Tuscaloosa City Council makes progress on new Saban Discovery Center and Conference Center

Air Conditioning Out at 13-Story Senior Living Center in Tuscaloosa, Repair Expected Soon
UPDATE, 6 P.M.: Pate told the Thread the repair went as planned and the building is cooling down again. Workers are racing to repair the air-conditioning unit at a 13-story apartment complex for senior citizens in Tuscaloosa Thursday. Stan Pate, the businessman who owns Clara Verner Apartments on Old Hackberry...
Tuscaloosa Police and Tuscaloosa City School superintendent talk school safety
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With the start of classes on August 10, Tuscaloosa City School district officials and police met this week to go over security plans. Tuscaloosa City School officials and Tuscaloosa Police declined to say whether there were any credible threats last year. They tell us they look...
Back to School with WBRC Town Hall
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Making sure there is a School Resource Officer dedicated to each school was a big concern among area superintendents during our Back To School with WBRC Town Hall. Gadsden’s Superintendent Tony Reddick reminded us about the SRO who intercepted a would-be intruder trying to get inside...
Charity motorcycle ride in Tuscaloosa to benefit fallen officers
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two fallen officers from west Alabama will be remembered once again over the weekend in two counties. Three local groups are coming together to host the Back the Blue Benefit motorcycle ride. The ride begins in Tuscaloosa on August 6 and ends at the Bibb County Courthouse.
Homeless and Transitional Housing Center To Open in Smithfield
A ribbon cutting for a new homeless shelter for youth that will serve as a “safe haven” and offer services was held Thursday in Smithfield. The Way Station, which received $1.3 million from the city, is a project spearheaded by AIDS Alabama and will give young people the protection they need “at the most critical and vulnerable moments of time is critical to all of us,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.
Southtown Court demolition continues, construction expected to kick off before 2023
It’s been nearly eight months since the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) began the demolition of Southtown Court in late 2021. Once the demolition process is complete, the site will be ready for redevelopment into a mixed-use, mixed income district with housing, office and commercial space, grocery stores and other neighborhood businesses.
New Teacher Orientation in Shelby County Schools
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County schools is hosting orientation for teachers, but they’re going over more than lesson plans. It’s also about working with students who might be experiencing emotional dysregulation and finding it hard to control their behavior. Teachers are taught de-escalation tactics, with the goal...
Two people stabbed at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Two people have been stabbed at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex near the University of Alabama campus Friday evening. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor says officers responded to calls of a stabbing at the Shamrock Downs Apartments on Ninth Street at 7:32 p.m. Two male victims were transported to DCH Hospital, […]
Mayor announces new appointment to the Birmingham Airport Authority board of directors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mayor Randall Woodfin has announced the appointment of Tommy Spina to the Birmingham Airport Authority board of directors. Spina will serve a six-year term that became effective July 30, 2022. Spina, a Cumberland School of Law alum, has 44 years of experience in criminal defense in...
Scott Thurmond sworn in as Birmingham Chief of Police
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officer Scott Thurmond was sworn in as Birmingham’s Chief of Police on August 5, 2022. Thurmond has been serving as the interim since January. The 23 year veteran said becoming Chief is the highest honor, but it was never a goal of his. “As many...
America’s First Federal Credit Union and WBRC FOX6 News Rising Star Scholarship
America’s First Federal Credit Union and WBRC FOX6 News Rising Star Scholarship. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE A NOMINEE’S CHANCE OF WINNING. America’s First Federal Credit Union, and not WBRC, is solely responsible for awarding of prize pack, judging of interview...
Nebraska woman hit by car in Tuscaloosa, hospitalized in Birmingham
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A Nebraska woman is at UAB Hospital in Birmingham after being struck by a vehicle in Tuscaloosa Thursday. The Tuscaloosa Police Department reported the collision happened at the intersection of Jack Warner Parkway and Hackberry Lane. The 45-year-old victim was with her family when she was...
The Foundry Farm digs deeper than dirt—a unique recovery program
On beautiful, green rolling hills north of Birmingham sits a farm that’s home to more than just garden plots. The Foundry Farm, a recovery program part of The Foundry Ministries, helps men find healing from their addictions. Keep reading to learn more about this incredible program and how you can help The Foundry Farm.
Morehouse Tuskegee Classic will return to Legion Field
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Old Gray Lady will host the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic for the second year in a row. Morehouse College and Tuskegee University have had a long-standing tradition of facing off on the gridiron, and that tradition will continue at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
Hale County College and Career Academy welcomes new principal, Dr. Marlon B. Murray
Dr. Marlon B. Murray is a life-long resident of Tuscaloosa and graduate of Tuscaloosa County High School. He attended Berry College earning a Bachelor’s degree in Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance. He earned his Master’s from Jacksonville State University. He also earned his certification in Education Administration and Supervision from the University of Alabama. He acquired the Education Specialist degree from the University of West Alabama in Instructional Leadership. He recently received a Doctorate in Rural Education from the University of West Alabama. He has a keen interest in youth sports and athletics and currently is engaged with them.
Why Homeschooling Continues a Viable Option for Many Black Families in Alabama
When it came to homeschooling her three children, Tegan Frazier of Montgomery, Alabama, wanted to make sure they got the attention they needed as opposed to being in a classroom with 20 or more other students. Erica Kelly of Birmingham decided to homeschool her two school-age children because she was...
Alabama Greek Picnic to raise money for charity
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Greek Picnic returns to Birmingham on Saturday. Learn more in the video above. The event was created to serve as a networking opportunity for members of the Pan-Hellenic Council. This year's activities include a community service project, a stroll competition and nightlife entertainment. The...
New Teacher Orientation meeting special education needs
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - As students head back to school next week our local school systems are working to make sure they’re serving the needs of special education students. The Shelby County new teacher orientation is designed to give special education and general education teachers the tools to...
Birmingham business owner donates brand new instruments to local high school marching bands
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thanks to a local business owner’s generous donation, five high school marching bands in Jefferson County are starting the new school year with brand new instruments. Mike Cohen owns Mike’s Fine Jewelry and Pawn Shop. He teamed up with Bethel Baptist Church for the donation, and band members received their instruments […]
