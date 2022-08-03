Ga. Governor Brian Kemp announces campaign to promote foster care

Read on www.wtvm.com
Eva Janese
3d ago
Georgia is going to be needing lots more foster homes in the future, since they’ve banned abortions. Forcing a woman to carry a pregnancy to term doesn’t mean that she can be forced to keep and raise that kid.
3
GPB evening headlines for August 5, 2022
A federal judge has ruled that Georgia's method of electing members to the state Public Service Commission is illegal. The state could retry three former Washington County sheriff's deputies whose murder trial ended in a hung jury last October. The men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery more than two years ago...
Powerful state lawmakers to recalculate Georgia’s politically fraught school funding math
When Georgia lawmakers created the formula to pay for its public schools, President Ronald Reagan was celebrating the start of his second term, Purple Rain cassettes were flying off of the shelves, and children were monopolizing family TVs with their state-of-the-art Nintendo Entertainment Systems. The White House has changed occupants six times since then, and […] The post Powerful state lawmakers to recalculate Georgia’s politically fraught school funding math appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Judge rules Georgia must end statewide PSC elections
A federal judge ruled Friday that Georgia's statewide election of its five public service commissioners illegally dilutes Black voting power, ordering the state to not prepare ballots for two races that had been scheduled in November. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Steven Grimberg, if it stands, would mean that...
Black Economic Alliance PAC Endorses Stacey Abrams, Rev. Warnock, and Down-Ballot Candidates in Georgia
The Black Economic Alliance PAC (BEA PAC), a nonpartisan group of Black business leaders that supports candidates who prioritize improving economic conditions for Black people, is proud to endorse a slate of candidates in Georgia looking to improve conditions for equitable access to work, wages, and wealth and protect voting rights for all Georgians. The BEA PAC is supporting Stacey Abrams for Governor, Reverend Raphael Warnock for the U.S. Senate, Sanford Bishop for the U.S. House of Representatives (GA-02), Jen Jordan for Attorney General, and Bee Nguyen for Secretary of State. The BEA PAC has also re-endorsed U.S. House Representative Lucy McBath (GA-07).
WTVM
How rising diesel costs are impacting local Georgia schools
CHATTAHOOCHEE VALLEY (WTVM) - The first day of classes is beginning for some schools across the Chattahoochee Valley, and they are implementing changes to curb bus driver shortages and rising gas prices. Two schools in our area are managing by either decreasing areas of their budget or changing bus routes.
Kemp: Gun, abortion laws aren't hurting business in Georgia
CLAYTON, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp said Georgia’s gun policies aren’t hurting business, days after Music Midtown canceled its 2022 event. Kemp said because new businesses are taking root in Georgia, it’s a "distraction" to suggest that Georgia’s gun laws or abortion laws are making business more difficult.
Georgia’s Senate candidates give their views on inflation, climate change and health care
MILTON, Ga. — Georgia’s candidates for U.S. Senate are talking about some of the hottest issues: inflation, climate change, and health care. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Their comments come as President Joe Biden vows to tackle all three in a new bill.
DHS seeking critically needed Georgia foster parents
ATLANTA – The DHS announces a new statewide marketing campaign to recruit critically needed foster parents for Georgia’s youth in custody. Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and Department of Human Services (DHS) Commissioner Candice Broce announced a new statewide marketing campaign to help recruit and retain more foster parents for youth in state custody.
Could deal to bring Missouri company, 100 new jobs to Columbus jumpstart city’s economic development?
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This week, the city of Columbus scored a big economic development victory when it landed a Missouri-based pet food flavoring company that will bring 100 new high-paying jobs and a new manufacturing facility that will approach $80 million. Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced on Thursday that Applied Food Biotechnology will build […]
Georgia ministry helps supply bulletproof vests and helmets to volunteers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - ”Our organization started with work in Ukraine in 1993,” said Rob Browne President and CEO of YouthReach International. YouthReach International works with and supports at-risk youth, all over the world. When the war started in Ukraine, the teams with YouthReach, continued on with their mission, but in a different way.
Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage
ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose
ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it's not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe
STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
Northwest Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction
Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
GA's SecState Concedes in Court Response: Mistakes Made in Fulton 2020 Recount
The attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been forced to admit in writing that Fulton County did not conduct a proper and legal recount of their 2020 election results. In an email dated July 29th, 2022, the attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State (named C. Ryan...
Stacey Abrams takes aim at Kemp over cancellation of Music Midtown
ATLANTA - Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is taking aim at incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after reports Atlanta's popular Music Midtown festival was canceled due to Georgia's gun laws. In a statement, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his "political ambitions above the welfare of the state," saying the...
Georgia Joins Nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Georgia has joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. This bipartisan Task Force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls.
Black Alabama students continue to face disproportionate access to education in state school districts
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (CN) — The inequities between LaFayette High School and Valley High School, both in Chambers County, were evident when Dr. Travis C. Smith was a student there some 15 years ago. “My experience was great in high school,” Smith recalled. “It's a small school and it's a...
Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says
The abrupt cancellation of Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival, originally scheduled for September, has infuriated music fans. The event’s organizer, Live Nation, has not officially said what led to the cancellation. Music Midtown’s statement says circumstances were beyond its control. But reports say Georgia’s gun laws are to blame. The concert location, Piedmont Park, is public land. […] The post Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Study shows how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Georgia
ATLANTA - While rent prices continue to spike all over the country, a new report is show just how much it can cost to live in the Peach State. The National Low Income Housing Coalition, a group dedicated to ensure low-income Americans can live in quality affordable homes, recently release its 2022 "Out of Reach" report, a study that breaks down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a one or two-bedroom rented apartment in their state.
