Chef's tasting dinners are becoming quite popular as a way to try a restaurant's best dishes all in one sitting. In this case, our chef's dinner included the exotic! Michael's on Naples is one of Long Beach's foremost establishments known for quality and fine dining. Here's a quick wrap-up of what was one of the most memorable nights dining in Long Beach I've ever had! Unbelievable dishes paired with fine wines all on Michael's rooftop during sunset! Wow!

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO