scored 8 runs on 8 hits while holding the Indians to 2 runs on 5 hits. The Ems hold a ½ game lead in the standings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Noah Sewell sees the momentum building at Oregon
Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell is one of Oregon's most experienced and talented players on the roster for 2022, and he previewed the upcoming season and why he's so excited and confident in this year's team. Sewell also goes into wï¿½
vegas24seven.com
Yuki Moriyama To Transfer To Rebel Program From Oregon
YUKI MORIYAMA TO TRANSFER TO UNLV MEN’S GOLF PROGRAM FROM OREGON. Two-time All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention recipient returning to Las Vegas. The UNLV men’s golf program has received a signed commitment from Oregon transfer Yuki Moriyama to join the Rebel program this fall, head coach Jean-Paul Hebert announced Friday.
Lebanon-Express
OSU men's basketball: Freshman guard Jordan Pope chases his dreams
Jordan Pope has been influenced through basketball by his father and two brothers, who all played collegiately at some level. Pope watched them closely on the court and idolized them as players. He tried to mimic everything they did, and they encouraged him to continue improving and chase his dreams.
yachatsnews.com
Iconic beachfront motel Deane’s Oceanfront Lodge gets new owners — and soon a new name and bit of a makeover
Glen and Katherine Aukstikalnis were driving down Highway 101 in November 2009 looking a rental house to buy. Instead, three miles north of Yachats they saw a “For Sale” sign on Deane’s Oceanside Lodge. The 19-room oceanfront motor lodge had sat empty for a year after its...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New wildfire on Willamette National Forest grows fast to 500 acres, sends smoke into C. Oregon
A fast-growing new wildfire in rugged, hard-to-access terrain on the Willamette National Forest 18 miles east of Oakridge was growing fast -- 500 acres at last report -- and sending smoke over the mountains and into the Bend area Wednesday afternoon, Central Oregon fire officials confirmed. The post New wildfire on Willamette National Forest grows fast to 500 acres, sends smoke into C. Oregon appeared first on KTVZ.
philomathnews.com
Highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
kezi.com
Motorcycle versus car collision leaves one dead
VENETA, Ore. -- One person is dead after a fatal crash in Veneta late Tuesday night, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO says the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on August 2 at the intersection of Territorial Highway and Demming Road. Officials say a motorcyclist was headed south on Territorial Highway, passed a vehicle at high speeds, and collided with a Honda CR-V that was turning onto Demming Road. Deputies say the motorcycle did not appear to have a functional headlight prior to the crash.
kezi.com
Fire near Dexter destroys structures
DEXTER, Ore. -- A fire at a shop near Dexter has completely demolished a building and an RV, and left one person with minor injuries. Fire officials say they responded to a reported structure fire on Rattlesnake Road just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 4. Crews reportedly arrived to find a shop and an RV engulfed in flames. Crews leapt to extinguish the fire, and after a short battle during which a propane tank reportedly exploded, the fire was 100% contained. Crews are presently working on clean up operations.
247Sports
43K+
Followers
357K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0