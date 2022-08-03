Letter: Volunteer offers to tackle volunteer weeds in sunflower plot

About 1,200 teens in Springfield are identified as unstably housed, according to the state. In Greene County, 386 children were placed in foster care at least temporarily in 2021. With so many youth at risk, it’s no surprise some fall through the cracks and are homeless. The creation of the YouthConnect Center will give those ages 13-18 a place to go to be connected with services ranging from food and clothes to housing and mental health help.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO