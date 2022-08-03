Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Northwestern Clay and Effingham Counties Until 7:15pm

Read on www.effinghamradio.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Marion County Until 7:30pm
The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Marion County in south central Illinois... * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 650 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Salem, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Kinmundy around 700 PM CDT. Omega around 705 PM CDT. Stephen Forbes Station around 710 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between exits 116 and 127. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Friday, August 5 weather update for central and southern Illinois
Heavy rain in spots could cause additional flooding in southern Illinois this afternoon. Track the rain today and see what Saturday and Sunday are looking like across Illinois in our latest forecast.
Funnel clouds seen Thursday across central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We had numerous reports of cold air funnel clouds on Thursday across Central Illinois. Below is an example of one of the funnel clouds on Thursday. Cold air funnel clouds are formed from weak thunderstorms or showers where there is very cold air aloft. While...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Clinton, Bond, Southeastern Madison, Fayette, Northwestern Washington, Southeastern Montgomery, and Northeastern St Clair Counties
The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Clinton County in south central Illinois... Bond County in south central Illinois... Southeastern Madison County in southwestern Illinois... Fayette County in south central Illinois... Northwestern Washington County in south central Illinois... Southeastern Montgomery County in south central Illinois... Northeastern St. Clair County in southwestern Illinois... * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 534 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Reno to near Lebanon, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... New Baden and Trenton around 545 PM CDT. Greenville, Aviston, Woburn and Van Burensburg around 550 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Breese, Albers, New Memphis, Germantown, Mulberry Grove, Okawville and Shobonier. This includes the following highways... Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 24 and 68. Interstate 64 in Illinois between exits 19 and 41. This also includes Ramsey Lake State Park and Carlyle Lake Recreational Area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Christian, Northern Moultrie, Piatt, Southwestern Champaign, Northwestern Douglas, and Southern Macon Counties
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Christian County in central Illinois... Northern Moultrie County in central Illinois... Piatt County in central Illinois... Southwestern Champaign County in east central Illinois... Northwestern Douglas County in east central Illinois... Southern Macon County in central Illinois... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Monticello to near Macon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Monticello and Bement around 355 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Tolono, Pesotum, Savoy, Lovington, Philo, Hammond, Arthur and Atwood. This includes the following highways... Interstate 57 between mile markers 220 and 232. Interstate 72 between mile markers 144 and 153, and between mile markers 156 and 168.
Watch a Haunting Illinois Sunrise with Storm Clouds Everywhere
Many parts of Missouri and Illinois were soaked with several inches of rain from thunderstorms early Tuesday morning this week. A new video share shows the sunrise with the storm clouds responsible for the rain everywhere. Here's the short backstory for what this video reveals:. A cluster of intense thunderstorms...
Some Parts of Illinois Got Hammered With Over a Foot of Rain
Last week, we saw historic rainfall and flooding in the St. Louis, Missouri area. This week, it's Illinois. Some parts of the state on Tuesday had over a foot of rain recorded. I saw this mentioned by Yahoo News and I've confirmed it with National Weather Service radars. They report...
Funnel Clouds spotted in Central Illinois Thursday afternoon
ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) – Multiple reports of funnel clouds came in to WCIA on Thursday starting midday and lasting into the afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a statement saying these funnels formed along a weak boundary extending from far Southeast McLean county towards the Dewitt/Piatt County border, through Central Macon county and into Northwest […]
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches Expire in Chicago Area After Storms Hammer Region
Severe thunderstorms brought damaging winds and heavy rain into parts of the Chicago area Wednesday, leading to numerous warnings and plenty of damage throughout the region. Thunderstorms started developing across parts of the area just after 1 p.m., with warnings popping up throughout northeastern Illinois and northwest Indiana. Things started...
Southern Illinois storm spares lives, spoils soybeans
NEWTON — Parts of southern Illinois are recovering after a sudden storm dropped about ten inches of rain and hail in less than 24 hours. No one was injured in Jasper County, according to the sheriff’s department. The casualties in this flash flood were the crops. Farmer Richard...
12 TO 18 HOURS OF STORM ACTIVITY
(NEWTON/OLNEY) After the National Weather Service and other forecasters changed their weather outlook yesterday afternoon, a powerful storm system began moving into our downstate area counties at around 4:00. With gusty winds from 40 to 60 miles-per-hour, heavy rainfall, dangerous lightning, and various sizes of hail, the storms rolled through the counties of Effingham, Jasper, Clay, Richland, Crawford, Lawrence, Wabash, Edwards, Wayne, and White with the training effect lasting for nearly nine hours in most locations. Rain totals range from two to eight inches on average with some sites in Richland, Jasper, and other area counties getting from ten to twelve inches of rain. The National Weather Service issued 18 severe thunderstorm warnings from 4:00 yesterday afternoon to around 2:00 early this morning, all followed by at least 10 flood warnings, some of which are still in effect. There were and still are some power outages in the area with some trees uprooted and blown down, along with some wind and flood damage. However, at this point in time, no series injuries have been reported and no tornadic weather was included. The National Weather Service says that after a few more storms this morning and after a hot and humid day on tap tomorrow, we could see more of the same Wednesday night into Thursday. Stay tuned to a NOAA weather alert radio for further weather information and developments.
Total Rainfall From Tuesday’s Storms Over 1.5 Inches
Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 8:30 AM the Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) discharged for 1.2 hours for a total flow of 0.942 million gallons (MG). It rained approximately 1.20 inches over 1.0 hour to cause this discharge.
Illinois gets a foot of rain, the U.S.’s third 1,000-year rain in one week
The United States saw its third 1-in-1,000-year rain in a week on Monday night and Tuesday morning, as southern Illinois was drenched by 8 to 12 inches of rain in 12 hours. An area just south of Newton, Ill., recorded 14 inches of rainfall in just 12 hours, according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms brought damaging winds and heavy rainfall through midafternoon on Tuesday.
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost Dates of 2022 in Tri-State Area: Indiana, Kentucky, & Illinois
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First and Last Frost Dates for the Tri-State. Here we are, sweating through one of the hottest summers in recent years, and I'm already talking about frost. What in the world is wrong with me? I know it seems strange, but Fall really isn't that far away. Before you know it, we all be bundled up, cheering for our team under those 'Friday night lights.' One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for part of the area
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for part of our area for storms rolling in this evening and overnight tonight through 11PM tonight. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Southeast Illinois Southern Indiana Northern Kentucky * Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 340 PM until 1000 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Scattered thunderstorms should develop along a west/east-oriented confluence zone and grow upscale into a cluster with embedded supercells.
Decatur Roads and Facilities Flooding Due to Heavy Rains
August 2, 2022 – Decatur and Macon County are currently under a flash flood warning in effect until 12:30pm. The National Weather Service is advising motorists to stay off the roads as there are numerous instances of heavy flooding. Flash flooding is ongoing and multiple underpasses have been reported to be flooded out. Rainfall has already totaled nearly 3 inches with an additional 2 inches of rain expected.
Severe thunderstorms cause widespread damage in West Michigan neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dark clouds formed over parts of West Michigan, ushering in severe thunderstorms and rain showers early Wednesday evening. The storms left behind debris, significant damage to homes and cars, and power outages for tens of thousands in the Kalamazoo area and beyond. Wind speeds of up...
Rains, storms target central Illinois
The stage is set for more wet and stormy weather for central Illinois. Warm and very muggy air is streaming across central Illinois on the heels of southwesterly winds. Afternoon highs on Wednesday will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s with heat index values hovering around 105.
Eastern Kentucky flooding: Video emerges of devastation around city of Hazard
Video has emerged showing the scenes of devastation in eastern Kentucky following the deadly flash flooding that swept through the region last week. The footage, captured in communities around the city of Hazard, shows toppled homes, a washed-away bridge and debris scattered along roadways. "I think when it all clears...
Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Kendall, Kane, Du Page, Will counties.
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 131 PM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Southwestern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 131 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Yorkville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Wheaton, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Oswego, Homer Glen, Yorkville, Plano, Lisle, Darien, Montgomery, Warrenville, Boulder Hill and Bristol. This includes... Aurora University, Benedictine University, and North Central College. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 4184 8810 4169 8799 4169 8803 4164 8803 4164 8796 4154 8850 4169 8857 TIME...MOT...LOC 1831Z 251DEG 30KT 4164 8846 HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
