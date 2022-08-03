42-Year-Old Man Sentenced in Beltrami County for Sexual Assault of Teen Girl

49 teams, 26 races, 1 winner: the 16th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival has started, and so have the community events. While the main event begins with the races, leading up to it are smaller community-focused events for all ages. The return of these gatherings is welcomed by many, as new and old events have made their way onto the schedule for the festival. And along with the community fun and fundraising comes the community spirit.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO