Fort Loudon, PA

abc27.com

Juniata County man arrested for attempted homicide

MCALISTERVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from McAlisterville, Juniata County was arrested for attempted homicide. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on Friday, Aug. 5 at around 6 p.m., 43-year-old Jeremy Lee Zeigler, and 40-year-old Douglas Mark Woleslagle were involved in a verbal argument. At...
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Homicide Under Investigation In Hagerstown

The victim had been shot multiple times. Hagerstown, Md (KM) Hagerstown Police are investigating a homicide. Just after 11:00 PM on Friday, authorities were dispatched to the Stone Ridge Apartments and Town Houses in the 1400 block of Haven Road. They found a deceased individual who had been shot multiple times.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
DC News Now

Hagerstown police investigate murder at apartment complex

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone shot a person a number of times, killing that person in the parking lot of an apartment community Friday night. The Hagerstown Police Department said it happened shortly after 11 p.m. at Stone Ridge Apartments and Townhomes, located at 1400 Haven Road. Officers believe the shooting […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
DC News Now

Man charged after threatening family with arson

BOONSBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — A Boonsboro man was charged after he poured gasoline in the living room of his home to threaten arson. Fire Marshals responded to the 300 block of Lanafield Circle on Thursday evening after 52-year-old Bruce Lovins made arson threats toward his family members. Officials said that Lovins grabbed a […]
BOONSBORO, MD
abc27.com

Harrisburg Most Wanted suspect captured; Pennsylvania State Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect on Pennsylvania State Police’s Five Most Wanted in the Harrisburg area has been captured. According to Pennsylvania State Police PIO Trooper Megan Frazer, a warrant was served for Tia Lashay Williams, who was wanted for a 2020 escape in Harrisburg. Court records...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Appalachian Trail double murder convict dies in prison

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – The man convicted of murdering two people on the Appalachian Trail in Perry County has died in prison. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections says Paul David Crews passed away on July 9, 2022, of natural causes at SCI Fayette. Crews were serving a life sentence...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
mocoshow.com

67-Year-Old Man Known as “Old Man Bandit” Held Without Bond After Attempting to Rob a Gaithersburg Bank

For Immediate Release: Friday, August 5, 2022Gaithersburg, MD – A 67-year-old Frederick, MD man has been arrested and charged with several bank robberies in the metro area. Steven Gregory Gass, dubbed the “old man bandit,” has an extensive history of bank robberies, spanning 45-years, and was arrested on Thursday, July 14, 2022, after attempting to rob a Wells Fargo Bank on North Frederick Ave. in Gaithersburg.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
abc27.com

Motorcyclists wanted after Cumberland County chase

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police are looking for two motorcyclists after a chase on Wednesday evening. Police say around 8:10 p.m. officers attempted to stop twoo motorcycles for reckless driving in the area of Conodoguinet Parkway and Bent Creek Boulevard. Officers say both motorcycles...
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
FOX 43

Pa. State Police investigate Franklin County burglary

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery that took place on Wednesday at the Forrester Farm Equipment located on Orchard Road in Greene Township, Franklin County. Around midnight on Aug. 3, an unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the store and ransacked several offices and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County manhunt suspects stole State Police vehicle, captured; PSP

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men stole a marked State Police vehicle and fled Troopers after a traffic stop in Cumberland County on Thursday. State Police conducted a traffic stop on I-81 around 11:34 a.m. in Silver Spring Township. The driver, identified as Hanif Malik Hall, and the passenger, identified as Malik Lamar Clover, attempted to flee and entered a marked patrol vehicle.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Two Altoona men facing charges after overdosing with child

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A child alerting a neighbor to call 911 has led to charges for two Altoona men who overdosed in the home with the kid, according to police. Scott Tilson, 37 and Brian Tilson, 58 overdosed on heroin at the 2000 block of Beale Avenue on Tuesday at about 7:53 p.m., according to […]
