Ferrari Portofino M Gets 700-HP Upgrade And New Looks

US Automaker Spends $99 Million On Brand New Turbo Engine
Automakers across the globe have committed to an electric future. But that won't happen overnight. In the meantime, we need more efficient, less polluting engines to power our cars. And to that end, Stellantis is launching a brand new four-cylinder turbo engine; shortly after it dropped a cool $2.5 billion on a new EV battery plant and unveiled the Hurricane straight-six to power the new Wagoneer.
LEAKED: Polestar 3 Details Show It Will Be Serious Threat To Tesla
Polestar 1 production was limited to just 1,500 models, which means the only car you can currently buy from the Swedish brand is the Polestar 2 EV crossover. It desperately needs to branch out, but thankfully the Polestar 3 is inching closer to dealership floors. While Polestar has been quite...
Ferrari SF90 Interior Upgraded With Bugatti Luxury
As a piece of design, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale approaches perfection. It's immediately identifiable as a Ferrari, but has just enough futuristic touches to distinguish it as an Italian hybrid for a new, electrified era. So as an aftermarket tuner, how do you possibly improve on the SF90 Stradale's beauty? You don't. Instead, if you're Carlex Design, you make more meaningful changes to the interior. Carlex has pulled off some unbelievable customized interiors through the years, and it has now revealed pictures of the finished result when the company had its way with Ferrari's hybrid supercar.
One-Of-One 1998 McLaren F1 Could Shatter Another Auction Record
The McLaren F1's place in the automotive hall of fame is cemented forever. Three decades since it went into production, it remains one of the fastest cars in the world, setting new benchmarks for what can be achieved in a naturally-aspirated car. Basically, you'll need lightning-fast reactions and a Bugatti Chiron or a modern EV to keep up with it.
Aston Martin Will Unveil Two New Cars At Pebble Beach
It's been a rather tumultuous few months for 007's automaker of choice. Aston Martin has had to contend with financial woes and was recently rescued by a substantial investment. Amidst this, the carmaker has redesigned its iconic winged logo and introduced the V12 Vantage. But at the upcoming Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the Gaydon-based brand is planning to reveal two all-new products, in an attempt to woo more customers and drum up business.
Major American Automaker Fined $300M For Dieselgate 2.0
FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) US, which now sits under the Stellantis Group, has been placed on three-year probation as of Monday. The group was also ordered to pay around $300 million in fines for cheating during emissions testing on 101,000 Ram 1500 trucks and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs sold with the group's EcoDiesel engines.
Toyota's Chief Engineer Wanted A Diesel Tundra
The old Toyota Tundra was getting long in the tooth. But when Toyota unveiled a new one, it didn't just shift the bar for the Japanese automaker, it completely reset our expectations. In one fell swoop, Toyota's F-150 rival had moved to a modular platform and adopted turbochargers, hybridization, and coil spring suspension at all corners.
Ford Is Now The Best-Selling Car Brand In America
When we tallied up automotive sales for the second quarter of 2022, Ford was one of the manufacturers that was outpacing the industry in terms of year-on-year sales. In June, Ford had an excellent month with sales rising by 31.1%, and this trend has spilled over into Q3. According to the Blue Oval, it was the number 1 brand in America in July with US sales reaching 163,942 units including Lincoln. Ford's overall market share increased by 1% in July and improved inventory flow saw July sales soar by 36.6% compared to July 2021, whereas industry sales as a whole were down 10.5% last month. The enduring F-Series trucks and a promising result for Ford EVs stood out in July.
New Toyota Tacoma Will Be Land Cruiser Tough, 1,200-HP Rivian Off-Roader Coming, VW ID.4 Drops Below $30K: Cold Start
Welcome back to another installment of Cold Start, your daily dose of the top automotive news stories from the past 24 hours. There was good news all around for most of the car world as profits soared, manufacturers aided flood victims, and gas prices continue to decline, but for one Toyota GR86 owner, Toyota caving to social media pressure and agreeing to fix his car made his day. Elsewhere, we learned that Rivian is potting a 1,200-horsepower off-road desert-runner, while on the cheaper end of the EV spectrum, 2023 pricing for the VW ID.4 dipped below $30,000. Lexus will be building a cheaper, less-powerful version of the RZ EV, and Toyota dished the dirt on the next-gen Tacoma in an exclusive interview with CarBuzz. Grab a cup of coffee, and let's get into the details, shall we?
10 Great Cars Built In America
In 1913, Henry Ford installed the first mass production moving assembly line for an entire car and changed the world. Since then, the story of automotive production in the US has been a wild one and, more recently, a political one. A lot is made of where American automakers build their cars and about the import of foreign-built vehicles. However, the world is round, and the American car market is enormous, so you'll find this list of great cars built in America isn't made up purely of American brand cars.
Jeep And Ram Fined $300 Million, Carvana Back In Business, Porsche 911 GT3 RS Getting Bigger Engine: Cold Start
Wake up and smell the gasoline; it's time for another daily roundup of the automotive industry's most important news stories of the last day, Cold Start. The dominant theme of the last 24 hours of news coverage has been trouble for automakers. For Chevrolet, news has emerged that it's paying Bolt EV owners $6,000, but only if they waive their right to legal action in the event of a battery fire. Things are worse for Jeep and Ram after they were heavily fined for diesel emission cheats - something Toyota's truck division Hino has also admitted to. Toyota, still dealing with the bad press surrounding a rejected warranty claim on an owner's GR86, is compensating bZ4X owners impressively due to the large volume of recalls on the EV.
New MG Cyberster Electric Roadster Coming With Yoke Steering Wheel
British automaker MG wants to pull off the (almost) impossible by developing a lightweight, fun-to-drive roadster that runs on electric power alone. It's a tough ask considering the weight of battery packs, but the electric MG Cyberster is happening. We saw it in some futuristic design sketches back in 2020, and it was no less jaw-dropping when revealed in concept form at the Auto Shanghai Show last year. With Lamborghini-like scissor doors, MG has now teased what looks to be the production-bound Cyberster in a new video. Not only do those doors appear to make it onto the production model, but there are several other surprises too.
RUMOR: New Mustang GT Could Pack Nearly 500 HP
Fans of the Blue Oval and muscle cars alike have plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks, as the all-new Ford Mustang is expected to debut at the Detroit Motor Show in September. The carmaker has kept details fairly well hidden and, apart from some spy shots and a blurry front-end glimpse, little is known about the seventh generation of the American icon.
Mercedes-AMG Reveals Supercar-Inspired Carbon Fiber Speaker Box
The world of automotive merchandising is perpetually expanding, and brands from Modena to Stuttgart, from Tokyo to Detroit, all want a piece of the pie. Ferrari is arguably the best self-marketing automaker out there, but Mercedes is pretty adept at parting fans from their hard-earned cash too. The latest such...
Spyker Looks Ready To Return After New Investment
Much like UK-based TVR, Dutch automaker Spyker feels like one of those companies destined to randomly pop up in the news cycle, only for a new investor to fall through and the project to never get off the ground. As a reminder, Spyker was founded in 1999 and built some of the prettiest supercars of the mid-2000s. The C8 Aileron, for instance, had possibly the most outrageous interior we've ever seen - with its exposed gear linkage and turned metal dash - plus a 4.2-liter V8 engine from an Audi R8.
Automakers May Jump From Level 2 To Level 4 Autonomy
Walking into your local showroom and buying a fully autonomous vehicle remains a distant prospect in 2022. Yes, automakers continue to build cars with detachable steering wheels and the like, but the red tape to getting many of these vehicles approved and on the road remains formidable. Currently, most vehicles go no further than Level 2 autonomy, and while a few like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class have launched with Level 3 capabilities, it seems that not many will follow. Instead, a more likely scenario is that cars will leap from Level 2 to Level 4, according to several executives in the industry. This is because Level 3 poses a unique set of challenges that are enormously difficult to overcome, but what are they?
Ford, Toyota And GM Fiercely Oppose Strict New EV Tax Bill
The outcry surrounding recently proposed changes to federal tax credits for electric vehicles sold in the United States shows no sign of letting up. The new bill initially seemed promising as it scrapped the 200,000-unit production cap that had already been surpassed by Tesla and General Motors. Unfortunately, once we...
McLaren MSO Builds Incredible 1-Of-12 SLR Race Car Tribute
Conversion costs $350k, not including the donor car. Based on the fire-breathing Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren. The Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren is remembered fondly, even though it never reached the same cult status and second-hand value as the Porsche Carrera GT. It was one of the hottest cars of the 2000s. That...
Rejecting The Cayenne Convertible Was The Best Decision Porsche Ever Made
An ugly-looking convertible makes as much sense as a Mini Cooper hatchback for a family of five or a performance version of the Toyota Prius. Even so, awkward drop-tops like the Chrysler PT Cruiser Convertible and Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet still managed to stumble through the approval process and make it into showrooms, much to the dismay of salespeople who had to look at them every day. It's now come to light that Porsche almost went down the same ill-fated path with the first-generation Cayenne. The original Porsche Cayenne was as graceful as a giant panda but not nearly as cute, and one unfinished example of the Cayenne-based convertible that Porsche built is even worse.
All-New BMW X3 PHEV Spied In The Wild For The First Time
BMW is already working hard to develop a new-generation X3 to take on the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class and Audi Q5. While the BMW X3 won't garner as much attention as the XM or iX, it remains a more important SUV than both as one of the brand's most popular vehicles globally.
