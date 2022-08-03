Lake Oswego’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen qualifies for 100-meter finals at World Athletics U20 Championships

Read on www.oregonlive.com
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily Scarvie
Lake Oswego’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen narrowly misses podium finish in 200-meter dash at U20 worlds
Lake Oswego incoming junior Mia Brahe-Pedersen finished fourth in the women’s 200-meter dash on Friday in the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia. Brahe-Pedersen finished the finals with a time of 23.06 seconds. The race was won by Brianna Lyston, who recorded a 22.65 finish. American Jayla Jamison finished second in 22.77.
Lake Oswego’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen posts top time in women’s 200-meter prelims at U20 worlds
Mia Brahe-Pedersen continues to show off her sprinting skills on the world stage. On Thursday morning, the Lake Oswego incoming junior finished first in her heat for the women’s 200-meter dash to qualify for the semifinals. She finished in 23.25 seconds, the best time among all competitions. Fellow American...
Portland Thorns take NWSL lead but settle for 3-3 draw against North Carolina Courage: ‘There are no excuses today’
When Portland Thorns head coach Rhian Wilkinson left Providence Park on Friday night, she felt her team had been the worse of the two to take the pitch for the Thorns’ return home. In the Thorns’ previous three home matches, they’d conceded zero goals while piling on 14 of...
Portland temperatures climb Saturday as heat returns
Portland’s high temperature is expected to reach 92 degrees Saturday as the area prepares for triple-digit weather Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Sunday, when temperatures likely will rise to 101 degrees. The heat advisory ends 8 p.m. Monday. Multnomah County and the city...
luxury-houses.net
Elegant Landmark Estate Exuding Luxurious Finishes and Details in Lake Oswego Listed at $3.95 Million
The Estate in Lake Oswego is a luxurious home featured in Better Homes & Gardens Magazine now available for sale. This home located at 3119 Douglas Cir, Lake Oswego, Oregon; offering 04 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 7,086 square feet of living spaces. Call Peggy Hoag – Hoag Real Estate (Phone: 503 906-1370) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Lake Oswego.
'Just leveling the playing field': 3 Washington breweries sue Oregon over distribution laws
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Three Washington breweries are suing the state of Oregon over laws they feel unfairly regulate shipping restrictions and beer distribution to Oregon businesses. The plaintiffs are Garden Path Fermentation in Burlington, Mirage Beer in Seattle and Fortside Brewing Company in Vancouver. The businesses filed their two-count...
Beer, food stars Whitney Burnside, Doug Adams to open Grand Fir brewery, supper club in SE Portland
One is among Oregon’s most well-known and respected brewers. The other is a celebrated Portland restaurateur and “Top Chef” finalist. Now, the wife and husband team of Whitney Burnside and Doug Adams will team up in their first professional endeavor together: opening Grand Fir Brewing in Southeast Portland’s Buckman neighborhood.
Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas score updates, live stream, odds, time, tv channel, how to watch online (8/6/22)
ODDS: Portland (-105) | Draw (+275) | FC Dallas (+240) What: Portland Timbers face FC Dallas in a 2022 MLS regular-season matchup. When: 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 6. Where: Providence Park | Portland, OR. TV channel: Fox 12 Plus (For Comcast/Xfinity subscribers, Fox 12 Plus can...
Police officer Jamal Jones moved to Portland to ‘give my (family) a better life’ … now, he will develop ‘high-character men’ as the Franklin football coach
By Mike Wilson Photo courtesy of Ray Hamill/HumboldtSports.com — Newly hired Franklin High School football coach Jamal Jones didn’t make the move from the Northern California coast with coaching foremost in mind. “The move to Portland was to move my family to the Portland area,” Jones, ...
Garden tours, pruning workshops and walks to add to your summer calendar
Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Art in the Garden: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Sept. 3. Local artists will showcase handcrafted pieces throughout the 80-acre botanical garden. Free with garden admission ($12 per adult); The Oregon Garden, 879 W. Main St., Silverton; oregongarden.org.
Authentic Japanese food comes to West Linn
With fish flown in from Tokyo three times a week, Sushi Kuni hopes to provide a fresh experience. The idea for Sushi Kuni — a new, upscale Japanese restaurant in West Linn's Cascade Summit shopping center — was born during the sushi parties thrown by a small group of friends. Brandon Leong, one of those friends and one of Sushi Kuni's three owners, said the sushi at these parties was the best he'd ever had. One of the friends lived part time in Japan and had connections to get high-quality sushi. He'd have it flown overnight from Japan, Leong...
Son mourned after falling off paddleboard, drowning in Columbia River
This summer, the Portland metro area has witnessed many fatal drownings, including one that claimed the life of 30-year-old Jason Karr at Frenchman’s Bar Park in Vancouver.
Cooling centers reopen as Portland expects triple-digit temperatures this weekend
Portland is gearing up for another bout of extreme heat this weekend, a week after the city endured one of its longest heat waves in history. Multnomah County and the city of Portland will open daytime cooling centers and extend library hours to offer refuge from Sunday’s forecast high of 101. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for most of the county beginning at noon Sunday and ending at 8 p.m. Monday.
pdxmonthly.com
These Waterfall Hikes Don’t Require a Timed Permit
While you need a permit to reach much of Oregon's waterfall corridor in the Columbia River Gorge, some trails don't take so much planning. A good waterfall hike isn’t hard to come by if you live in Portland, what with the Columbia River Gorge practically at our doorstep. But with the new timed-use permits now required for driving to sites along the Gorge’s ever-so-scenic waterfall corridor and Multnomah Falls during summer, you’ll have to do some planning depending on where you want to go.
oregontoday.net
Department of Revenue Gresham office emergency closure today due to broken water line Oregon Recreation Trails Advisory Council …
Notable Document Award for the 2022 Advisory Report: Oregon Can Do More to Mitigate the Alarming Risk of Domestic Terrorism and Violent Extremist Attacks. EO 22-15 builds on recommendations from the Racial Justice Council’s Procurement and Contracting Equity Workgroup. Flags to fly at half-staff from now until midnight Thursday,...
Portland tradition returns to Washington Park this weekend
A Portland tradition returns to Washington Park this weekend.
Gaps in police training hinder response to Indigenous cases
Brian Dubray, chief of police at the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians Police Department, appreciates the efforts underway in Oregon to address missing and murdered Indigenous persons and is happy to play a role in those efforts. But he knows they’re not enough. For one,...
Portland abruptly slams door on 'Friends of Trees'
Friends of Trees began its work in Woodstock -- and grew to plant thousands of trees across Portland. But now what?Reed neighborhood and former Woodstock resident Sherry Hall acquired a love of trees and the natural environment at an early age. Her parents lived near S.E. 119th and Division Street where then there were open spaces, cherry trees, and vacant lots. "I loved climbing trees, picking cherries and sitting in the lots, hunting for 4 leaf clovers." She also went camping frequently with her family. Her parents later moved to a 20-acre farm in Oregon City,...
vegoutmag.com
Popular Portland Restaurant SxNW to Permanently Close
The vegan community in Portland was dealt another heavy blow on Wednesday of this week. Popular vegan restaurant South by Northwest announced its permanent closure. Portland Vegan Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure. South by Northwest (SxNW) has been a valued piece of the Portland vegan community since they opened their doors...
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Oregon Rabbits
For the first time in over a year, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in domestic rabbits in Oregon. State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said 21 rabbits from one Multnomah County property died over a 72-hour period. “The strain that we have and have been dealing with also is able...
