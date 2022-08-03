In a shocking move that proves how popular the NFT space is, the domain name NFTs.com has sold for $15 million. The acquisition is the largest public domain name sale this year. Moreover, the sale of the NFTs.com domain is now the second-largest public domain deal ever. Domainer.com, the domain specialists and GoDaddy played a crucial role in getting this deal done. Escrow.com provided their escrow services and also confirmed the transaction.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO