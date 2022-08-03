ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

PICTURES: Storms move through Mid-Michigan

By Mid-Michigan NOW Newsroom
nbc25news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nbc25news.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc25news.com

50 Beagles rescued in Virginia are headed to Mid-Michigan for adoption

MIDLAND, Mich - A few dozen beagles rescued in Virginia in mid-July are coming to Midland and will be available for adoption. The Envigo Research Breeding Facility was ordered to release over 4,000 Beagles. Investigators say the dogs were purpose-bred to be sold to research facilities and tested on all...
MIDLAND, MI
nbc25news.com

New clothing store opens in Genesee Valley Mall

FLINT, Mich. - The grand opening of a new clothing store in Genesee Valley Mall took place Saturday morning. The name of the store is called KALM. The owner of the new store is 29-year-old, Kiara Tyler from Flint. Tyler tells Mid-Michigan NOW that the journey has not been easy,...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Modems blamed for delayed election results in several Michigan counties

LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — Nearly four in five Michigan counties reported delayed results in Michigan's 2022 primary election. The Secretary of State's office said that's because counties officials had to drive unofficial election results to county clerks' offices. As two million Michigan voters took to the polls Tuesday, election...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
nbc25news.com

EGLE, MDHHS continue testing on Huron River, no detection of hexavalent chromium

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced Thursday that test results from nine surface water samples taken Wednesday downstream of a release of hexavalent chromium into the Huron River system showed no detectable presence of the contaminant. The MDHHS says a “do not contact”...
WIXOM, MI
nbc25news.com

MSP to crack down on I-75 drivers with statewide traffic enforcement operation

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State Police troopers and motor carrier officers will take part in a statewide traffic enforcement operation involving I-75 from Sunday, Aug.7 through Saturday, Aug.13. Michigan State Police says the enforcement operation titled “Stay Alive on I-75” starting Aug. 7 seeks to reduce traffic crashes involving commercial...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mid Michigan
nbc25news.com

First bus of migrants arrives in New York City, Gov. Abbott says

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Friday that the first group of migrants bused to New York City from Texas has arrived at the newly added drop-off location. In a press release, Abbott said the migrants were dropped off this morning on a green bus...
TEXAS STATE
nbc25news.com

Order to pause abortion prosecutions in Michigan remains

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) – Michiganders continue to have access to abortion, for now, a Michigan judge decided Wednesday afternoon. A temporary restraining order that Governor Gretchen Whitmer filed on Monday to stop enforcement of Michigan's 1931 abortion ban will continue. Earlier story: Judge grants Whitmer's restraining order against enforcement of...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Concussion awareness improving in high school football

OWOSSO, Mich. - This Monday will mark the first day of practices for high school football teams across the state of Michigan. And while it will be a few days until the pads come on, the concern for concussions continues to be a hot topic. According to the MHSAA, last...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3M total over Sandy Hook lies

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered Infowars’ Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million in total damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, which the conspiracy theorist falsely called a hoax orchestrated by the government in order to tighten U.S. gun laws.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
nbc25news.com

Woman arrested for using dead mother's identity to apply for credit cards

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A South Boardman woman has been arrested for identity theft and other charges, according to the Michigan State Police. Sarah-Lea Marie Helsel, 34, was arraigned on Wednesday for one count identity theft, one count false statement of identity for financial transaction device, one count stealing/retain financial transactions device without consent and one count false pretenses over $999 but less than $20,000.
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy