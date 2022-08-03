ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday August 3rd

By Kris Boone
 3 days ago

Same ole weather pattern remains in place for the next couple of days, partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. Heat Advisories in effect for the northern parts of the Concho Valley for both today and Thursday. Lows will fall back into the mid to upper 70s.

This weekend, A slight cooldown could be seen across the Concho Valley as increased clouds and moisture from the southeast and Gulf of Mexico could help to break up the streak of triple digits the area has seen. That will also increase some rain chances for the area, though most of the region will stay dry, a stray shower or storm could be possible during the afternoon and evening hours going into next week.

