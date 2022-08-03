ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Classy Peter Bol defies rolled ankle to stay on track for Commonwealth gold

By Courtney Walsh in Birmingham
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rc73y_0h3tSacJ00

Resilience has been a feature throughout Peter Bol’s extraordinary life and the Australian athlete was not going to let an injured ankle derail his Commonwealth Games dreams. The 28-year-old, whose family fled Sudan’s civil war when he was four, has coped with the stress that comes with competing against the best in a gruelling event for the past decade.

There have been moments of brilliance, with his fourth-placed finish in the Tokyo Olympics last year an illustration. More recently, a seventh in the world championships was deflating. On Tuesday, when he rolled an ankle ahead of his appearance in a heat of the 800m in Birmingham, Bol would have been forgiven for fearing the worst.

Related: Ariarne Titmus and Australia’s swimmers wrap up golden Commonwealth Games

Instead he focused. He iced the ankle. Put the feet up. Iced the joint again. And again. It was a professional approach to a scare. He planned to fight on, no matter the pain. But it was not until Wednesday morning that he was convinced he would produce his best. Walking 800m on a dodgy ankle is painful, let alone running it. But Bol pulled it off with brilliance when clocking a time of 1:47.01 to qualify the fastest for Sunday’s final at Alexander Stadium.

“I rolled my ankle yesterday and I was limping on the way back and today I’m perfectly fine, so it’s a massive thanks to the medical team at Athletics Australia,” he said. “I wasn’t playing basketball, I promise. I just rolled it on the curb at the track. That’s the first time ever. It was getting better by the night and then in the morning, I was like, ‘Bam, I’m ready to go’.”

The ease with which he claimed the heat is testament to this. Bol trailed Kenyan Cornelius Tuwai, who has a faster personal best than the Western Australian, for the first 550m before dispatching with him to cruise to the line.

“To be honest, I did feel at ease and I enjoyed that a lot,” he said. “It was awesome to come back from the world’s, because it was a disappointing final, so to come back here and be in amazing shape and just switch off like that at the end is amazing.”

Meanwhile, five-time Paralympic gold medallist Evan O’Hanlon successfully defended the T37/38 100m title he claimed four years ago on the Gold Coast with a time of 11.23 seconds in the final.

O’Hanlon, who has twice retired from the track during his lengthy and decorated career but returned to win bronze at the Tokyo Paralympics, said he hoped could further add to his medal collection at the Games in 2024. “I would like to keep running. I know if I was training at the same level, I was before London and Rio that I feel like I could win gold again in Paris,” he said.

Rohan Browning was left disappointed after finishing sixth in the men’s 100m final with a time of 10.20 – 0.10s slower than the time he laid down in the heats, which would have been enough for him to take silver in the final. Akani Simbine won silver in 10.13 behind winner Ferdinand Omanyala.

Related: Commonwealth Games 2022: day six in pictures

“I’m not happy with it,” Browning said. “It was just an ugly, painful kind of race and it’s one of those tough nights. A month ago there’s no way I saw myself in this final. I try to take each win and race in my stride but once you’re here you just want to be on that podium. That’s what it’s all about.

“I thought about packing it in after worlds and just getting back home and into some training for next year and I am glad I decided to persist. I think one of the lessons I have learned is persistence is so much more important than patience. You have just got to keep trying things and keep at it.

“Today there were a few things I could have done to be up there but I think I was bested today. I need more training in my legs and I need a big winter off-season.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mN8ur_0h3tSacJ00
Brandon Starc takes a moment with his baby after winning high jump silver. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

And in the high jump, Brandon Starc battled through the pain barrier and narrowly failed to defend his Commonwealth crown, but still claimed silver behind New Zealand’s Hamish Kerr after both men cleared 2.25m.

“That was tough. That was probably the toughest comp I’ve ever had,” Starc said. “I had to withdraw from world champs because of the bruised heel and throughout that comp, besides maybe the first jump, I was feeling every bit of that bruised heel.

“I was taking my shoe off, trying to get some sort of relief, taping it here and there but really I just had to grit my teeth and jump through it. I don’t know what it was, I don’t know if it was family or if I just wanted something really bad and I kind of just jumped through it and somehow I got a medal.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fixes wig mid-race but still qualifies in worlds 200m

World 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to fix her wig halfway through her women’s 200m heat as she suffered a surprise defeat to Niger’s Aminatou Seyni. The incident occurred as the Jamaican flew around the bend and felt her electric turquoise wig slipping – forcing her to reach her right arm upwards and take a second or so to adjust it. However she still finished in 22.26sec as she qualified easily for Tuesday’s semi-final.
SPORTS
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: Jamaica beat Australia for first time to top Pool A

The Sunshine Girls' 57-55 result saw them come back from a six-goal deficit heading into the final quarter. Jamaica's highly experienced shooter Jhaniele Fowler displayed her trademark accuracy to score 47 of her team's 57 goals and their 17-9 final quarter secured their historic victory. The result means that Jamaica...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rohan Browning
Person
Akani Simbine
Person
Brandon Starc
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commonwealth Games#Australian#Athletics Australia
The Guardian

My youngest brother is a famous rockstar. I used to worry for him, but now I just feel so proud

This story ends at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2018. I’m standing alongside the rest of the sold-out arena, punching the dry ice, roaring along to Lights during Interpol’s sold-out show, as my youngest brother, Daniel, strides across the stage slashing at his guitar, singer Paul Banks leading the throng. “That’s why I hold you,” we all sing, “that is why I hold you dear.”
RELATIONSHIPS
The Spun

Sports World Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Today

On Thursday, a Russian court sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison. Prosecutors initially asked for her to receive 9.5 years in prison. Griner was arrested in February for having cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. For the past few months, the belief was that she'd be convicted due to Russia's history.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Biden must cancel all student loan debt, including for those with graduate degrees

My sister’s partner was murdered in St Louis in the summer of 2017. She was heartbroken, pregnant and facing a sheriff who was enforcing an eviction due to nonpayment of rent. Ghosts don’t send checks from the grave to pay for the living. Not for poor people anyway. There are very little inheritances, wills, and dollars under mattresses to go around.
The Guardian

The Guardian

390K+
Followers
91K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy