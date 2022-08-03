Read on www.lagunabeachindy.com
Orange County Business Journal
Mendocino Farms to Open First OC Ghost Kitchen
Mendocino Farms will open its first pickup and delivery only store in Orange County on Aug. 8 near Anaheim’s Platinum Triangle. The ghost kitchen, located at 1560 S. Lewis St. “is a natural extension of our Orange County presence and brings a convenient, high quality pick up or delivery option to a new neighborhood in this market,” CEO Kevin Miles said in a statement.
southocbeaches.com
Huntington Beach Vans US Open of Surfing Guide Saturday August 6 2022
Huntington Beach Vans US Open of Surfing Guide Saturday August 6 2022. Huntington Beach Vans US Open of Surfing is ongoing thru Sunday August 7 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy Huntington Beach Vans US Open of Surfing!. Info on Schedule/Parking/Live Stream/Family Friendly Events/BMX...
southocbeaches.com
San Clemente Village Art Faire Saturday August 6 2022
San Clemente Downtown Village Art Faire is Saturday August 6 2022. This is a free family friendly event in San Clemente. Location: San Clemente Library Grass Area at 242 Avenida Del Mar in San Clemente California. The Faire is at 9:00am to 3:00pm. Stroll and shop Del Mar where many...
localemagazine.com
5 Reasons We’re Dining at Las Brisas in Laguna Beach Before Summer Ends
Dine With Waterfront Views at this Historic OC Hotspot. Immerse yourself in contemporary elegance on stunning coastal cliffs at Las Brisas. With the salty breeze, panoramic Pacific views and sea-to-table cuisine, you’ll feel like you’re dining while on vacation. This iconic Laguna Beach gem has provided top-tier hospitality since 1979. Originally the Victor Hugo Inn, Las Brisas maintains Laguna Beach’s timeless charm in the Mexican Riviera-inspired space standing today. The vibrant menu harmonizes coastal specialties with Mexican traditions, including fresh tortillas! Las Brisas continues to create memorable experiences, and these are the top-five reasons why we’re headed there ASAP. Las Brisas Summer Menu.
BEST EATS: Biscuits and eggs covered in country gravy in Newport Beach
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Even when traveling, 17 News Director Michael Trihey sticks to meals similar to the classics he enjoys in town. Trihey, who loves the phenomenal biscuits and gravy served at 24th Street Cafe, ordered a slightly different take on the dish with the “The Urson,” served at Mutt Lynch’s restaurant in Newport […]
fsrmagazine.com
Kai Lounge to Open in Huntington Beach, California
Wild Thyme Restaurant Group, known for their widely popular concepts including Shorebird, Jay Bird’s Chicken, and Molé, to name a few, will introduce a new restaurant to their roster of acclaimed eateries. Set to open in September at Pacific City in Huntington Beach, Kai Lounge presents an immersive dining experience and nightlife venue inspired by modern Japanese culture and cuisine.
Eater
LA Legend Pink’s Hot Dogs Is Giving Away Free Chili Dogs All Weekend
Iconic Los Angeles food stand Pink’s Hot Dogs is giving away free chili dogs all weekend long. The La Brea restaurant, known for its dozens of inventive takes on classic LA dogs, is partnering with Amazon’s Prime Video to promote the upcoming series A League of Their Own, and in doing so fans can score no-cost dogs Friday through Sunday. To earn a gratis chili dog, just make sure to be in line between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. (aka “the seventh inning stretch”) Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7.
lagunabeachindy.com
Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach to celebrate 90th anniversary
The Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach will mark its 90th anniversary with a birthday bash from noon to 3 p.m. on Aug. 13 in partnership with the City. The very first Festival of Arts started on Aug. 13, 1932, according to a press release. The day will include birthday-themed...
Here’s where parklets in Long Beach could become permanent
Many parklets in Long Beach have come down but dozens of business owners have expressed interest in making theirs permanent. The post Here’s where parklets in Long Beach could become permanent appeared first on Long Beach Post.
lagunabeachindy.com
Coastal Commission probes “members only” signs on the sand at Hotel Laguna
Signs placed on the sand along Hotel Laguna’s northern property line to discourage beachgoers from intermingling with guests of a July 30 event have attracted scrutiny from state officials. Photos posted to a local Facebook group show a row of PVC pipe frames inserted into the sand displaying canvas...
Randy's Donuts opens new location in Riverside
Randy's Donuts expanded Friday when it opened a new location in Riverside.The donut shop, located at 3519 Van Buren Boulevard, opened its doors with a bang.Randy's offered up free Glazed Raised donuts from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a DJ performed from 9 a.m. until noon.Randy's Donuts has other locations throughout SoCal including its flagship location in Inglewood.
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Features Journey Tribute Band Saturday August 6 2022
OC Fair Features Rebelution Good Vibes Summer Tour at The Pacific Amphitheatre and Journey Tribute Band at the Hangar on Saturday August 6 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Orange County Fair!. Orange County Fair Guide For Summer 2022. The Orange County Fair...
lb908.com
My 6-Course Chef's Dinner at Michael's on Naples
Chef's tasting dinners are becoming quite popular as a way to try a restaurant's best dishes all in one sitting. In this case, our chef's dinner included the exotic! Michael's on Naples is one of Long Beach's foremost establishments known for quality and fine dining. Here's a quick wrap-up of what was one of the most memorable nights dining in Long Beach I've ever had! Unbelievable dishes paired with fine wines all on Michael's rooftop during sunset! Wow!
iebusinessdaily.com
Corona building is future home of private school
A freestanding building in Corona will be home to a Montessori School. The structure, at 4180 Green River Road, was bought for $2.8 million by an Inland Empire investor who wished to remain anonymous, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. The seller was an Orange County investor...
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Niguel Ocean Ranch Free Summer Concerts Fridays In August 2022
Laguna Niguel Ocean Ranch Free Summer Concerts on Fridays in August of 2022. Shea Hot August Nights Concert Series at Ocean Ranch Village every Friday at 6:00pm-8:00pm in August 2022. Local Southern California Musicians will be performing. Grab a bite to eat, invite your friends and family, and enjoy the...
nypressnews.com
Salvador Avila, bracero turned Mexican restaurant baron, dies at 99
One day during the 1970s, Maria Elena Avila served her family some artichokes. She, her siblings and parents had found success with their family restaurant, Avila’s El Ranchito in Huntington Park, and were beginning to expand into Long Beach and Orange County. But the years of struggle and sacrifice...
lagunabeachindy.com
Opinion: Much Mahalos To Laguna Beach Police
“Find your place on the planet. Dig in, and take responsibility from there.” Gary Snyder. The trope that bad things come in threes, we also know this cultural meme as “The Rule of 3.”. Which of course isn’t logical, random acts of both kindness and abuse don’t follow...
lagunabeachindy.com
Street Beat: July 27 to Aug. 1, 2022
Public intoxication. Richard Glenn Swinford, 54, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail. Trespassing. Wesley Tyler Smith, 39, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing. He was held on a $500 bail. Thursday, July 28. Drug paraphernalia. Sean Thomas Fante,...
The 7 Best Cookies in Los Angeles
Did you know many of the best cookies in Los Angeles aren't even from Los Angeles? However, in a city of transplants, we're always eager to welcome the next big star to the city of Angels. Here's where to get seven of the sweetest of things in life.
