thesungazette.com
Kaweah Health first to use SafeGait 360 in California
VISALIA – Kaweah Health used resources to bring in a new state of the art balance and mobility trainer where patients can feel more comfortable in their recovery process. The SafeGait 360 Balance and Mobility Trainer is a device made to help those learning to walk again after injury. The 100-foot track, body-weight support system was installed at the Kaweah Health Rehabilitation Hospital, the longest track for the system in the nation.
yourcentralvalley.com
Fresno State researchers study effects of LED lights on plants
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Students at Fresno State’s Jordan College of Agriculture are studying the effects of different colored LED lights on plants grown indoors. “The lighting systems and the carbon dioxide supplementation– it’s going to change the industry,” said Fresno State Professor Gurreet Brar.
GV Wire
Clovis Hospital Expansion Is Exactly What the Doctor Ordered and the Valley Needs
As construction crews approach the finish of the $430 million Clovis Community Medical Center expansion, let’s take a moment to appreciate the life-saving impact this marvel of modern medicine will have on Valley residents for decades to come. Bill McEwen. Opinion. As we’ve been reminded again during the pandemic,...
yourcentralvalley.com
COVID-19 outbreak at Fresno animal shelter prompts mask mandate
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Operations at the newly opened Fresno Animal Center are being scaled back by city officials after a COVID-19 outbreak among staff at the shelter. The Centers for Disease Control defines an outbreak as three or more linked cases in a 14-day period. This surge in cases started last week, and since then the city has scaled back on hours and required staff to wear masks.
Dinuba donor search finds success with its organizer
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Every day, thousands of people remain on organ donor waiting lists. For a match with a living donor, it can take time – but a recent high school graduate in Dinuba got lucky. In school, Alissa Ortiz never had classes with Ms. Tonya Pennebaker while she was a student at Dinuba […]
Pet of the Week from Animal Compassion Team and Fresno Humane Animal Services
Find out how to make pets featured on ABC30 a part of your family, and meet other animals that also need a forever home.
Is the COVID-19 vaccine required for students?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parents and students are getting ready to go back to school for what’s now the third school year impacted by COVID-19. However, it is the first year that all students are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. “Every family, every parent has a great decision to make and that’s if they should […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Free school supplies for Visalia students
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hundreds of students in Visalia will be given free school supplies at the Back to School Drive event at the Riverway Sports Park, this Saturday. Event Organizer Apple Corial- Symns, with Apple Corial Realty Group says she created the event to give back to the community that has supported her business for many years.
yourcentralvalley.com
Welcome to a little oasis inside Fresno’s Woodward Park
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As soon as you walk into the Shinzen Friendship Garden the greenery and terrain make you think you are in the far east. “When they built the garden, they purposely constructed it in that kind of pattern out of Japan. Which is about 80 % mountains,” said Roger Tsuruda, Shinzen Friendship Garden.
californiaagtoday.com
Confirmation of New Citrus Virus in California
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed positive identifications of Citrus yellow vein clearing virus (CYVCV) in the city of Tulare detected during California Department of Food and Agriculture’s (CDFA) routine multi-pest survey. This is the first detection of CYVCV in the United States. CDFA is surveying for the disease in Tulare County residential and commercial properties and will survey in Fresno and Kings counties in the coming months to fully determine the extent of the disease’s presence (which is currently limited to the city of Tulare). The survey results will inform the regulatory approach taken by CDFA and APHIS.
thesangerscene.com
HOPE Sanger receives $100,000 grant from Wells Fargo Foundation
By Anahi Jaramillo A young high school volunteer from HOPE Sanger, Valeria Mercado, had a conversation with Tim Rios of the Wells Fargo foundation and introduced him to what HOPE Sanger is. “When we talk about the power of a young person with their voice, with their actions. Valeria is a perfect example of that….
'We are excited!': Visalia Unified gears up to welcome back students on campus
Unlike the last two school years, over 30,000 Visalia Unified School District students are gearing up for the new year - in person.
yourcentralvalley.com
This husband and wife team create beautiful things at Kileen’s Garden Boutique
In 2015 Kileen Alvidrez combined her love of gardening and her husband Shane’s woodworking skills and opened Kileen’s Garden Boutique. Kileen’s Garden Boutique is filled with unique succulent gardens and one-of-a-kind arrangments. The three-acre property now includes an event venue, so green thumbs can celebrate amongst the charming atmosphere at Kileen’s Garden Boutique.
Fire forces 4 adults out of Fresno home
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire that forced four people out of their home on Thursday is now under investigation, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Crews were called at around 5:00 p.m. to the home in the area of Willow and Laurel avenues. They arrived to find all the occupants were out of the […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Visalia Unified serving free breakfast & lunch
VISALIA, Calif. ( )- Visalia Unified School District wants to help ensure its students are full, focused, and ready to learn this upcoming school year. Earlier this week the district announced that it would be providing free breakfast and lunch for every enrolled student at all school sites. “We want...
CHP: Drugs found in a luxury brand shopping bag
MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A K-9 officer has sniffed out drugs hidden in a luxury brand shopping bag, according to a Facebook post on Friday by the California Highway Patrol. Officers say that they were stopping a sedan for traffic violations and during that stop officers also noticed signs of possible criminal activity. After receiving consent […]
clovisroundup.com
GillysGirls Band Performs Live at BlueGrass in the Park
The GillysGirls band performed to a large crowd Friday night for the August, 5 Bluegrass in the Park concert. The family band of sisters, consisting of two pairs of twins, Savannah and Morgan, along with Hailey and Jillian performed at Liberty Park in Clovis as part of the Bluegrass in the Park concert series which provides free bluegrass and old-time music in the park for community members to enjoy.
yourcentralvalley.com
An unusually humid start to the weekend
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Did you notice how muggy it was on Friday? This was thanks to the Four Corners ridge of high pressure steering the monsoon moisture our way. The monsoon moisture has also been providing the Sierra with showers and storms all week long, even bringing flash flooding concerns to some areas. Even the Central Valley had a few Friday morning showers.
sierranewsonline.com
Former Coarsegold Resident Turns Roadblocks Into Triumph
Introduction by Shannon Grissom. Through the years, I have worked on a series of whimsical paintings inspired by my late mother and her childhood sock monkey. From the beginning, I had an oracle card deck in mind for the body of work and created each piece with a state of being in mind.
Introducing Visalia Unified’s new superintendent
VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE) – Students at Visalia Unified can expect a fresh perspective when school starts next week. Kirk Shrum is the new district superintendent and on Friday he launched the “One Visalia Connected” program, meant to connect students in and out of the classroom. He spoke to CBS47’s Kathryn Herr and Brian Dorman about […]
