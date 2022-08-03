Letter: People seeking a second chance among many recruited to be union laborers

Read on sgfcitizen.org
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
McDonald's Sign War In Missouri Trending On Social MediaBryan DijkhuizenMarshfield, MO
The Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri constructed in 1962 is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
sgfcitizen.org
With Springfield’s poverty rate declining, commission sets goals for even more progress
Despite how it might feel to some who are experiencing challenges, Springfield’s poverty rate is going down. According to information presented at a press conference Thursday, Springfield’s overall poverty rate was at 27.5 percent in 2015. Around that time, Springfield’s Impacting Poverty Commission set a goal to reduce the city’s poverty rate by 5 percentage points by 2025.
sgfcitizen.org
Getting teens off the streets, new downtown Springfield center will offer ‘special, safe place to go’
About 1,200 teens in Springfield are identified as unstably housed, according to the state. In Greene County, 386 children were placed in foster care at least temporarily in 2021. With so many youth at risk, it’s no surprise some fall through the cracks and are homeless. The creation of the YouthConnect Center will give those ages 13-18 a place to go to be connected with services ranging from food and clothes to housing and mental health help.
KYTV
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. offers new COVID-19 vaccination
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cases of COVID-19 in Greene County declined in the last week of reporting. The 7-day average dropped to 52 cases. This is a 29% decline. Hospitalizations remain high, with around 70 individuals hospitalized in Greene County hospitals as of August 4. Increased hospitalization rates, among other factors, put Greene County at a medium-level community impact by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.
sgfcitizen.org
Column: Emergencies are good reason to get to know your neighbors
When a disaster strikes, who are you going to call? Several residents in rural Highlandville recently answered that question with action when they reached out to their neighbors and came to help when a neighbor’s home caught on fire. It all began with an effort by Echo Alexzander to...
sgfcitizen.org
Plan for art studio at Doling School called off
The plan was to “offer secure, functional work space for artists and creative workers in a supportive community setting,” according to the website for New Moon Studio Space. Kate Baird, a local artist, and her husband Mike Stevens, executive director of the Moxie Cinema, announced plans last winter...
30 Summers Ago, 3 Springfield, Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
Fascist propaganda in Springfield: what you can do
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A nationwide white nationalist and fascist organization is putting up advertisements in Springfield. The group is named Patriot Front and it’s one of the largest fascist organizations in the United States, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The group was created in 2017 in response to the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” […]
tncontentexchange.com
Cox Branson hires cancer specialist
Cox Medical Center Branson has hired a new cancer specialist. Dr. Hasan Bit-Shawish has already begun seeing patients. He said one of the biggest things he tries to instill in any of his patients is hope. “I won’t let them give up,” he said. “There is always hope. Getting a...
Proposed Ozark Run byway from St. Louis to Branson awaits approval
A proposed scenic byway will take drivers from St. Louis through the Missouri Ozarks region and provide access to more than 150 recreational sites.
How a sudden rain in Springfield left one driver stranded
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One Springfield commuter was met with a surprise while traveling on Friday. Larry Johnson said the events that unfolded on August 5 were unexpected. “I’ve heard people say don’t try to go through a flood, but I did not expect this to happen to me today,” Johnson said. Johnson detailed exactly how he […]
KYTV
1 of 2 Springfield women charged in the disappearance of 3 children pleads guilty
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield woman charged with the disappearance of her wife’s children pleaded guilty. Brittany Barnes faced charges of interfering with custody or removal from the state. A judge sentenced her to five years probation and ordered payments to the crime victims Fund. Investigators say Barnes...
KYTV
Authorities reveal the identity of a suspicious package at Springfield-Branson National Airport
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The investigation into a suspicious package at the Springfield-Branson National Airport delayed three flights Saturday morning. Police determined the suspicious package was a ‘urine warmer.’ Investigators say under the x-ray machine, it looked similar to a bomb. The urine warmer kit is identical to a flask, helping keep the urine warm for passing a drug test.
Kait 8
Lawn care companies in the Ozarks trying to bounce back amidst drought
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Much of the Ozarks has seen a lot of heat and drought this summer. With people deciding how to save money and conserve water, lawn care companies have been left out to dry. “Our mowing numbers are way down,” said Shawn Jones, owner of 417 Mowing....
KCTV 5
Motorcycle crashes rising in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri ranks as the No. 7 state in the nation for motorcycle mortality. According to the National Highway Safety Administration, motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to die in a crash than a car driver. And they are four times more likely to be injured. Additionally, only 45% of riders regularly wear their helmets in Missouri.
Fentanyl: What Springfield Police is doing to stay safe from exposure as overdoses rise
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Police are responding to more calls related to Fentanyl. SPD said they’ve responded to nearly 50 calls for Fentanyl-related overdoses in 2022. “I know that over the years it is we’ve seen more cases or suspected overdoses involving this type of drug,” Lt. Steve Schwind said. “Obviously it’s a concern for public […]
Where to get free backpacks, school supplies in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – August is here and parents and kids are getting ready for back-to-school shopping. Several organizations around the Ozarks are helping families with school supplies by throwing back-to-school bashes and offering free backpacks and school supplies for kids heading back to the classroom this fall. Springfield Public Schools hosted a back-to-school bash last […]
Water rescue ended on Chestnut Expressway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A water rescue is underway on Chestnut Expressway near National Avenue. Flooding this afternoon has caused water to cover the road and a car has become stuck. A second water rescue is underway near the intersection of Grant St. and Commercial St. A car is stuck in water under the railroad bridge.
TSA spotted something suspicious in luggage at Springfield’s airport. Here’s what it was
TSA Agents at Springfield-Branson National Airport found a suspicious object in someone's luggage Saturday. Read on to find out what looked like a bomb and caused a hold up at the checkpoint.
Ozarks First.com
Cattle Barons Ball of Southwest Missouri
The Cattle Barons Ball of Southwest Missouri is coming to the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds on August 27th.
KYTV
Police investigating attack on couple in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield couple reached out to KY3 for help finding a man who attacked them in broad daylight. Jenny and Rick Keeling were on an early morning drive when they stopped at a red light on the corner of Kansas Expressway and Battlefield Road when the car in front of them stopped. The man inside ran up to the driver’s side, opened the door, struck Jenny multiple times, took their wallets, and fled west. To make matters worse, their backyard was broken into later that night. Thieves made off with grates from their grill, a bag of charcoal, and their fire pit.
