42-Year-Old Man Sentenced in Beltrami County for Sexual Assault of Teen Girl

Two Severely Injured in Rainy Lake Boating Accident, Alcohol Possibly Involved
Two International Falls residents were severely injured in a boating accident at approximately 9:19 PM on August 4th. According to the press release, Koochiching County Dispatch received a report stating that the motor came out of the water and injured 32-year-old Joshua Urban and 34-year-old Nicholas Hagan. While emergency medical services and response teams were on route to the scene, they were told that another boated towed the injured party and their boat to a residence on County Road 134.
Primary Election for Beltrami County Sheriff to Be Held Tuesday
Next Tuesday, August 9th is the day for the state’s primary election, and there are several primary elections of note in the Lakeland viewing area, including one for the Beltrami County Sheriff’s position. Incumbent Ernie Beitel is not seeking re-election, and three candidates have filed for the election:
Bemidji’s South Lake Irving Association Holds 50th Fish Fry for National Night Out
For 50 years, those with the South Lake Irving Association have celebrated public safety and civil servants in the Bemidji neighborhood. Tuesday night was no different. Neighbors and friends came out to support the community get-together and the National Night Out celebration, recognizing the collaborative work between law enforcement and the public. With the 50th anniversary of the association’s conception, community members young and old recognized the work done to make the South Irving neighborhood a safer area for families.
16th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival Underway
Bemidji’s 16th annual Dragon Boat Festival kicked off on Wednesday, and events have not slowed down. Along with the highly anticipated boat races on Friday and Saturday, other festivities will celebrate the spirit of competition. Food truck vendors lined the sidewalks near the Lake Bemidji waterfront, inviting community members...
Sanford Health Taco Fest Fundraiser Returns During Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival
As the Dragon Boat Festival begins in Bemidji, Sanford Health once again hosted their annual Taco Fest on August 3rd. In conjunction with the United Way of Bemidji Area, this fundraiser for the non-profit is a way that they can reach out and connect with the surrounding community. Through food,...
In Focus: Watermark Art Center Showcasing Exhibit From Both Ends of the Mississippi River
“Aabijijiwan – It Flows Continuously,” an exhibit currently on display at the Watermark Art Center in Bemidji, is the culmination of two-and-a-half years of artistic and scientific collaboration between two artists from opposite ends of the Mississippi River. The exhibit is a project between artists Karen Goulet and...
Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival Sees Return of Large Crowds and Competitive Spirit
49 teams, 26 races, 1 winner: the 16th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival has started, and so have the community events. While the main event begins with the races, leading up to it are smaller community-focused events for all ages. The return of these gatherings is welcomed by many, as new and old events have made their way onto the schedule for the festival. And along with the community fun and fundraising comes the community spirit.
Bemidji’s Jackson Fogelson Competing in U.S. Kids Golf World Championship
Jackson Fogelson, a 10-year-old golfer from Bemidji, will be competing against some of the best youth golf talent in the world at the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship. The tournament tees off on Wednesday at historic Pinehurst Golf Course in Pinehurst, North Carolina and goes all week long. Fogelson has...
