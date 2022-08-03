ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Roof Above helps people experiencing homelessness move into repurposed apartments

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE — There are 422 people experiencing chronic homelessness in Mecklenburg County, according to updated data from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing and Homelessness dashboard.

The term chronic homelessness applies to people who have not had a steady place to call home for at least a year.

Roof Above, a nonprofit organization that helps those who are homeless, said chronic homelessness down 50% from when the county started counting, according to officials.

The apartments are Charlotte’s first “adaptive reuse, business-supportive housing solution,” which are repurposed buildings that have outlived their original purposes and have been modified for different uses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fsyz9_0h3tLSgY00
The Rise apartments

The first tenants of The Rise on Clanton started moving in last week.

There are 88 apartments available, and between six and eight people move in each week, prioritizing the most vulnerable.

“Really, the first people moving in are people who really needed this type of housing,” said Liz Clasen-Kelly, CEO of Roof Above.

She said the apartments will help them avoid death on the streets.”

Clasen-Kelly said that the first 10 residents to move in used to live in the North End encampment that was shut down by the health department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11dhJ2_0h3tLSgY00
Charlotte's Tent City

“After the tent city was cleared last year, they’ve been staying in motel-based shelters,” she said.

Roof Above and the community select the residents based on how long they have been experiencing homelessness and their health issues.

Tenants get an affordable place to live and will be coached during the transition.

Multiple community partners made the renovations possible.

(Watch the video below: More than a dozen people who were once homeless now have a place to live thanks to Roof Above)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
WCNC

Fire decimates Charlotte non-profit food pantry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camino Health Center, a well-known non-profit in the Charlotte area said its food pantry has been deemed unusable after being ravaged by a building fire on July 4. In a Facebook post, the non-profit said an unexpected fire at their facility caused serious damage and flooding...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Manufacturer Eastern Fence to expand Rowan County facility less than two years after entering market

SAILSBURY, N.C. — A New York-based manufacturer that entered the Charlotte region in 2020 is expanding its operations here. Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC announced this week it would invest $10.5 million and add 40 jobs at its new Rowan County facility. The fence products manufacturer announced in October 2020 that it would invest $17.5 million and create 142 jobs at a new facility in Salisbury.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mecklenburg County, NC
Society
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Society
WCNC

61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Roof Above
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
WCNC

Shooting in southeast Charlotte sends victim to hospital, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shots were fired in the southeast part of the city Saturday afternoon. Medic first confirmed they responded to a report of a gunshot wound along Wendover Road near Marvin Road around 3:20 p.m. When WCNC Charlotte reporter Austin Walker got to the scene, officers confirmed one person was hospitalized and faced life-threatening injuries. The scene appeared to be at the Marvin Court apartment home community.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $2,200

You'll love living in this brand new 2022 home that has never been lived in. Gorgeous 3/2 ranch home that features 1853 sq feet of living space, an open floor plan, gorgeous light LVP flooring, and a dreamy white kitchen with granite, tile backsplash, and ss appliances. It's great for entertaining. Primary bedroom has two huge walk-in closets. Spa like primary bath has granite counters, a linen closet & oversized walk-in tile shower. Split bedroom plan, too. In addition to the bedrooms, this Burton floorplan features a cozy office off of the dining area with French doors for added privacy. Enjoy cool Carolina nights sitting on the back covered porch overlooking the lovely flat backyard. Fantastic Location! Minutes from I-77 at Exit 42 w/ easy access to many cities. Convenient to restaurants, shopping & Lake Norman. No pets and min credit score/income verification required. Everyone over 18 must apply through rent spree. You'll love living here.
TROUTMAN, NC
WBTV

New affordable housing complex opens off Clinton Road in Charlotte

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue. Counties preparing ahead for next possible weather emergency. In Avery County, plans are in the works to diminish any flood damage. Cyclists frustrated with drivers parking in bike lanes. Updated: 7 hours...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
103K+
Followers
115K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy