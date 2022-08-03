New mobile health unit serves rural Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. – This week, a new mobile health unit is now in service and traveling around Webster County.

Thanks to state grant funding, the unit looks to provide health services to rural areas.

Wednesday, it stopped in Seymour to provide help.

One resident, who lives in Seymour, said the mobile health unit caught his eye. It also helped save him a trip to the doctor.

Webster County Health Unit Administrator, Scott Allen, said the mobile health unit was created to address health disparities. Which, he said, exist heavily in the county.

“We have a lot of folks who live in very rural areas,” said Allen. “We also have the largest Amish community in the state of Missouri. A lot of those people have problems with access to healthcare. By seeing these patients on an ongoing basis, we’ll get to know them, know their health history, know their family history. We can talk to them about seasonal changes.”

Allen said the unit provides about 80 percent of services someone would expect when walking into the health department.

“When you live in a community where a lot of people may not have cars, this service is life changing,” said Allen.

Here’s the mobile health unit schedule:

1st and 3rd weeks –

Tuesday: Rogersville Pharmacy

Wednesday: Seymour City Hall

Thursday: Duggins Baptist Church

2nd and 4th weeks –

Tuesday: Niangua City Hall

Wednesday: Radar Lutheran Church

Thursday: Elkland Fire Department

Services will run from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on these days.

