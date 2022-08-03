ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy National Georgia Day: Did You Know These Famous Actors Are From The Peach State?

By Sammy Approved
 4 days ago

Grab an ice cold, refreshing Coca Cola, some boiled peanuts and celebrate National Georgia Day. The national holiday is observed today (August 3), which commemorates when the state of Georgia entered the Union. We celebrate with a list of famous actors who represent GA below.

The 13th colony and the 4th state to enter the Union, National Georgia Day recognizes the natural wonders and immense complexities of this bastion of Southern culture. Its’ rich history is ripe with civil rights leaders, who served as change agents at the height of the movement. Visitors are often surprised by the rise of Black wealth in the state’s capital, which features the nation’s leading Black doctors, political figures, attorneys and entertainers.

When people think of Georgia, they may reference pioneering talents like Outkast and The Dungeon Family or a plate of ten piece hot, lemon pepper wings. The soul and comfort that comes from the state of Georgia is felt by anyone who lands on its red clayed soil.

Peaches are to Georgia what sunshine is to summer – essential.

Basically, Georgia’s an amalgamation of creativity, Black leadership and movement. Not only does the state produce peach orchards and cotton fields, it makes up the world’s most masterful artists, musicians, writers, poets and actors. Once you visit the state, you have a better understanding of how the world’s greatest talents are birthed there. It’s in the red clay.

Check out our  list of famous actors who were born in the state of Georgia below:

1. Chris Tucker

1. Chris Tucker
Source:Getty

Tucker was born and raised in Atlanta.

2. Wayne Brady

2. Wayne Brady

Brady is from Columbus.

3. Raven-Symoné

3. Raven-Symoné
Source:Getty

Raven is from Atlanta.

4. Laurence Fishburne

4. Laurence Fishburne

Fishburne is from Augusta.

5. Ryan Seacrest

5. Ryan Seacrest
Source:Getty

Seacrest is from Dunwoody.

6. Jack McBrayer

6. Jack McBrayer

McBrayer is from Macon.

7. Julia Roberts

7. Julia Roberts
Source:Getty

Roberts is from Smyrna.

8. Dakota Fanning

8. Dakota Fanning

Fanning is from Conyers.

9. David Cross

9. David Cross
Source:Getty

Cross is from Atlanta.

10. Omari Hardwick

10. Omari Hardwick

Hardwick is from Savannah.

11. T.I.

11. T.I.

T.I. is from Atlanta.

12. Robert Patrick

12. Robert Patrick

Patrick is from Marietta.

13. Sung Kang

13. Sung Kang

Kang is from Gainesville.

14. Kim Basinger

14. Kim Basinger

Basinger is from Athens.

15. Spike Lee

15. Spike Lee

Lee is from Atlanta.

16. Ed Helms

16. Ed Helms

Helms is from Atlanta.

17. Elle Fanning

17. Elle Fanning

Fanning is from Conyers.

18. Kenan Thompson

18. Kenan Thompson

Thompson is from Atlanta.

19. Brittany Murphy

19. Brittany Murphy

Murphy is from Atlanta.

20. “Atlanta Robbin’ Season” Atlanta Premiere

20. "Atlanta Robbin' Season" Atlanta Premiere

Glover was born in California and grew up in Atlanta.

