Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Beats Primetime Tuesday Competition With Final Round of Auditions

‘America’s Got Talent’: Why Was Howie Mandel Missing?
Howie Mandel and America’s Got Talent go hand in hand. The actor and comedian has been a judge on the hit NBC show since 2010. Between co-judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara, Mandel is the longest-tenured judge on the show. At the beginning of the season, Mandel...
NBC’s ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Replaces Showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt With Martin Gero
NBC’s “Quantum Leap” reboot executive producer Martin Gero has stepped up as showrunner, taking over for Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, and Dean Georgaris has joined as executive producer, TheWrap has learned. The new version of the 1990s sci-fi series will star Raymond Lee of AMC’s “Kevin...
Ratings: Tom Swift Ends With Audience Low, AGT Dips But Dominates
Click here to read the full article. In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s Tom Swift ended its one-and-done run with 243,000 total viewers and a 0.0 demo rating, dipping on both counts week-to-week and marking an all-time audience low. NBC’s America’s Got Talent drew 6.2 million and a 0.7, ticking down week-to-week but easily leading Tuesday in both measures. Leading out of AGT, Family Game Fight returned from an 11-month break to 2 million viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, both marking series lows. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered...
Ratings: ‘CMA Fest’ Tops ‘Big Brother’ in Total Viewers on Wednesday
But the music festival was no match for the CBS competition series in the key demo. It should come as no surprise that “Big Brother” once again led primetime on Wednesday night. The CBS stalwart secured a 0.79 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, making it the highest-rated of the night.
Angelica Ross to Star in ‘Chicago,’ Becoming First Openly Trans Woman to Lead a Broadway Musical
Angelica Ross is set to make history as the first openly trans woman to lead a Broadway show, stepping into the shoes of the iconic Roxie Hart of “Chicago.”. Now in its 25th year, “Chicago” and its leading nightclub dancer-turned-murderess Roxie have regularly cast buzzy headliners, most recently with Pamela Anderson, who wrapped her eight-week stint earlier this year. But never before has the role been played by a transgender actress.
Tom Bergeron Says Hiring Alfonso Ribeiro as ‘DWTS’ Host Is 1 of the Show’s ‘Smartest Decisions’
Passing the ballroom baton! Tom Bergeron was quick to congratulate incoming Dancing With the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro ahead of the show’s 31st season. “Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one 👏🏼,” Bergeron, 67, captioned an Instagram collage of throwback photos from when Ribeiro, 50, competed on the ABC series shortly after the casting switch was announced on Thursday, July 14. “Congratulations, buddy!”
‘Dancing With The Stars’ Adds Alfonso Ribeiro As Co-Host; Tyra Banks To Return To Ballroom
Tyra Banks will get some help in the ballroom when Dancing with the Stars moves to Disney+ this fall. Season 19 Mirrorball Champion Alfonso Ribeiro will moonlight as a co-host on DWTS while still emceeing America’s Funniest Home Videos. Judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek...
Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
Camille K AGT 2022 Audition “Still in Love”, Season 17
16-year-old Camille K sings an original song! Camille sings “Still in Love” and earns four yeses from the judges. Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Audition. Camille K AGT Audition. Contestant: Camille K. Age: 16. Hometown: Mount Laurel, New Jersey. Act: Singer and Guitarist.
Cable News Ratings: MSNBC Beats CNN in Total Viewers Again – But Can’t Crack the Key Demo
Fox News Channel was unsurprisingly first in total viewers and among the 25-54 demo. In the battle for cable news viewership, MSNBC has pulled ahead of CNN for the 18th consecutive month in terms of total views, but CNN continues to better capture the key 25-54 demographic. MSNBC came in...
‘A Man in Full’: Diane Lane to Star Opposite Jeff Daniels in Netflix Limited Series
Diane Lane is stepping out from Jeff Daniels’ shadow in David E. Kelley and Regina King’s upcoming Netflix series. Lane has joined A Man in Full, based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel of the same name, according to Deadline. The six-episode limited series follows an Atlanta real estate mogul, Charlie Croker (Daniels), who faces sudden bankruptcy. Political and business interests collide as he must defend his empire from those who wish to benefit from his downfall.
Report: Ana Navarro Gets View Promotion
ABC is set to name Ana Navarro as an official co-host on The View, Variety reported Thursday morning. Navarro is said to have signed a multi-year deal to co-host the daytime talk show. Navarro has been a guest host on The View since 2018 and initially joined as a contributor...
Kelly Ripa's multimillionaire fortune is thanks to Generations of hosting ABC shows
Kelly Ripa‘s years of acting and extensive time hosting ABC shows has made her one of the wealthiest women in daytime television. The star started her career as an actress on the soap, All My Children, and was quickly recognized for her infectious personality which catapulted her career into TV hosting and presenting.
Fox News Gains In Total Day Viewers In July; ‘The Five’ And ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Top Shows
Click here to read the full article. Fox News gained in total day viewers in July in what was otherwise a ratings falloff across the board in the key cable news demographic. Fox News was up 13% in total day viewers to an average of 1.35 million compared to the same month last year. MSNBC was down 1% to 765,000, and CNN was off by 10% to 541,000. All major cable news networks were down in the 25-54 demographic. Fox News averaged 194,000 viewers, down 5%; CNN was at 110,000, down 15% and MSNBC was at 84,000, down 19%. In primetime, Fox News...
July ’22 Ratings: MSNBC Remains Cable’s 2nd-Most-Watched Network, But Sheds Adults 25-54
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Driven by live coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearings, MSNBC was the second-most-watched basic cable network for the month of July, both in total day (765,000 viewers) and during primetime (1.295 million viewers). This is according to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen for the month of July.
Reba McEntire Gives First Look at Her ‘Big Sky’ Character: Watch the Season 3 Clip Here
Reba McEntire is joining the case of ABC’s Big Sky this fall. The legendary country music singer has one of the most successful crossover careers into television ever. The ABC show about a private detective and ex-cop unraveling a kidnapping case in Montana is entering its third season. The “Fancy” singer shared a clip of what’s to come on social media. Check it out below.
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Content Heads to HBO Max in First Move to Bring Together Warner Bros. Discovery Content
Chip and Joanna Gaines are expanding their reach. Select content from their Magnolia Network will soon be available on HBO Max, the first example of Discovery content heading to HBO Max since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Beginning Sept. 30, the Magnolia Network library available on the streamer will include...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31: Everything to Know About Premiere Date, Host, How to Watch and More
As Dancing With the Stars kicks off its 31st season, the show in undergoing a number of significant changes. Keep reading for details on where viewers can watch it, whether Tyra Banks is returning as host and more key questions. When Is Dancing With the Stars Season 31’s Premiere Date?...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Reacts to Alfonso Ribeiro Joining Season 31 as Cohost: ‘So Freaking Amazing’
Returning to the ballroom! After news broke that Alfonso Ribeiro is slated to cohost Dancing With the Stars alongside Tyra Banks, the show’s pro dancers have opened up about his return to the dance floor. “Can’t think of a more perfect fit to host @dancingwiththestars than my brother/uncle (I say uncle because he’s twice my age 🤣😘) @therealalfonsoribeiro 👏🏼🙏🏼🤍 how grateful I am […]
NCIS: Hawai’i Star Vanessa Lachey Recalls First Time Her Kids Saw Her On The Show, Talks What Her Role Means For Representation
NCIS: Hawai'i's Vanessa Lachey talks about when her kids first saw her on the CBS series what her role means in terms of representation.
