Former Wayne deputy, law enforcement veteran says officers have to go through extensive mental health training

Read on www.wral.com
Related
Deputy Emanuel welcomed home
Caitlin Emanuel, the Sampson County Sheriff’s deputy shot in the line of duty on July 23, received a triumphant welcome home to Sampson
cbs17
Do you recognize him? Police looking for fraud suspect in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clayton Police Department is working to learn the identity of a person police say fraudulently cashed a check. Officers say the man cashed a $5,000 check at a Clayton area bank on July 27. They provided the following photos of the suspect. Anyone who...
my40.tv
Two arrested in eastern NC connected to multiple crimes in the mountains, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A multi-agency investigation that's spanned nearly two years has led to the arrest of two people accused of multiple crimes in Western North Carolina. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that two people who were arrested in Goldsboro in 2021 have been...
wcti12.com
Procession to escort the body of fallen deputy back home
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A procession on Friday will escort the body of a fallen North Carolina deputy back to Wayne County. Wayne County officials said a procession carrying Sergeant Matthew Fishman is expected to leave ECU Medical Center in Greenville was originally expected to begin at about 10 a.m. but it has been delayed to 12 p.m. The procession will travel to Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home in Dudley.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
29 arrested in 3 days with ‘get out of jail free’ card initiative: Fayetteville police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has announced the results of an initiative encouraging people to turn themselves in. Through the department’s Arrest Warrant Initiative, anyone with active arrest warrants for non-violent crimes was asked turn themselves in voluntarily Wednesday through Friday. In return, police released them on a written promise to appear in court or on an unsecured bond with a new court date, according to the initiative.
Procession carrying killed Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman ends in Dudley
A procession for fallen Wayne County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman moved his body from Greenville to its final resting place in Dudley.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Sheriff's Office: Suspect arrested in La Grange murder
On August 5, at approximately 4:30 pm, Lenoir County Deputies responded to the 400 block of South Wooten Street in La Grange in reference to a shooting incident. Deputies arrived and found a male victim deceased from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Rashed Rashon Outlaw of La Grange.
WITN
Closure of Carteret County pharmacy inconveniences community
Deputy who died in Wayne County shooting honored with procession. Deputy who died in Wayne County shooting honored with procession. Parker Byrd has undergone numerous surgeries since the boating accident on Bath Creek on July 23. Man already jailed for making bomb threats now also charged with arson. Updated: 5...
RELATED PEOPLE
WRAL
Wayne Sheriff speaks about warrant, suspect, those involved
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wayne Sheriff speaks about warrant, suspect, those involved. Wayne County Sheriff Larry M. Pierce answers questions about the events that led to the shooting of...
Up and Coming Weekly
Pedestrian killed in Ramsey Street crash was Fayetteville man, police say
The pedestrian killed in a crash on Ramsey Street on July 30 has been identified as David Lamont Mills, 52, of Fayetteville, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. The department’s Traffic Unit investigated the crash in the 1300 block of Ramsey Street. The driver of the vehicle was Sharon...
NC man in jail for making bomb threats has been linked to two arsons, sheriff's office says
Richlands, N.C. — A man who was already in jail for making bomb threats that forced the shutdown of an Onslow County highway has now also been charged with arson. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said Kenneth Reynolds was charged Tuesday with felony first-degree arson and charged Wednesday with felony second-degree arson. He is jailed under a combined $1,607,000 bond and is awaiting court.
1 dead in Cumberland County Motorcycle Crash, I-95 reopened
One person is dead in Cumberland County after a crash involving a motorcycle on I-95.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Duplin Co. truck driver named Highway Angel for saving life of overdosing motorist
ALEXANDRIA, VA, N.C. (WITN) - A Duplin County man has been named a Highway Angel by the Truckload Carriers Association for stopping an overdosing driver who was driving erratically on a busy highway. The TCA says that in the early evening of June 21, Corey Parker was driving south of...
Man wanted for murder, abduction in PA arrested in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — A multi-state search for a murder suspect in Pennsylvania ended in Fayetteville. Chester City Police in Pennsylvania said Dahmier Harmon is accused of murdering a man named Leon Culbreath on August 3. Harmon is also wanted for abduction. Harmon was arrested Friday night in Fayetteville and...
Woman rams car into Raleigh home during dispute with juveniles, police say
Police said a woman got into an altercation with neighbors and then crashed her car into a house on Valley Edge Drive.
cbs17
1 injured, but hit in shooting in Fayetteville hotel parking lot, 29 casings found
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An early morning shooting rang out in the early morning hours Friday outside of two hotels in Fayetteville. Police responded to a call at 12:26 a.m. in the parking lot that joins the Red Roof Inn and Holiday Inn Express at 1902 Cedar Creek Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcti12.com
Kinston Police looking for woman in larceny case
The Kinston Police Department is looking for a woman they said was involved in a larceny. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
Ex-Scotland High School athlete has amputation surgery following boating crash
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Laurinburg native and incoming East Carolina University freshman Parker Byrd underwent a successful below-the-knee amputation Thursday evening, according to his mother. Byrd, who attended Scotland County High School, has now undergone nine surgeries after suffering serious leg damage in a Beaufort County boating accident in July. “Parker did well through surgery,” […]
'I can finally rid them of the city that helped murder them:' Remains of 2 Black girls killed in Philadelphia police bombing returned to Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — Lionell Dotson has grown up without his two older sisters. "I never got to hold my sisters' hands, I never got to hear their voices," the Fayetteville resident said. "I never got to grow up with them.”. They were killed in a bombing less than 40...
cbs17
Footsteps heard for miles: Wayne County community runs for Fishman
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Wayne County community members ran a mile Wednesday night in honor of Sgt. Matthew Fishman who died in the line of duty after being shot on Monday. Community members ran four laps around the parking lot of Wayne Community College as part of a national movement called Running 4 Heroes. All three first responders who were shot Monday are alum of the college.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
61K+
Followers
66K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 1