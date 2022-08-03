ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Another 2 people die from COVID-19, 5 more hospitalized since last week in Humboldt County

By MICHAEL PATTERSON
krcrtv.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on krcrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Fire crews rescue man in Elk River

EUREKA, Calif. — On July 31, Humboldt Bay Fire crews rescued a person who was reportedly overdosing near the Elk River. A Eureka Police Department Watch Commander advised Humboldt Bay Fire that the person was on the peninsula across from the mouth of the Elk River tributary. The commander reported the person had overdosed and could not cross the water channel for additional treatment. Fire crews, Eureka police and ambulance crews arrived at the scene at the foot of Hilfiker Lane and found the person conscious but in “an altered mental state.”
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Thrift store and shelters in Eureka feeling effects of inflation

EUREKA, Calif. — With the recent effects of inflation impacting almost everything, local thrift stores are not immune. One thrift store in Eureka is feeling the pinch of inflation as low profits result in pausing renovations to a shelter. The Rescue Mission thrift store in Eureka says since the...
EUREKA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willow Creek, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Government
Humboldt County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Arcata, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
County
Humboldt County, CA
City
Petrolia, CA
City
Eureka, CA
krcrtv.com

Evacuation orders issued for areas in Willow Creek

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — 8:17 PM UPDATE FROM HUMBOLDT OES: Due to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire, an immediate evacuation order is being issued for zones HUM-E077-C, HUM-E058 and HUM-E061, south and east of Willow Creek. See map: http://tinyurl.com/2p87nzmj. An evacuation warning is being issued for zones HUM-E063,...
WILLOW CREEK, CA
krcrtv.com

Six Rivers lightning complex update

REDDING, Calif. — Twelve lightning caused fires were identified on August 5 and are a result of thunderstorms that moved across the forest. Due to the aggressive initial attack of Six Rivers National Forest fire fighters and cooperating agencies there are now only 8 active fires. The focus for Six Rivers management and firefighters remains suppression of the remaining wildfires and providing public safety.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt Planning Commission adopts Nordic Aquafarms Project

EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Planning Commission approved the highly-anticipated Samoa fish farm project with international company Nordic Aquafarms at Thursday night's Planning Commission meeting. The project, officially proposed last week after the final environmental impact report was completed, has received a lot of public interest, with some...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Arcata council unanomously votes to let outdoor event go past city curfew

ARCATA, Calif. — On Wednesday, the Arcata City council voted unanimously to let Arcane Artists host upcoming music and dance events until 1 a.m. A series of live music events in Arcata has been expanded from a 10 p.m. end time to 1 a.m. to ensure individuals who work late hours get the chance to participate. The council also took into consideration that some parts of the event have a fire show, meaning it could only take place in the night hours when there is no daylight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#General Health
krcrtv.com

Offshore wind energy planning in Humboldt starting this fall

EUREKA, Calif. — On Monday, the California Energy Commission expanded the state's proposed offshore wind planning goals to five gigawatts by 2030, up from three gigawatts, and going to 25 gigawatts by 2045, up from 20 gigawatts. This is after Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans to greatly expand renewable...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash on Highway 299

DOUGLAS CITY, Calif. — Update: Friday, August 5 at 8:55 a.m.:. A 58-year-old woman from Lewiston was killed Thursday when she crashed head-on into a big rig. According to CHP, an officer was flagged down on Highway 299 around 3:15 p.m. for a head-on crash west of Indian Creek Lodge.
DOUGLAS CITY, CA
krcrtv.com

Burglary suspect arrested during suspicious person investigation

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — A burglary suspect was arrested after a report of a suspicious person near Forson Road in McKinleyville on the morning of Aug. 3. According to Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, they received word of a person possibly casing the house as they made their way down the road. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies came across 31-year-old Jordan Steele walking around.
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy