Daviess County, KY

DCMS to start new school year in old building

By Aaron Chatman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W6kp3_0h3tQkN900

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Public Schools said they have some “unfortunate” news to share Wednesday night. The school corporation tells us Daviess County Middle School students and staff will begin the school year in their old facility at 1415 E 4th Street.

Superintendent Matt Robbins says the new building is still under construction. He tells parents that a move-in date is imminent as the construction completion timeline becomes more apparent.

You can read Superintendent Robbins full message to parents and staff below:

DCMS Families,

It is always my commitment to keep our families informed. This afternoon, following several meetings with all involved, I am sharing some disappointing news regarding the new Daviess County Middle School facility.

In today’s meeting with Danco Construction, it has been determined that the initial deadline to begin our year in the new location is no longer achievable. In previous meetings, Danco leadership have repeatedly assured us they would meet our target date of August 10 to open the school.

It was known for some time that the initial deadline would result in minor inconveniences for a short period. Final construction that did not impact instruction was slated to be completed immediately following the start of school. However, Danco’s current analysis of the remaining scope of work and subsequent local and state inspections presents a new picture. It is now apparent that it is in the best interest of our students and staff to begin the year at the old DCMS location.

Our dedication to supporting learning and providing a safe environment for our students and staff is paramount, making the previously scheduled move unachievable for the start of the school year.

Daviess County Middle School students and staff will now begin the school year at the old facility at 1415 E 4 th Street. Meanwhile, construction will continue on the new facility in the coming weeks, with a move-in date forthcoming as the construction completion timeline becomes more apparent.

To minimize disruption, our new goal is to complete all school construction, in full, prior to moving in. With this additional scope of work, move-in is anticipated no later than Fall Break. It is possible that we may be able to move ahead of this date once construction is fully complete. It is a time-consuming challenge to move an entire staff, school furnishings, equipment and school food service items in a short turnaround. If it becomes feasible for us to move in earlier, we will communicate those changes with staff and families.

We look forward to finishing what we started in the coming months – safely and efficiently getting our DCMS students and staff into a new, state-of-the-art facility – even with this unexpected and unfortunate change of plans.

I want to extend sincere appreciation for the patience, adaptability and resilience of our DCMS families. The entire DCPS team is here to support and encourage our DCMS students and staff members during this transitional time.

— Superintendent Matt Robbins

WEHT/WTVW

Water smelling weird? EWSU getting disinfectant change

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Water Sewer Utility (EWSU) has announced some water changes. EWSU says it changes the disinfectant used in the water treatment process twice a year from chloramine to free chlorine. The next switch starts August 15. Free chlorine may have a slight chemical odor similar to a swimming pool but […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

German culture breathes new life into Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville’s celebration of German culture continued at Germania Maennerchor on North Fulton Avenue today featuring German favorites such as kraut balls and bratwurst. The popular event is celebrating its 60th year and festivalgoers say they enjoy the atmosphere. “I just like the people and the polka, you can’t go wrong the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
macaronikid.com

Frog Follies In Evansville

Since 1975, each August the E'ville Iron Street Rod Club has put on a rod run for street rod owners. It is held at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center in Evansville Indiana. At the first event we had 44 registered street rods. Since that time the Frog Follies has grown to average over 4000 street rods each year. The event became known as the Frog Follies after the club had a bull frog race at the first event. We've had entries from Alaska, Australia, Canada, and all 48 continental states over the years. Since 2010 we can boast that the Frog Follies "is THE largest PRE 49 Street Rod event anywhere in the world!"
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Henderson Planning Commission presents sports complex plans

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Henderson Planning Commission hosted a meeting where city leaders discussed a proposed sports complex on Airline Road. Project Manager Dylan Ward said the meeting was productive as they move forward with accepting construction bids on the project. “Most of [the public’s] concerns were...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Power restored for some residents after nearly 72 hours

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Imagine being without power for nearly three full days, close to 72 hours. That was the reality this week for several Evansville residents in neighborhoods near Bellemeade Avenue. Now, imagine you are without power for nearly three days and you are dealing with a Covid diagnosis. That is what Evansville resident […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
