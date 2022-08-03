Coastal Carolina football opens fall camp, aims to build on success with new faces

Read on www.wmbfnews.com
2022 Myrtle Beach Invitational Bracket Announced
The bracket for the fourth annual Myrtle Beach Invitational has been released as the 2022 in-season tournament will be played November 17, 18 and 20 at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C. The upper half of the bracket has Colorado versus UMass and...
Dillon Wildcats football preview
DILLON (WBTW) – Football and Dillon go hand and hand each and every year. The Wildcats are a powerhouse in SCHSL Class 3A and are hopeful to return to the state finals in December. They last won the championship back in 2017 with head coach Jackie Hayes. Kelvin Roller returns for his 2nd season and […]
scgolfclub.com
State Am returns to The Dunes Club in Myrtle Beach
The top amateur golfers in South Carolina are in action this week playing in the annual South Carolina Golf Association State Amateur Championship. This year the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach is hosting the championship and the opportunity to compete for a state title at the legendary club has elevated interest and entry well above the normal number for a state am.
WMBF
Pack the Camper with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today is the last day to donate back to school supplies at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans ballpark. Supplies can be donated when visiting tonight’s home game. You can turn any items into guest services upon arrival. Come along with us for everything you need...
WMBF
This Is Carolina: The Pride of St. James Marching Band
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -The halls of St. James High School are alive with the sound of music, as more than 70 students practice perfecting their craft at band camp. It’s a friendly battle of the beats between brass, woodwinds, percussion and color guard, that form the Pride of St. James Marching Band. The sweet sounds are easy to produce for these kids, like for one dynamic duo who play in the same section.
kiss951.com
12 of the Best Beaches to Visit in South Carolina Before Summer Ends
As the summertime comes to an end, everyone is thinking about that last beach trip. Before the warm weather goes away and the kids get back into school, why not take one final weekend to enjoy some beach fun? North Carolina has some great beaches, we know that for sure. But, don’t forget about a South Carolina road trip too. From Myrtle Beach to the multiple beaches in the Lowcountry area, you have tons of options to choose from.
5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
whereverfamily.com
Avoid Summer Slide with the Kids at WonderWorks Myrtle Beach
Add a touch of education, but make it fun, to family travel at WonderWorks Myrtle Beach. Your kids will avoid the summer slide and keep up with their learning, all while having a good time. WonderWorks is indoors, allowing people to visit no matter the weather; dubbed “an amusement park for the mind” the whole family will head home having learned something new.
The Post and Courier
Myrtle Beach visitors weigh in on 'dual role' lifeguards
MYRTLE BEACH — The topic of “dual role” lifeguarding has come under scrutiny in Myrtle Beach following a historic lawsuit settlement recently awarded to the family of a drowning victim. “Dual role” lifeguarding is a practice where lifeguards are required to perform other duties at the same...
WMBF
McMaster visits Myrtle Beach to announce safe driving campaign
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) announced a campaign to bring awareness to safe driving practices across the state Thursday. The campaign includes a partnership between Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. “The historic Darlington Raceway is part of the very fabric of...
WMBF
2 hurt in Conway crash involving golf cart
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash Friday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue was called to the area of Lees Landing Circle and Civil War Road in Conway at 8:34 p.m. The two-vehicle collision included a golf cart. Drivers are being asked to...
wfxb.com
Charges Upgraded in Shooting at Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach
An update on a shooting in North Myrtle Beach we told you about earlier this week… The suspect’s charge has been upgraded. LaFredia Todd was previously arrested in connection to the shooting that happened last Thursday at the Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach. The victim, Quentin Johnson, of Loris passed away from his injuries on Sunday. Todd was initially charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and those charges have since been upgraded to include an actual murder charge according to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
fox40jackson.com
1,400-pound great white shark spotted near Myrtle Beach
A 1,400-pound great white shark was tracked just off the shore of Myrtle Beach earlier this week, causing anxiety for some residents. The non-profit shark locator OCSearch pinged the share, named Breton, approximately 60 miles offshore and is measured at 13 feet long. The shark was originally tagged near Nova Scotia on Sept. 12, 2020.
WMBF
‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A mailing error has impacted those paying city utilities in Myrtle Beach. City officials said cycle three bills, dated July 22, were delivered to the USPS Bulk Mail Center in Greensboro, North Carolina and were still there as of Saturday. The city added that no...
First Friday Gullah Geechee Fest in Atlantic Beach keeping African culture alive
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A festival held Friday in Atlantic Beach focused on African culture. The African Gullah Geechee Fest featured food, live music and items such as seagrass baskets. Sherry Suttles, the founding president of the Gullah Geechee group, said the town typically only gets attention during the annual Bike Week held during […]
WMBF
Horry County Schools announces updated COVID-19 guidelines for 2022-23 school year
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools has announced its updated policy regarding COVID-19 as the first day of school approaches. In an email sent to parents on Friday, the district said isolation of at least five days will be required for students and staff that test positive for the virus.
Highway 17 overpass dedicated to fallen Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jacob Hancher
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police on Friday dedicated a Highway 17 overpass to honor 23-year-old Patrolman Jacob Hancher, who died in October 2020 while responding to a domestic violence call near Yaupon Drive. Hancher had been a Myrtle Beach office for only eight months, and his family said the support of the […]
wfxb.com
Florence Salon Becomes One of the First ‘Green Circle Salons’
After reading about a salon overseas going viral for their creative uses of recycled hair, Audra recognized the Green Circle Salon practices from where she gets her hair done. The Salon of Florence is a Green Circle Salon, Barbi Lee is the owner and Audra’s stylist of 20 years. Green Circle Salons recycle just about everything as 95% of beauty waste is recovered and repurposed. That’s your basic recycling items plus things you may night think about like hair clippings, hair color, and foils. In one day that can add up to 420,000 pounds of waste across North America. Barbi showed Audra how they they collect it, pack it up and ship it to the center where it is repurposed. Depending on what it is, it could be composting, used for bio-composite plastics, environmental insulation and storm water filtration or put into humanitarian efforts. The Salon of Florence is located on Celebration Boulevard in Florence. For more information, call (843) 662-4003 or follow Barbi, The Salon of Florence on Facebook or on Instagram.
The Post and Courier
Former Myrtle Beach Pavilion site to host fall gospel festival featuring Grammy winners
MYRTLE BEACH — The site of the former Myrtle Beach Pavilion continues to host regional and national events since its 2006 closure, and this time it is a gospel festival going into its fourth year. Slated for Sept. 2-3, the Myrtle Beach Waves of Praise Gospel Festival will feature...
WMBF
Pawleys Island Festival of Music performers announced for 2022
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - The Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art 2022 kicks off October 7 and runs through October 22. This October at the Reserve Club in Pawleys Island performances will feature Giada Valenti, whose recent PBS special with Andrea Bocelli took America by storm, Orleans and Firefall, tributes to the beloved Linda Ronstadt and the Temptations, and other talents, including country performer Kurt Thomas and American Idol finalist Michael Lynche.
