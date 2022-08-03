Daniel Vogelbach proves his worth on one swing in Mets victory over Nationals

WASHINGTON — As the trade deadline rapidly approached on Tuesday afternoon with little rumblings from the Mets, fans began to grumble.

When the two additions came — designated hitter Darin Ruf and right-handed reliever Mychael Givens — there was a feeling of unsatisfaction at the lack of a big move.

It turns out that one of the biggest moves had been in a Mets uniform for 11 days before the deadline. Daniel Vogelbach proved exactly why he was brought to the Mets in the top of the fifth inning against the Nationals.

After the Nationals intentionally-walked Pete Alonso to load the bases in a two-run game in the top of the fifth, Vogelbach turned on a 97 mph fastball and deposited it into the home bullpen for a grand slam to put the Mets well on their way to grabbing an 8-0 win and the series victory over the Nationals at Nationals Park.

Vogelbach became the 11th Mets player to knock a grand slam as their first home run with the franchise. He is the first since Adrian Gonzalez achieved the feat on April 8, 2018, against the Nationals.

The left-handed hitting 29-year-old was brought in as protection for Alonso in the lineup, particularly against right-handed hitting, and he proved that he is capable of doing that with his blast against Jordan Weems.

Vogelbach also added a single in the third inning to follow up Pete Alonso's opening two-run home run. Wit his 2-for-4 performance, Vogelbach is now 8-for-25 with a home run, four RBI and three runs since joining the team. He has also posted a staggering .485 on-base percentage in nine games.

Tyler Naquin also came on as a pinch-hitter for Starling Marte a poked a double off

Bumps and bruised bullpen

It was far from the debut that Mychal Givens envisioned

Entering an 9-0 game in the bottom of the ninth, Givens, who was brought over from the Cubs on Tuesday, was hit all over Nationals Park. After giving up a pair of solo home runs to Keibert Ruiz and Lane Thomas, Givens gave up three straight hits, including an RBI single by Victor Robles before he was pulled by Buck Showalter.

Givens was charged with five earned runs after Seth Lugo came on and gave up a two-run single to Luis Garcia through the left side of the infield.

Trevor May had more luck in his return after three months away a stress reaction in the lower part of his humerus above the elbow

May, who said he has pushed his splitter to the back burner in favor of a renewed changeup, gave up a leadoff single but proceeded to send down the top of the Nationals lineup in order.

He struck out Luis Garcia on a 2-2 fastball low in the zone to begin his return to the major leagues on a high note. He hit 95 mph on his first fastball, but most of the others were between 88 and 90 mph.

The work from May and Givens helped preserve a bounceback performance from Chris Bassitt, who improved to 8-7.

Bassitt showed refined control while throwing 94 pitches across seven scoreless innings. He scattered six hits and one walk and was a big beneficiary of ground-ball outs. He was able to induce three double plays over the course of his outing to work around some traffic.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Daniel Vogelbach proves his worth on one swing in Mets victory over Nationals