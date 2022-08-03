ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jags sign OL Beau Benzschawel, waive/injured OL Jared Hocker

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42qeMd_0h3tLyjg00

Wednesday was a travel day for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they also made a roster move by signing offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel. To make room for his addition, they waived/injured offensive lineman Jared Hocker.

Benzschawel, 26, is entering his fourth season after going undrafted in 2019 out of Wisconsin. He initially entered the league with the Detroit Lions. He also played for the Houston Texans from 2020-21 and spent the offseason with the Washington Football Team last season. He was cut by them before the formation of their final roster, but spent time on their practice squad afterward.

Benzschawel made 49 consecutive starts with the Badgers and earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2017 and 2018 as a guard. He will join the team as they are set to play in the Hall of Fame Game Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders in Canton, Ohio. The fourth-year player will wear No. 70 with them.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit

Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
Jacksonville, FL
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star Oregon target RB Dylan Edwards announces commitment

The recruitment of Dylan Edwards has been a rollercoaster ride. Earlier this summer, the 4-star running back out of Kansas announced his decision to stay home and commit to the Kansas State Wildcats. About a month later, though, Edwards announced his de-commitment a couple of days after receiving an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Now, Edwards appears ready to make his decision, which we can assume will be final. Edwards announced on Saturday that he would be committing to Notre Dame and joining one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. It came down to three schools, and the Oregon...
MANHATTAN, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson will play in one of the most important games of September

The 2021 season was not up to the Clemson football standard as the team missed the college football playoff for the first time since the playoff began back in 2014. Despite their struggles, the Tigers found a way to come together and produce yet another double-digit win season under head coach Dabo Swinney. As Clemson may have been weaker last season, the rest of the ACC thrived, with multiple programs having what many would consider “breakout” seasons. Looking at the Tigers heading into the 2022 season, the team looks as if it could take the leap back to the playoffs and possibly...
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Jags#Jaguars#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Badgers#The Hall Of Fame Game#The Las Vegas Raiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Blue-chip DL ponders decision timeline after recent Florida visit

It is getting close to decision time for many of the top prep prospects in the 2023 recruiting class after a summer full of official visits and other contacts between colleges and up-and-coming high school players. Florida football has been in the mix for some of the best blue-chip players this cycle, having won enough of the battles to climb the recruiting rankings recently.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

136K+
Followers
181K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy