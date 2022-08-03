ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters battle flames amid pack-rat conditions, possible meth lab at Hawthorne home

By ABC7.com staff via
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

Battling "pack rat" conditions - with a possible meth lab inside - dozens of firefighters doused a stubborn blaze in Hawthorne Wednesday morning.

Crews arrived on scene at the 4700 block of West 136th Street just before 9 a.m.

Roughly 70 firefighters at one point were taking on the heavy smoke created by hoarding conditions.

They also had to be cleared due to possible exposure.

Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to nearby structures and there were no injuries reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

ABC7

ABC7

