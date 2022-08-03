ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Jacksonville, FL
Education
City
Jacksonville, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overbilling#Living Conditions#Happy Acres Ranch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
First Coast News

Animal shelter looking for families to adopt and foster as they reach capacity; more than 50 dogs taken from Union County home

UNION COUNTY, Fla — The Union County Animal Shelter is running out of space, which means for some dogs, they are running out of time to find a forever home. Luckily, the call for help was answered earlier week, sparing two dogs from being put down. But, that doesn't mean others could not unfortunately fall victim to overcrowding.
UNION COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mayo Clinic starts work on $233 million oncology building

Site work has begun on the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building in Jacksonville that will include proton beam and carbon ion therapy. Construction will follow on the building for completion in early 2025. The city is reviewing a construction permit for the almost $76.3 million foundation and shell...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Ballistic backpack company says it’s received many inquiries ahead of school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As parents prepare their children for the start of the school year, safety is obviously a major concern. And after the tragic events that unfolded during the spring in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 21 people at an elementary school, Byrna Technologies says it’s received many inquiries and orders for ballistic backpacks and insertable shields. Another company that’s making the backpacks is called A Safe Pack.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Florida nonprofit providing food to insecure families this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks is hosting a food distribution event for food insecure Floridians on Jacksonville’s Eastside Saturday. Farm Share works with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that the farmers would discard because of aesthetic imperfections. Recipients can receive...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy