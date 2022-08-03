Another 2 people die from COVID-19, 5 more hospitalized since last week in Humboldt County

Read on krcrtv.com
Trinity County Sheriff's Office issue evacuation orders in Trinity County
REDDING, Calif. — Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office an EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for the following areas- Salyer Loop down to the bridge at State Highway 299, Salyer Heights, Orchard Lane, and Campbell Ridge Road. Proceed with caution while traveling, as safety personnel and vehicles will...
Arcata man arrested for human trafficking and other crimes after investigation
HUMBOLDT, Calif. — A man that was arrested earlier this year for trafficking cocaine into Humboldt County, was found to be an alleged suspect of three other crimes including human trafficking. On Tuesday, May 5, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force say they arrested Javier Akeem Ruiz-Keys, 30 for...
Fire crews rescue man in Elk River
EUREKA, Calif. — On July 31, Humboldt Bay Fire crews rescued a person who was reportedly overdosing near the Elk River. A Eureka Police Department Watch Commander advised Humboldt Bay Fire that the person was on the peninsula across from the mouth of the Elk River tributary. The commander reported the person had overdosed and could not cross the water channel for additional treatment. Fire crews, Eureka police and ambulance crews arrived at the scene at the foot of Hilfiker Lane and found the person conscious but in “an altered mental state.”
Thrift store and shelters in Eureka feeling effects of inflation
EUREKA, Calif. — With the recent effects of inflation impacting almost everything, local thrift stores are not immune. One thrift store in Eureka is feeling the pinch of inflation as low profits result in pausing renovations to a shelter. The Rescue Mission thrift store in Eureka says since the...
Evacuation orders issued for areas in Willow Creek
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — 8:17 PM UPDATE FROM HUMBOLDT OES: Due to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire, an immediate evacuation order is being issued for zones HUM-E077-C, HUM-E058 and HUM-E061, south and east of Willow Creek. See map: http://tinyurl.com/2p87nzmj. An evacuation warning is being issued for zones HUM-E063,...
Six Rivers lightning complex update
REDDING, Calif. — Twelve lightning caused fires were identified on August 5 and are a result of thunderstorms that moved across the forest. Due to the aggressive initial attack of Six Rivers National Forest fire fighters and cooperating agencies there are now only 8 active fires. The focus for Six Rivers management and firefighters remains suppression of the remaining wildfires and providing public safety.
Humboldt Planning Commission adopts Nordic Aquafarms Project
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Planning Commission approved the highly-anticipated Samoa fish farm project with international company Nordic Aquafarms at Thursday night's Planning Commission meeting. The project, officially proposed last week after the final environmental impact report was completed, has received a lot of public interest, with some...
Arcata council unanomously votes to let outdoor event go past city curfew
ARCATA, Calif. — On Wednesday, the Arcata City council voted unanimously to let Arcane Artists host upcoming music and dance events until 1 a.m. A series of live music events in Arcata has been expanded from a 10 p.m. end time to 1 a.m. to ensure individuals who work late hours get the chance to participate. The council also took into consideration that some parts of the event have a fire show, meaning it could only take place in the night hours when there is no daylight.
Caltrans activates new pedestrian crossing sign on Broadway meant to reduce collisions
EUREKA, Calif. — A new pedestrian crossing signal on Broadway in Eureka is now active after sitting dormant for about two months. "Now reducing collisions! The new signal on U.S. 101 in Eureka by the movie theater is live," Caltrans District 1 said on Facebook announcing the signal on Thursday.
Offshore wind energy planning in Humboldt starting this fall
EUREKA, Calif. — On Monday, the California Energy Commission expanded the state's proposed offshore wind planning goals to five gigawatts by 2030, up from three gigawatts, and going to 25 gigawatts by 2045, up from 20 gigawatts. This is after Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans to greatly expand renewable...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash on Highway 299
DOUGLAS CITY, Calif. — Update: Friday, August 5 at 8:55 a.m.:. A 58-year-old woman from Lewiston was killed Thursday when she crashed head-on into a big rig. According to CHP, an officer was flagged down on Highway 299 around 3:15 p.m. for a head-on crash west of Indian Creek Lodge.
Burglary suspect arrested during suspicious person investigation
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — A burglary suspect was arrested after a report of a suspicious person near Forson Road in McKinleyville on the morning of Aug. 3. According to Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, they received word of a person possibly casing the house as they made their way down the road. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies came across 31-year-old Jordan Steele walking around.
