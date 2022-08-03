Recovery efforts continue in Evansville after Monday night's storm

Read on www.wevv.com
Power restored to all CenterPoint Energy customers following severe weather
Officials with CenterPoint Energy say power has now been restored to all customers in the Evansville area following Monday night's severe weather. As of 10 p.m. Thursday night, CenterPoint said that power had been restored to all customers affected by the storms. While CenterPoint says that nearly 48,000 customers in...
Power restored for some residents after nearly 72 hours
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Imagine being without power for nearly three full days, close to 72 hours. That was the reality this week for several Evansville residents in neighborhoods near Bellemeade Avenue. Now, imagine you are without power for nearly three days and you are dealing with a Covid diagnosis. That is what Evansville resident […]
Evansville homes and businesses still without power following storms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Christian Life Center takes on a variety of roles for the north side of Evansville. According to their CEO, Gina Gibson, one of the roles they’re most proud of involves feeding the community. “We have a food co-op that serves some of our...
Tree limb drop-off site established for Evansville residents after storm
City officials in Evansville, Indiana, have set up a tree limb drop-off site for local residents cleaning up from the recent storms in the area. The Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation says the designated drop-off site is the former Roberts Stadium parking lot. The parks departments says that the...
MyWabashValley.com
Heavy rain impacts harvest for area farmers
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Delayed production and damaged crops, it’s the reality some farmers in the Wabash Valley are facing after a week of heavy rain. In Crawford County, workers are working around the clock harvesting watermelons. But, recent rain has made the task more difficult. “We...
Evansville illuminates downtown with light installation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Earlier this week, the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District lit a short-term demonstration that lasted only a few evenings. It showed off the color-changing LED light capabilities in the underpass of the Lloyd Expressway at Main Street. Officials say this installation was inspired by similar projects in Birmingham, Alabama and Lynn, […]
Wesselman Woods closed after hit from heavy storm damage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night’s storms caused major damage on Evansville’s east side. Officials say both Wesselman Woods and Hartke Pool received part of that heavy storm damage. Due to that damage, officials with Wesselman Woods say they will be closed Tuesday as crews work to clean...
Brighter Things Coming to Evansville
The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District will brighten things up with color changing LED lights in the underpass of the Lloyd Expressway at Main Street. The lighting will increase safety for pedestrians and nearby properties. The city plans to officially turn the lights on just in time for the holidays.
More stores are expected to come to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developers celebrated the official groundbreaking for a new retail space along Burkhardt Road on the city’s eastside today. The space, known as Louis Pointe, will be part of Promenade Evansville near the intersection of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road. Project leaders say they’re very excited to get started. “It is an […]
Massive fire breaks out in Ohio County Thursday morning
Multiple fire departments responded to a large fire in Ohio County, Kentucky Thursday morning. Massive fire breaks out in Ohio County Thursday morning. Crews are responding to the fire along Liberty Street in Hartford, Kentucky.
Thousands without power across Tri-State after Monday night storms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms rolled in Monday evening causing damage across the Tri-State. We took the 14 First Alert Interceptor out Tuesday morning to survey some of the damage around Evansville. You can watch that below. Crews responded to storm damage incidents in multiple counties including Vanderburgh, Warrick and...
Water smelling weird? EWSU getting disinfectant change
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Water Sewer Utility (EWSU) has announced some water changes. EWSU says it changes the disinfectant used in the water treatment process twice a year from chloramine to free chlorine. The next switch starts August 15. Free chlorine may have a slight chemical odor similar to a swimming pool but […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight storms cause road closures in the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Storms from Monday night and Tuesday morning are causing several road closures. In Evansville, dispatch tells Eyewitness News Morgan Avenue is closed between Welworth Avenue and Theater Drive. Also closed is the intersection of Newburgh Road and Fuquay. Vann Avenue is also closed Tuesday morning between Lincoln and Bellemeade with several […]
Ground broken on new retail development in Evansville
Fulkerson Development broke ground on a new retail building to be located at the corner of Oak Grove and Burkhardt Road in Evansville. The complex will be called Louis Pointe, and will include tenants such as Heritage Federal, Stretch Works, Eye Mart, Hot Works, and many others. The development will...
Crews called to house fire in Hartford
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Hartford Fire Department tell us they were called to a house fire Thursday morning. That’s on Liberty Street behind the Community Center. They say no one lives there. Dispatch tells us that call came in around 5:30. We’re told crews are still...
Frog Follies In Evansville
Since 1975, each August the E'ville Iron Street Rod Club has put on a rod run for street rod owners. It is held at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center in Evansville Indiana. At the first event we had 44 registered street rods. Since that time the Frog Follies has grown to average over 4000 street rods each year. The event became known as the Frog Follies after the club had a bull frog race at the first event. We've had entries from Alaska, Australia, Canada, and all 48 continental states over the years. Since 2010 we can boast that the Frog Follies "is THE largest PRE 49 Street Rod event anywhere in the world!"
Warrick County officials looking for person who dumped a dog
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Animal Control needs your help in identifying someone officials say dumped a dog. Officials with the facility say the woman dumped a puppy on the morning of August 5. Officials would like to remind people that it is illegal to dump animals. Please call WCAC at 812-897-6107 if […]
City of Providence donates ambulance to Letcher County
The City of Providence, Kentucky has donated one of the their ambulances to Letcher County in Eastern Kentucky, an area that has been hit particularly hard by flooding. City of Providence donates ambulance to Letcher County. The City of Providence, Kentucky has donated one of the their ambulances to Letcher...
VIDEO: Severe weather causes damage throughout the Tri-State
TRI-STATE (WEHT) — Summer season brings summer storms. Severe thunderstorms have made their way through the Tri-State, damaging several areas along the way. Below you can find our videos and a slideshow from last night’s storms. Boeke Road following the Tri-State storm. Trees and debris can be seen littering the road. The fire department is […]
German festival in Jasper this weekend
It’s a weekend full of festivals in southern Indiana. Here in Vincennes is the annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce Watermelon Festival and the 137th annual Old Settler’s Days is happening in Odon in Daviess County. Another big event is the annual Strassenfest in downtown Jasper. Spokesperson Kelsie...
