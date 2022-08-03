Jags sign OL Beau Benzschawel, waive/injured OL Jared Hocker

Wednesday was a travel day for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they also made a roster move by signing offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel. To make room for his addition, they waived/injured offensive lineman Jared Hocker.

Benzschawel, 26, is entering his fourth season after going undrafted in 2019 out of Wisconsin. He initially entered the league with the Detroit Lions. He also played for the Houston Texans from 2020-21 and spent the offseason with the Washington Football Team last season. He was cut by them before the formation of their final roster, but spent time on their practice squad afterward.

Benzschawel made 49 consecutive starts with the Badgers and earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2017 and 2018 as a guard. He will join the team as they are set to play in the Hall of Fame Game Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders in Canton, Ohio. The fourth-year player will wear No. 70 with them.