PICTURES: Storms move through Mid-Michigan

50 Beagles rescued in Virginia are headed to Mid-Michigan for adoption
MIDLAND, Mich - A few dozen beagles rescued in Virginia in mid-July are coming to Midland and will be available for adoption. The Envigo Research Breeding Facility was ordered to release over 4,000 Beagles. Investigators say the dogs were purpose-bred to be sold to research facilities and tested on all...
New clothing store opens in Genesee Valley Mall
FLINT, Mich. - The grand opening of a new clothing store in Genesee Valley Mall took place Saturday morning. The name of the store is called KALM. The owner of the new store is 29-year-old, Kiara Tyler from Flint. Tyler tells Mid-Michigan NOW that the journey has not been easy,...
Modems blamed for delayed election results in several Michigan counties
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — Nearly four in five Michigan counties reported delayed results in Michigan's 2022 primary election. The Secretary of State's office said that's because counties officials had to drive unofficial election results to county clerks' offices. As two million Michigan voters took to the polls Tuesday, election...
E-bike concerns heat up on Mackinac Island after police say battery exploded
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Law enforcement on Mackinac Island is cracking down once again on e-bikes after police say a battery recently exploded. There's already a ban against the use of e-bikes on the island, without a special permit. Now several agencies are also banning e-bikes from being stored...
EGLE, MDHHS continue testing on Huron River, no detection of hexavalent chromium
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced Thursday that test results from nine surface water samples taken Wednesday downstream of a release of hexavalent chromium into the Huron River system showed no detectable presence of the contaminant. The MDHHS says a “do not contact”...
Michigan's farmers markets celebrate National Farmers Market Week beginning Aug. 7
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Farmers Market Association (MIFMA) kicks off National Farmers Market Week from August 7 through 13, 2022 with farmers' markets across the state and country. “2022 is a year dedicated to recognizing all that goes into making farmer's markets happen. This week, in particular, is about...
MSP to crack down on I-75 drivers with statewide traffic enforcement operation
LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State Police troopers and motor carrier officers will take part in a statewide traffic enforcement operation involving I-75 from Sunday, Aug.7 through Saturday, Aug.13. Michigan State Police says the enforcement operation titled “Stay Alive on I-75” starting Aug. 7 seeks to reduce traffic crashes involving commercial...
Beshear: At least 2 people still missing after Kentucky flooding; death toll stands at 37
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky’s governor said at least two people who were reported missing following historic flooding are still unaccounted for. Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky State Police have still not been able to locate two people who have been reported to them as missing, both of which are in Breathitt County.
First bus of migrants arrives in New York City, Gov. Abbott says
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Friday that the first group of migrants bused to New York City from Texas has arrived at the newly added drop-off location. In a press release, Abbott said the migrants were dropped off this morning on a green bus...
Order to pause abortion prosecutions in Michigan remains
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) – Michiganders continue to have access to abortion, for now, a Michigan judge decided Wednesday afternoon. A temporary restraining order that Governor Gretchen Whitmer filed on Monday to stop enforcement of Michigan's 1931 abortion ban will continue. Earlier story: Judge grants Whitmer's restraining order against enforcement of...
Concussion awareness improving in high school football
OWOSSO, Mich. - This Monday will mark the first day of practices for high school football teams across the state of Michigan. And while it will be a few days until the pads come on, the concern for concussions continues to be a hot topic. According to the MHSAA, last...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3M total over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered Infowars’ Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million in total damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, which the conspiracy theorist falsely called a hoax orchestrated by the government in order to tighten U.S. gun laws.
Woman arrested for using dead mother's identity to apply for credit cards
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A South Boardman woman has been arrested for identity theft and other charges, according to the Michigan State Police. Sarah-Lea Marie Helsel, 34, was arraigned on Wednesday for one count identity theft, one count false statement of identity for financial transaction device, one count stealing/retain financial transactions device without consent and one count false pretenses over $999 but less than $20,000.
