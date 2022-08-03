ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wixom, MI

Investigation deepens into Huron River contamination from Wixom auto supplier

By Keith Matheny, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
State health and environmental agencies spent a second full day Wednesday trying to assess the extent of a chemical spill in the Huron River from a Wixom auto supplier — and to learn just how much of the known carcinogen hexavalent chromium entered the waterway.

The state Department of Health and Human Services continues to advise the public to avoid contact with Huron River water between North Wixom Road in Oakland County and Kensington Road in Livingston County, an area that includes Hubbell Pond, also known as Mill Pond, in Oakland County; and Kent Lake in Kensington Metropark.

Tribar Manufacturing, an automotive trim maker based in Wixom, informed state officials Monday afternoon that they had released several thousand gallons of a liquid containing 5% hexavalent chromium into the sewer system. Company officials said they discovered the release Monday but indicated it may have started as early as Saturday morning, according to Wixom city officials.

It is believed that much of the contaminant already made its way through the Wixom wastewater treatment plant by the time the release was discovered. That treatment plant's effluent flows into Norton Creek, a tributary of the Huron River.

Hexavalent chromium is a metal used in electroplating, stainless steel production, leather tanning, textile manufacturing and wood preservation. It can be harmful to human health when ingested, touched or inhaled, and has been associated with breathing problems and lung and intestinal cancers.

Hexavalent chromium has been dubbed "the Erin Brockovich chemical" after the California woman who discovered widespread contamination with the metal there from a large state utility. Actress Julia Roberts' portrayal of the citizen turned environmental activist in the 2000 movie "Erin Brockovich" won Roberts the Best Actress Academy Award the following year.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy on Wednesday widened its sampling downstream from the hexavalent chromium release, taking tests at nine locations, with results expected by Thursday. Results from the first two tests, taken Tuesday at the mouth of Norton Creek and just downstream from the creek, did not detect hexavalent chromium — but state officials stressed those findings are too limited to yet draw conclusions about the impact of the release into the Huron River. EGLE is developing testing plans with partners in the watershed that will persist for upcoming days and weeks, state officials said.

EGLE personnel also met with staff at Tribar and are inspecting the company's Wixom facility, to better learn how the spill occurred and how much of the contaminant was released. EGLE spokeswoman Jill Greenberg on Wednesday said she could not immediately add further details about what state regulators learned from the company.

A message left at Tribar on Wednesday afternoon was not returned. The company was earlier identified as the source of potentially health-harming, nonstick PFAS contamination to the river system, and installed additional filtration to help address that problem in 2018.

That the Wixom factory is again implicated in contamination releases impacting the Huron River drew the ire of some.

"Once again, a corporate polluter — the same one responsible for the PFAS crisis in the Huron River — has contaminated this important river with toxic chemicals, and worse yet, they took over two days to report it," said Lisa Wozniak, executive director of the nonprofit Michigan League of Conservation Voters.

"This horrible news is a stark reminder that who we elect in November matters – and we need a Governor, Attorney General, and state Legislature that will take these polluters head-on, make them clean up their messes, and protect our health."

Kensington Metropark has closed water entry at its beaches and boat launches until further notice, and the spill is already affecting others reliant upon the river. Heavner Canoe and Kayak Rental in Milford closed its rental location in the Metropark, and stopped rentals to paddlers headed downstream at its launch near Proud Lake State Recreation Area — its largest chunk of business at that location.

"It’s definitely unfortunate," manager Alex Knoch said. "It definitely starts having a financial impact, the longer it goes on."

Residents with questions about hexavalent chromium, potential health effects or exposures can call the MI Toxic Hotline at 800-648-6942 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Extended hotline hours will be offered this weekend as well during those same hours.

Contact Keith Matheny: kmatheny@freepress.com.

