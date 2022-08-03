ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte County, KS

KBI executes search warrant as part of Wyandotte County UG investigation

By Brian Dulle, Sean McDowell
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.

KBI said the search warrant is connected to an ongoing investigation made against certain personnel of the UG.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office received information, reviewed it and determined an investigation was necessary.

KBI initiated the case on June 23, 2022.

The County Administrator’s Office and the Mayor’s Office are cooperating fully with the investigation.

No arrests or charges have been made at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

FOX4 has reached out to the Unified Government for a statement.

