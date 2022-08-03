ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News’ Jesse Watters Compares AOC to a Banana, Advises Her to Get Married, Have a Baby Before Presidential Run (Video)

By Loree Seitz
 3 days ago
popapete123
2d ago

This the same Jessie Watters that after taking a VOW of marriage to his wife, cheated on her , divorced her and living with his mistress? And he is lecturing others on getting married, you can’t make this stuff up anymore.

TRUMP 2024
2d ago

AOC is a joke, what is so astonishing is how she has so many followers who don't understand the damage she's brought to the nation.

t.a.h.
3d ago

Notice how he uses a personal attack rather than detailing what policies he doesn’t agree with. Nor does he offer anything to help the situation. Name calling doesn’t solve anything.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Los Angeles, CA
