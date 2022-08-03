Read on www.etonline.com
Zendaya Bares It All On The Cover Of 'Vogue Italia' In An Ultra-Plunging Dress—Tom Holland Reacted With Heart Eyes!
Zendaya just graced her latest magazine cover in a stunning Valentino gown, and naturally, took everyone’s breath away in the process. The Euphoria star, 25, shared highlights from her Vogue Italia cover shoot with her 148 million Instagram followers and fans can’t get enough!. While the Dune actress...
Keke Palmer's Dress Takes the Thigh Slit to a New, Embellished Extreme
Keke Palmer's press-tour style streak continues. The actor turned heads in a black strapless gown at the Berlin premiere of her film "Nope" on July 26. Her dress featured a prominent thigh slit that revealed the entire length of her left leg and was embellished with mirrored plexiglass pieces arranged to resemble a tire track. She kept her accessories relatively low-key, finishing her look with jeweled ankle-strap sandals, diamond earrings, white eyeliner, and waist-length box braids.
We're Still Not Over Heidi Klum's Embellished Dolce And Gabbana Catsuit From Fashion Week—She Looks Unreal!
Heidi Klum loves showing off her legs in super-mini skirts and dresses, as well as dresses with thigh-high slits. And we love seeing her in them! But the 49-year-old America’s Got Talent judge just proved that she doesn’t actually have to flash the flesh to show off her enviable supermodel pins, as she managed to do so in a skin-tight catsuit too!
Elle
Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Attend UNICEF Benefit In Sexy Spaghetti Strap Dress
On Saturday, the UNICEF ball in Capri, Italy, saw a lot of celebrity guests and that included model Leni Klum, daughter to the famous super model Heidi Klum. A sense of style seems to run in the family, because Leni showed up wearing an absolutely stunning spaghetti strap dress with a sexy plunging neckline that showcased her décolletage.
Harper's Bazaar
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Eva Longoria Stuns In Gorgeous Orange Maxi Dress While Out To Eat With Friends — Get The Look
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Celebrities continue to draw our attention in statement styles all summer long!Eva Longoria stepped out in the most fabulous 'fit for a night on the town with friends in West Hollywood on Tuesday, August 2. The exciting evening included a dinner hosted by Casa Del Sol Tequila at Craig's restaurant with the star's closest friends — Maria Bravo, Alejandro Saez, Richie Caballero and Joaquin Ganga. The 47-year-old even showed off the most delicious,...
Lindsey Vonn Wears Statement Backless Halter Gown on the ESPYS 2022 Red Carpet
Click here to read the full article. Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn shed her competitive winter-wear to attend the 2022 ESPYS on July 20 in Los Angeles. The 37-year-old Olympian walked the red carpet in a peach gown with statement-making details. Vonn wore a fitted halter dress with a draped neck, kick hem and mid-thigh slit at the back. The look featured a low V-shaped opening at the back with a bunched detailing. Vonn wore the dress with a pair of white stiletto sandals that were hidden under the floor-skimming hem.More from WWDHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the...
Zendaya Rocks Crop Top & High-Waisted Pants While Visiting BF Tom Holland On Set In NYC
Zendaya is always rocking some sort of stunning outfit and that’s exactly what she did while visiting her boyfriend, Tom Holland on the set of his new movie The Crowded Room in New York City on July 7. The 25-year-old rocked a tiny black cropped tank top with a pair of baggy high-waisted pants for the occasion.
ETOnline.com
Selena Gomez Declares 'Real Stomachs Are Coming Back' in Body Positivity Video
Selena Gomez is all about her vacation body! In a recent post on TikTok, the Only Murders In the Building star lip-syncs a body positive message from Tasha K. “I ain’t sucking sh*t in, real stomachs is coming the f*ck back, OK,” Gomez recites as she pats her tummy while lounging on a boat wearing a blue one-piece swimsuit with orange floral prints by La'Mariette.
Vogue
Crop Tops, Doc Martens And Miniskirts? This Is A Whole New Natalie Portman
At 41 and with a string of Hollywood films under her belt – not to mention an Oscar, two Golden Globes and a BAFTA – Natalie Portman knows how to dress for the spotlight. Frothy gowns were once her go-to, but recently, the mother of two has orchestrated something of a style reboot. Currently promoting Thor: Love and Thunder, Portman has brought a fresh, youthful energy to her appearances – crop tops and Doc Martens included.
ETOnline.com
How Meghan Markle Is Spending Her 41st Birthday
Meghan Markle is spending her birthday surrounded by people she loves! On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex marked her 41st year, and it’s an intimate affair. “Meghan Markle is spending the day celebrating with family and close friends,” a spokesperson for the duchess tells ET. Meghan’s immediate family...
In Style
Katie Holmes Taught a Lesson in Functional Fashion With a Breezy Shirtdress
Summer heat can be impossible to dress for, between finding an outfit cool enough to face the thick, humid air and dressing appropriately for the brisk AC being pumped indoors. But Katie Holmes, the queen of functional fashion, just wore a breezy, summer dress that is perfect for rising temperatures, but suited for any occasion.
ETOnline.com
‘Pose’ Star Angelica Ross to Make Broadway History as Roxie Hart in ‘Chicago’
After garnering attention for her groundbreaking roles in Pose and American Horror Story, Angelica Ross is about to make history with her Broadway debut. Ross will become the first openly transgender woman to play a leading role on Broadway when she takes over as Roxie Hart in the long-running Chicago, starting in September.
ETOnline.com
Brad Pitt Rocks a Skirt on the Red Carpet
Brad Pitt showed off his legs at the Bullet Train premiere in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, opting for a knee-length skirt look on the red carpet. The famed actor paired a matching brown cardigan and skirt with a salmon-colored button-up shirt and finished the look with combat boots. Pitt's eye-catching ensemble also featured tortoise-shell sunglasses and his signature, long chains. ET has learned that New York-based Haans Nicholas Mott is the designer behind Brad Pitt's outfit.
Selena Gomez’s All-Time Best Style Moments: See Her Fashion Evolution
Selena Gomez has graced red carpets since a young teenager — see how her style has changed throughout the years!
Selena Gomez Embraces Fans in Yellow Dress and Strappy Heels When Leaving London Hotel
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez was a sight for the crowd after leaving her hotel in London on Tuesday. The yellow look was inspired by the ’60s as the sleeves of...
Keke Palmer Wears Feathered Valentino Dress at ‘Nope’ U.K. Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer’s winning red carpet streak is continuing with her latest appearance. The actress attended the latest premiere for her horror film “Nope” Thursday night in London, wearing a green lace dress with feathered embellishments from Valentino’s pre-fall 2022 collection. Her look was styled by her styling team, duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald.More from WWDInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's Relationship'House of Dragon' Red Carpet PhotosAshton Kutcher, John Mayer, Mindy Kaling, B. J. Novak at 'Vengeance' L.A. Premiere Palmer posed on the red carpet alongside costar Daniel Kaluuya, who wore a fitted brown suit. This...
AOL Corp
Gigi Hadid Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look At Her New Guest In Residence Clothing Line
From ripping the runway as a supermodel for haute couture fashion houses to gracing the covers of prominent magazines, Gigi Hadid has made it clear that she's a fashion powerhouse. After taking her talents to television as the host of Netflix's Next in Fashion competition show, Gigi is now trying her hand at designing a line. The 27-year-old multi-hyphenate took to Instagram to announce the creation of her very own fashion brand, Guest in Residence.
Fran Drescher Boosts Swirling D&G Bralette Dress With White-Hot Heels for ‘Uncoupled’ Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Fran Drescher took a bold step forward at the “Uncoupled” premiere in New York City on Tuesday night. Arriving at Paris Theater, the “Nanny” actress posed with Peter Marc Jacobson in a printed outfit by Dolce and Gabbana. Her ensemble featured white trousers and a matching plunging bralette, featuring a swirling blue print with a grid layer to mimic mosaic tiles. Layered atop the set was a matching cardigan. Drescher accessorized simply, pairing her look with a delicate pendant necklace and a quilted white leather shoulder bag. Drescher completed her ensemble with a set of...
