ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Airline ticket price expected to drop according to Forbes

By Sydney Moran
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=457pFC_0h3tRMQ200

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Branson National Airport said they’ve had a busy summer, even with high flight prices. But, those prices could be dropping soon..

The experts at Forbes expect domestic airline tickets to drop 25 percent in price later this month. They say it’s because families booked flights earlier in the summer, something agencies weren’t predicting.

“People want to fly,” Airport Director Brian Weiler said. “We’ve had a very busy summer. It’s obvious people want to get out and fly and go visit people and go see other parts of the world.”.

Airports are slowly starting to fill up with more travelers. But ticket prices are still too high to fly for most.

“For the two of us to fly one way from Springfield to Sacramento was $1117,” Kathleen O’Brien said. She and her husband James booked their flight a few months ago. “I would expect it’d be like about $350 for each one of us, like 700 or 600 [for the both of us]. It was very high, but there was no choice.”

Weiler said it’s a busy time at the airport.

“Our traffic definitely picks up right after school, so usually mid-May and beyond. June, July, August are very busy months for us,” Weiler said. “We all know that there’s been very strong demand. I think airlines have taken advantage of that and they’ve really increased the fares across the board and everywhere.”

Weiler said the airport has already seen half a million passengers this year. He said he is hoping prices will drop soon, so they can bring more folks through the doors.

“If [airlines] can bring the seats in this market, we will sell them,” Weiler said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tncontentexchange.com

New adventure tours opens in Branson West

A new adventure experience gives guests an up close and personal look at wild caves in Stone County. Adventure Cave Tours opened its doors Wednesday, June 1, 2022. They are located at 423 Fairy Cave Lane, in Branson West and are a sister company of Talking Rocks Cavern, according to a press release from Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce.
BRANSON WEST, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Branson, MO
Lifestyle
Branson, MO
Sports
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Lifestyle
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Branson, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KOLR10 News

Springfield businesses still struggling to fill job openings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield may be bouncing back from the unemployment epidemic, but local businesses are still feeling the pain. According to a study done by Wallethub, Springfield ranked number 3 among cities with the best change in unemployment rates. Since May of 2022 Springfield overall has had the biggest decrease in unemployment of all 180 […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

How a sudden rain in Springfield left one driver stranded

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One Springfield commuter was met with a surprise while traveling on Friday. Larry Johnson said the events that unfolded on August 5 were unexpected. “I’ve heard people say don’t try to go through a flood, but I did not expect this to happen to me today,” Johnson said. Johnson detailed exactly how he […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airline Tickets#Business Industry#Linus Business
KOLR10 News

Heat advisory issued for Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Saturday, Aug. 6, in Green County. In response to the heat advisory, the Springfield-Greene County Park Board is extending the Fassnight Pool hours to 8 p.m. instead of its usual 6:30 p.m. closing time. Silver Springs Pool will be open on Saturday and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

4 crucial tips for Financial Freedom

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Financial independence can seem out of reach for those struggling with crippling student loans, credit card debt or overspending habits. Brad Pistole from Trinity Insurance and Financial Services has some tips to help you save some cash this summer. What does it mean to be financially independent? Financial independence, or financial freedom, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
KYTV

INTERACTIVE MAP: See the most famous person from your hometown

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new interactive map shows the most famous person from your hometown. Mapbox developer and geographer Topi Tjukanov developed an interactive map that includes the hometown of celebrities. The map allows you to break out the celebrities into other categories, including world leaders and sports stars.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Highest-rated cheap eats in Springfield, according to Tripadvisor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated cheap eats restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Four States Home Page

Residents allow Marian Days campers on their property

CARTHAGE, Mo. — With tens of thousands expected to attend this weekend’s Marian Days festival in Carthage, Missouri, hotel rooms go fast. The only alternative left is to camp out. In fact, many of those who come from all over the country to attend Marian Days, prefer to camp. Most Carthage residents who live near […]
KYTV

Authorities reveal the identity of a suspicious package at Springfield-Branson National Airport

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The investigation into a suspicious package at the Springfield-Branson National Airport delayed three flights Saturday morning. Police determined the suspicious package was a ‘urine warmer.’ Investigators say under the x-ray machine, it looked similar to a bomb. The urine warmer kit is identical to a flask, helping keep the urine warm for passing a drug test.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Fashion Forward show helps kids in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Drew Lewis Foundation is hosting its 8th Annual Fashion Forward event tonight to raise funds for children in need. The Fashion Forward show will be held at the Historic Fox Theatre tonight. The models in the fashion show will all be from the RISE program. RISE stands for Reaching Independence through […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Water rescue ended on Chestnut Expressway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A water rescue is underway on Chestnut Expressway near National Avenue. Flooding this afternoon has caused water to cover the road and a car has become stuck. A second water rescue is underway near the intersection of Grant St. and Commercial St. A car is stuck in water under the railroad bridge.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Some areas get rain, burn bans remain in place; Marionville City Fire grassfires this week caused by open burning

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Although some have received rain this week across the region burn bans still remain in effect. Friday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. the Springfield area experienced a stationary thunderstorm as described by the National Weather Service Springfield. Up to four inches of rain fell and a Flash Flood Watch was issued.
MARIONVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy