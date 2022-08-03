Letter: Court decision protects treasured Eleven Point State Park

Read on sgfcitizen.org
Shocking upset in GOP primary for St. Louis County Executive
Kathrine Pinner won the GOP nomination for St. Louis County Executive, snagging a surprising victory from Missouri State Representative Shamed Dogan.
The 4 Mysterious Ghost Towns in Missouri
If a road trip with a twist sounds like your perfect weekend, the ghost towns in Missouri are going to be a great pick. Mostly scattered around Route 66, the many ghost towns of Missouri are truly fascinating in history, and somewhat creepy in the atmosphere. These locations are a...
Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit
Poisonous sand blowing in the wind. Wells running dry. A dark night sky ruined by constant lights. These are the things residents in Ste Genevieve County are worried about as they work to prevent a silica sand mine from moving into their community. NexGen Mining Inc. plans to mine silica sand, commonly used for fracking, […] The post Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri auditor releases report on state's $5.49B spending of federal COVID funds
(The Center Square) – Missouri spent $5.49 billion in federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and $699 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds during the last 25 months, according to a report from Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway. The report states Missouri...
The historic Meier General Store in St. Charles County, Missouri was family owned for three generations
The Meier General Store.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There's a historic general store located in New Melle, Missouri in St. Charles County. It's called the Meier General Store and later known as Butler Bros. Grocer Co. which is voluntarily dissolved.
