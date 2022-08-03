Another 2 people die from COVID-19, 5 more hospitalized since last week in Humboldt County

ARCATA, Calif. — On Wednesday, the Arcata City council voted unanimously to let Arcane Artists host upcoming music and dance events until 1 a.m. A series of live music events in Arcata has been expanded from a 10 p.m. end time to 1 a.m. to ensure individuals who work late hours get the chance to participate. The council also took into consideration that some parts of the event have a fire show, meaning it could only take place in the night hours when there is no daylight.

