LA City Council members question Ridley-Thomas' pay suspension

LOS ANGELES - A measure that would require hotels in Los Angeles to place unhoused people in vacant rooms will appear on the March 2024 ballot. The initiative received more than 126,000 signatures and was submitted to the City Council, which voted unanimously Friday to place it on the ballot rather than adopt it immediately. The proposal comes as Project Roomkey, a program created in response to the coronavirus pandemic that provided shelters for more than 10,000 homeless individuals during the past two years, is being phased out.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO