Why HBO Max’s Batgirl Movie Was Canceled - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie by Seth Rogen Finally has a Release Date
The upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie from Seth Rogan has finally received an official title and a new release date. The film will be titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and will come out on August 4. 2023, in the United States. Last year, the film was set...
27 TV Shows That Became So Bad In Later Seasons, People Immediately Quit Watching Them
Just when things were getting good, these shows dropped the ball.
Batgirl Director Shares an Image of Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton in Costume
Batgirl director Adil El Arbi has shared an image of Leslie Grace's Batgirl standing face to face with Michael Keaton's Batman. The photo, shared on Adil El Arbi's Instagram story, shows Grace and Keaton in their full costumes, standing in the gloomy streets of Gotham, accompanied by their director. The...
Latest She-Hulk Images Share Glimpse of Daredevil's MCU Outfit
Marvel has further teased the appearance of Daredevil in the upcoming She-Hulk Disney+ series. While the SDCC She-Hulk trailer included a brief glimpse at Daredevil's costume, a new promotional image has given us a better idea of what the fan-favorite character will look like in the show. Posted by the...
The 10 Best Chris Evans Movies of All Time
From leading romantic comedies to thrillers, dramas, and even animated features it’s clear that no Hollywood casting director can put Chris Evans in a box. During the span of his varied two-decade career, Evans has played a drug addict, an astronaut, a vengeful ex-boyfriend, a villainous playboy, and a foster dad. Now, on the heels of his latest roles in Netflix’s action-thriller The Gray Man and Pixar’s Lightyear, we figured it would be a great time to revisit some of the actor’s best work.
Chainsaw Man Anime Adaptation Gets a Very Gory New Trailer
Anime adaptation Chainsaw Man just got a new trailer… and it's as gory as you might imagine. The upcoming anime from director Ryū Nakayama tells the story of Denji – a teenage Devil Hunter who’s brought back from the dead after making a gruesome pact, and returns as Chainsaw Man.
How to Watch Prey: Predator Prequel Streaming Release Date
If you're a fan of the Predator movies, then our Prey review would suggest it's a film you absolutely don't want to miss. With great characters and action, Prey takes the Predator franchise back to 1719 and knocks it out of the park with a fresh take on the series.
How to Watch Bullet Train: Showtimes and Streaming Release Status
From the director of Deadpool 2, Bullet Train is one of this summer's must-see action movies, thanks to a star-studded cast and a bonkers premise that pits a trainful of assassins against each other on a nonstop ride through Japan. As IGN's Bullet Train review states, "It's bloodier than expected, lands its punches at the right moments, and pleases with painful combos worth crowd-pleasing smiles."
The Neil Gaiman Interview: How the Sandman Finally Made It to Television After 30 Years Of Failure
There was a time when Neil Gaiman didn’t want a movie or television show about The Sandman to be made at all. Even as Batman and other comic book heroes found big success on the silver screen in the late 1980s and 1990s, Gaiman was resistant to following in their footsteps. He felt his seminal comic book series, which so memorably mixed mythology and urban fantasy, wasn’t quite “movie-shaped,” and was always quietly relieved when projects based on it failed to make it to production.
WB Discovery CEO Defends Batgirl Cancellation: 'We're Not Going To Release Any Film Before It's Ready'
Batgirl's stunning cancellation sent shockwaves through the film world, but Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is making no apologies for the decision. "We're not going to release any film before it's ready. We're not going to release a film to make a quarter, we're not going to release a film — the focus is going to be, how do we make each of these films, in general, as good as possible. But DC is something that we think we could make better, and we're focused on it now," Zaslav said during today's quarterly earning call.
Keanu Reeves' First Major TV Role to Be in Serial Killer Story 'Devil in the White City'
Keanu Reeves is headed to the small screen and will be one of the leads in the upcoming television adaptation of Devil in the White City. According to Variety the production has officially been ordered to series at Hulu. Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio will serve as executive producers. This...
HBO Max and Discovery+ Will Fuse Into One Platform Beginning in 2023
Warner Bros. Discovery, the hulking monster born of the recent merger between Discovery Inc. and AT&T's WarnerMedia, has unveiled an outline of its plans to merge its HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services in the next year. Per the company's earnings call, we can expect them to smash together into their new form in the summer of 2023.
Marvel's What If...? Season 2 Will Have Around 25 MCU Characters
What If…?’s first season was released on Disney+ on August 11, 2021, and was renewed for a second season which will release in early 2023 as part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show introduced characters such as Captain Carter, exploring alternate timelines in the multiverse.
Can The Multiverse Saga Live Up to The Infinity Saga?
In the midst of a wandering Phase 4, Marvel Studios has finally given us a roadmap for the newly christened Multiverse Saga. Like the Infinity Saga before it, it’ll be three phases that tell an overarching story culminating in a pair of Avengers movies. But given the unprecedented, monumental success of the Infinity Saga that puts a lot of pressure on the Multiverse Saga to deliver. And while it does have a strong villain presence, its lack of a core group of heroes and thematic focus so far makes it feel like it’s already behind the curve–which begs the question, can the Multiverse Saga live up to the Infinity Saga?
Kevin Feige, Edgar Wright, and James Gunn Have Reached Out to the Batgirl Directors
Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have been inundated with support from fellow filmmakers, including Kevin Feige, Edgar Wright, and James Gunn. After Batgirl was unceremoniously canceled just a few days ago, El Arbi was contacted by Marvel CEO Kevin Feige who offered his support. “My friends, I...
The Sandman: Season 1 Video Review
The Sandman is now streaming on Netflix. Review by Amelia Emberwing. The Sandman is everything longtime fans could have dreamed of in an adaptation. Tom Sturridge is utterly ethereal as Dream, and his co-stars seem to keep pace with him with ease. Meanwhile, stunning, sweeping images from The Dreaming to Hell itself keep us immersed in the fantasy. It’s as faithful of an adaptation as it could be, and, outside of the fact that it may go over a few new viewers’ heads, it’s just about perfect.
The big picture: a painterly vision of suburban America
American photographer Julie Blackmon choreographs the lives and objects around her to create witty, unsettling make-believes. When she was in her 30s, Julie Blackmon moved into an old house in Springfield, Missouri, which had a darkroom in its basement. She began taking photographs seriously – but never quite in earnest – choreographing the lives and objects around her. Her pictures are full of painterly references; one model was 17th-century Dutch scenes of domestic life, those curious curated freeze frames that prefigured Instagram. Another was storytelling, as Blackmon’s husband wrote fiction – and if he could “borrow details and ideas from real life, and then exaggerate or stylise them for the sake of the story”, why couldn’t she?
New to HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock, & More - August 2022
August is here and if you want to stay inside avoiding the heat watching tv, then look no further! Whether you subscribe to Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, or any of the other major platforms, we've got you covered in this video. Coming to Netflix this month is The Sandman, as...
Amazon Luna Review
When Amazon’s digital store launched in 1994, it found itself at the forefront of digital commerce. There were very few competitors in the space and Amazon was able to carve out a niche as the premier online bookstore. Fast-forward several decades and that very same company is giving game streaming a go with Amazon Luna. But unlike 1994, Amazon now finds itself amidst a sea of competitors from the likes of Google, Microsoft, and Nvidia.
How the Chaos of Making Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water Almost Killed an Anime Studio
Gainax was in no position to handle something like Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water. The studio’s first major success, Nadia is credited with propelling Gainax from a company whose audience consisted of mainly hardcore otakus into one recognized by the Japanese mainstream. It also provided the industry with one of its first icons of the 1990s: the mysterious and emotionally complex title character who was, a rarity in anime, a young woman of color. For any other studio, a series like Nadia would have been the beginning of an upward trajectory, but instead Nadia would mark the beginning of what would become the most disastrous years in the early history of Gainax. A time plagued by corporate power struggles, tremendous debt, the psychological breakdown of its director, and even the idea that Gainax should leave the anime industry altogether.
