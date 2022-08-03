Triangle has 50-50 chance of hosting World University Games Competition

Read on www.wral.com
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
Pack football player surprises Raleigh non-profit with donation at annual 'Victory Day'
The first touchdown scored at Carter-Finley Stadium this season wasn't from Thayer Thomas, or Devin Carter or even Devin Leary. The first trip to pay dirt came from a precious angel from GiGi's Playhouse of Raleigh, all part of what NC State celebrates as Victory Day. "It warms my heart....
Portland, North Carolina produce classic in six-goal thriller to split points
Portland, Oregon – A six-goal thriller saw Portland Thorns FC and the North Carolina Courage pull out a 3-3 draw that involved a Sophia Smith brace and the Courage coming back from a two-goal deficit and down twice in total to split the points on Friday night. The Courage...
Foodie news: Downtown Raleigh's Parkside opening 2nd location at Wendell Falls
Raleigh, N.C. — The Triangle Business Journal shared the great news that downtown Raleigh’s Parkside Restaurant is opening a second location in eastern Wake County at the Wendell Falls development. The new restaurant will have the same name as the original with a similar menu featuring classic American dishes. Look for them to open this winter. Congrats to owners Jenessa Mitchell and Todd Henderson, as well as executive chef Matthew Scofield.
NC business power couple selling their elegant Greensboro home for $5.7 million
Greensboro, N.C. — A retired North Carolina businesswoman is listing her custom-made mansion for $5.7 million, one of the most expensive recent homes to hit the market in the state. The reason? She fell in love with Florida. Ruth Williams and her husband Jeff Bruner built the home in...
carolinacoastonline.com
President and CEO Jay Barnes announces retirement from North Carolina Aquarium Society
RALEIGH — Following a 42-year career with the N.C. Aquariums, including 20 years as director of the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores and the past four as president and CEO of the N.C. Aquarium Society, Jay Barnes has announced his plan to retire early next year. N.C. Department...
Duke more than doubles UNC in social interactions
Despite the retirement of all-time wins leader Mike Krzyzewski in April, interest in Duke basketball has been unmatched in these offseason months — at least on social media. According to a tweet on Friday from SkullSparks, which religiously tracks this sort of thing, the Blue Devils' primary ...
UNC Basketball Recruiting: James Brown sets official visit date
The UNC basketball recruiting team will be hosting four-star big man James Brown for an official visit this upcoming fall. After securing an official visit from four-star forward Drake Powell at the end of August, Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball recruiting team added another one for this upcoming fall.
If you love going to North Carolina on holiday or, even better, if you are lucky to live in North Carolina, then you are in the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are craving some high-quality pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come with good recommendations. And the best thing about it is that no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you usually go for, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. So if you haven't already, give these great pizza places in North Carolina a try!
Casey Morsell: 'New faces, new players, new vibes'
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State is already on its way to the Bahamas for a foreign trip during the preseason, but Casey Morsell met with the media on Friday before taking off. The Wolfpack guard spoke about taking on a leadership role, the new energy around the program with so many new faces, what he's looking forward to in the Bahamas and more.
Raleigh News & Observer
Coronavirus updates for Aug. 4: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
We’re tracking information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back every Thursday for updates. At least 31,848 new coronavirus cases were reported in North Carolina last week, down from 33,159 the week before, according to preliminary data from state health officials. The N.C. Department of Health...
Beats n Bars festival moves to American Tobacco in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Beats n Bars Festival is relocating to the American Tobacco Campus in September. The festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 16, with a free hip hop show at Bourica Soul. Free events continue at the ATC amphitheater Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 705 Williard St. with live music, yoga, trivia, food and cornhole and dodgeball contests.
North Carolina man hits $272K lottery jackpot…after thinking someone else won
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — On Friday afternoon, just as Pernell Shoulars Jr. of Fayetteville bought a ticket for the $272,000 Fast Play jackpot, he saw it was won and assumed he was out of luck, according to an North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “I thought someone else hit it right before me,” Shoulars said. […]
Fayetteville man surprised to win $272,000 Fast Play jackpot
Fayetteville, N.C. — A store clerk tipped of a Fayetteville man that he won a Fast Play jackpot. Pernell Shoulars, Jr., a 44-year-old contractor, didn't know at first that he won the $272,000 Fast Play jackpot. The store clerk at the Short Trip on Stoney Point Road in Fayetteville indicated his $10 Triple Win ticket was a winner.
Greene Co. principal among those asking not to have pay cut
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina principals are worried they could lose pay in the upcoming school year instead of the raises they’re supposed to be receiving in the new state budget. State lawmakers approved a budget in July that includes a 4% raise in the salary schedule for principals but also changes how […]
Bulls drop third straight in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass - Bulls RF Grant Witherspoon went yard on a solo shot and 2B Miles Mastrobuoni had two hits, however Red Sox RF Devlin Granberg clubbed three hits and homered twice, as Worcester (54-50) topped Durham (56-48) 9-1 on Saturday afternoon at Polar Park. The Red Sox opened the...
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Recruiting: Sean Stewart Transfers
Montverde Academy has been good to Duke lately, with RJ Barrett and Dariq Whitehead decamping to Cameron Indoor Stadium. Now Duke commit Sean Stewart, a rising senior, will leave his hometown of Windermere (the school is also named Windermere) to finish up at Montervde, which is just about a half-hour away. He’ll play for Kevin Boyle who, by the way, coached Kyrie Irving in high school, although at St. Patrick’s in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Blue Devils focus on the details under new Duke coach Mike Elko
It was the first practice with shoulder pads for Duke. There was a sharpness to the players warm ups and to their drills. The assistant coaches were focused and intense. New head coach Mike Elko looked happy. "I'm having a blast," Elko said after practice. "It's been really cool to...
Tom Kim going places in a hurry, among leaders at Wyndham
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Joohyung “Tom” Kim began the Wyndham Championship with a quadruple bogey on his first hole and wasn't the least bit bothered. The kid seems to be going places in a hurry. Already assured a PGA Tour card for next season, Kim overcame his rough...
'Good morning Grandma': NC woman, 85, texts 42 people every single day
Timberlake, N.C. — Doris Johnson texts 42 people every morning. The 85-year-old retired nurse moved from Durham to Person County six years ago to be close to her daughter and son-in-law once her husband, Ronald, developed Parkinson's disease. He died three years ago. Johnson met her husband in Georgetown,...
Weekend best bets: Beer, Bourbon and BBQ and live music
Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of events are coming up this month, so be sure to check out our guide to more than 40 events coming up. This weekend, we have lots of live music, a barbecue festival and more!. Food, festivals and fun. Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Festival (Koka...
