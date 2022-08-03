Why Warner Bros. Killed ‘Batgirl': Taxes, Cutting Losses and a Strategic Pivot

Read on www.thewrap.com
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
Warner Bros. won't release $90 million movie that was already filmed
Warner Bros. has shockingly scrapped plans to release a highly anticipated new Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton, despite the fact that it was already filmed and cost around $90 million, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by the New York Post and confirmed by...
Batgirl: Warner Bros Discovery CEO explains why he cancelled release of $90m movie
Warner Bros has explained why it cancelled Batgirl’s film release.The film studio came under fire this week following the news that it was shelving the movie despite the fact its $90m (£73.7m) shoot had been completed earlier this year.Lerslie Grace, who starred in the lead role of Barbara Gordon, and the film’s directors, Bad Boys for Life‘s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, expressed their shock at the news in respective statements.There were several rumours surrounding Warner Bros’ decision, with a spokesperson saying at the time: “The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it...
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Content Heads to HBO Max in First Move to Bring Together Warner Bros. Discovery Content
Chip and Joanna Gaines are expanding their reach. Select content from their Magnolia Network will soon be available on HBO Max, the first example of Discovery content heading to HBO Max since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Beginning Sept. 30, the Magnolia Network library available on the streamer will include...
The Ringer
Why Warner Bros. Just Made the $90M ‘Batgirl’ Movie Disappear
Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to find an explanation for Warner Bros. Discovery’s confounding decision to completely kill the release of the upcoming DC film Batgirl and discuss the potential repercussions. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Borys Kit. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo.
'Batgirl' movie will not be released
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Batgirl movie has been shelved according to studio sources. Leslie Grace starred as the superhero with Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The Wrap and Indiewire have since confirmed with Warner Bros....
Marvel’s Kevin Feige Offered Words of Encouragement to ‘Batgirl’ Directors After Warner Bros. Axed Film: ‘Very Proud of You Guys’
“Batgirl” co-director Adil El Arbi revealed that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige offered him and partner Bilall Fallah words of encouragement after Warner Bros. axed their film, opting not to release it theatrically or on streaming as originally planned. In a screenshot of an email posted to Arbi’s Instagram...
‘The Flash’ is still on track despite Ezra Miller controversies, Warner Bros. Discovery chief confirms
In recent months, "The Flash" star Ezra Miller has been dogged by allegations of abuse and other legal troubles — raising questions about whether Warner Bros. Pictures would go ahead with plans to release the DC Comics superhero movie. But on Thursday, Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav appeared...
The 25 Best New Movies to Stream in August 2022
August is here, which means summer is winding down and the options at your local multiplex are starting to become a bit slimmer. Not to worry, though, because a bevy of new titles are streaming this month, offering a ton of new movies — both newly streaming films and genuine new releases — to enjoy from the comfort of your own home. Below, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the best new movies to stream in August, which runs the gamut from a new “Predator” prequel to a vampire action comedy to a pair of brand new animated films.
‘Batgirl’: Its Cancellation Could Be Bad News for Another DC Movie
Warner Bros. axing 'Batgirl' hit DC fans hard. Is there a chance other comic book films could face the same fate?
Warners Says It Has a 10-Year Plan For DC Movies
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav recently unveiled the 10-year plan for DC. It's no secret that a lot of DC Comics properties have been underutilized, and even the films that have been released are notoriously hit-or-miss. The DCEU hasn't really known what to do ever since Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy finished up. As a result, they're taking things in a new direction.
ComicBook
DC Films President Reportedly Ready to Exit After Batgirl Movie Cancellation
DC Films President Walter Hamada is reportedly on the brink of exiting the studio, following the decision to shelve the Batgirl movie that was coming to HBO Max. According to the latest reports, Hamada has already started moving toward the exit door, and has gone as far as consulting with counsel, according to sources. It is being said that for now, Hamada will stay in his post through late October, when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's big DC movie Black Adam hits theaters. But after that...
Clu Gulager, Renowned Character Actor in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ Dies at 93
Clu Gulager, a beloved character who appeared in small parts in some hugely successful movies, has passed away. He was nearing his 94th birthday. Gulager’s passing was announced by Quentin Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles, where he made frequent appearances and his films were paid tribute. “Clu Gulager, 1928 – 2022. A beautiful life filled with family, friends, and films, Clu will always have a seat in our front row. We send our love to John, Tom, Diane, and to all the lives he touched.”
Collider
'Batgirl' Reportedly Featured an Easter Egg for Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman
Batgirl has been a hot topic of conversation this week ever since news dropped that Warner Bros. Discovery had decided to shelve the $90 million film instead of putting it on HBO Max or releasing it in theaters. The decision left many fans shocked and the film's cast and crew reeling. And with each passing day, it seems more surprising details are emerging about what the film would have been. One of the latest tidbits to come out is that the film would have featured a nod to Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman, according to a recent episode of The Ringer's podcast The Town with Matthew Belloni.
Batgirl director shares photo of what's probably, definitely Michael Keaton's planned Batman return
Batgirl co-director Adil El Arbi is sharing a peek at what seems like what could've been if his DC superhero movie hadn't been abruptly scrapped. After starring in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns, Michael Keaton had again been cast as the Dark Knight in a new film featuring Leslie Grace as the titular heroine. Now, Arbi has revealed an image of what that meeting would have looked like on screen.
Popculture
'Scoob!' Sequel Canceled: Scooby-Doo's 'Holiday Haunt' Joins 'Batgirl' in Warner Bros.' Trash Pile
Batgirl is not the only Warner Bros. movie the studio scrapped on Tuesday. Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, a holiday-themed sequel to the 2020 Scooby-Doo movie, was also canceled. It's unclear how far along Holiday Haunt was in production, but it was included in a December 2021 teaser of upcoming HBO Max projects.
DC Films’ Walter Hamada Was on the Brink of Exit After ‘Batgirl’ Cancellation
Amid the shelving of the HBO Max film Batgirl and the clear desire of Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav to find new leadership for the DC universe, DC Films president Walter Hamada has come to the verge of exiting the studio and consulted with counsel, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Hamada has now agreed to remain in his post at least until the Oct. 21 release of the Dwayne Johnson film Black Adam, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. “He’s pausing,” says a source. “The decision has not been made to make this adversarial, yet.” Hamada could not...
Warner Bros. Discovery Reaches 92.1 Million Global Streaming Subs With 1.7 Million Added in Q2
All eyes were on Warner Bros. Discovery’s second-quarter earnings Thursday following Wednesday’s report that the company was preparing a major restructuring of its content divisions, and the entertainment conglomerate added 1.7 million global streaming subscribers to HBO Max and Discovery+ to reach 92.1 million global subscribers. Warner Bros....
‘Claydream’ Film Review: Tribute to Animator Will Vinton Considers the Costs of Commerce
You’ve almost certainly seen work that wouldn’t exist without the efforts of animation pioneer Will Vinton. But it’s just as likely that this is the first time you’ve ever heard his name. Thankfully, director Marq Evans (“The Glamour and the Squalor”) is determined to ensure that it won’t be the last.
Lionsgate Q1 Profit Slides, Starz Delivers 57% Subscriber Jump to 26.3 Million
Lionsgate shares ticked higher in post-market trading on Thursday after the studio reported that its Starz unit realized a 57% increase in streaming subscribers from the year-ago period, a welcome jump as the company nears a sale or spinoff of the premium cable and pay television network. Global streaming subscribers...
