abc27.com
Juniata County man arrested for attempted homicide
MCALISTERVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from McAlisterville, Juniata County was arrested for attempted homicide. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on Friday, Aug. 5 at around 6 p.m., 43-year-old Jeremy Lee Zeigler, and 40-year-old Douglas Mark Woleslagle were involved in a verbal argument. At...
Cumberland Police Arrest Blotter: August 5, 2022
CUMBERLAND, MD – The following arrests were made and warrants were issued on Friday. These...
WJAC TV
Relative speaks out after domestic-related shooting in Bedford County
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — One man was hospitalized and another is in jail after a shooting in Bedford County Tuesday evening. State police say 32-year-old Ray Vincent is accused of shooting a relative during an argument. On Wednesday, Vincent's great-grandfather spoke with 6 News about the shooting. Who shot...
wfmd.com
Homicide Under Investigation In Hagerstown
The victim had been shot multiple times. Hagerstown, Md (KM) Hagerstown Police are investigating a homicide. Just after 11:00 PM on Friday, authorities were dispatched to the Stone Ridge Apartments and Town Houses in the 1400 block of Haven Road. They found a deceased individual who had been shot multiple times.
Hagerstown police investigate murder at apartment complex
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone shot a person a number of times, killing that person in the parking lot of an apartment community Friday night. The Hagerstown Police Department said it happened shortly after 11 p.m. at Stone Ridge Apartments and Townhomes, located at 1400 Haven Road. Officers believe the shooting […]
Man charged after threatening family with arson
BOONSBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — A Boonsboro man was charged after he poured gasoline in the living room of his home to threaten arson. Fire Marshals responded to the 300 block of Lanafield Circle on Thursday evening after 52-year-old Bruce Lovins made arson threats toward his family members. Officials said that Lovins grabbed a […]
Potential Arsonist Apprehended In Boonsboro After Pouring Gas, Threatening Family: Officials
A family dispute nearly got extremely heated in Maryland, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Boonsboro resident Bruce Lovins, 52, is facing charges after allegedly pouring gasoline in the living room of his home and threatening his family, officials said. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug....
Police take suspect into custody after manhunt in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (2:40 p.m.): Authorities say they have taken the suspect into custody, and more information is expected to be released when it becomes available. PREVIOUSLY: State Police are searching for a man and warning the public to avoid the area of Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex...
abc27.com
Harrisburg Most Wanted suspect captured; Pennsylvania State Police
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect on Pennsylvania State Police’s Five Most Wanted in the Harrisburg area has been captured. According to Pennsylvania State Police PIO Trooper Megan Frazer, a warrant was served for Tia Lashay Williams, who was wanted for a 2020 escape in Harrisburg. Court records...
abc27.com
Appalachian Trail double murder convict dies in prison
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – The man convicted of murdering two people on the Appalachian Trail in Perry County has died in prison. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections says Paul David Crews passed away on July 9, 2022, of natural causes at SCI Fayette. Crews were serving a life sentence...
mocoshow.com
67-Year-Old Man Known as “Old Man Bandit” Held Without Bond After Attempting to Rob a Gaithersburg Bank
For Immediate Release: Friday, August 5, 2022Gaithersburg, MD – A 67-year-old Frederick, MD man has been arrested and charged with several bank robberies in the metro area. Steven Gregory Gass, dubbed the “old man bandit,” has an extensive history of bank robberies, spanning 45-years, and was arrested on Thursday, July 14, 2022, after attempting to rob a Wells Fargo Bank on North Frederick Ave. in Gaithersburg.
Suspects in state police car theft were ferrying drugs at time of initial stop, police say
The men arrested Thursday after stealing a Pennsylvania State Police squad car and leading police on a wild chase through central Cumberland County were originally stopped, and ultimately decided to flee from, a car that was packed with heroin and other illegal drugs, according to a search conducted by police Thursday evening.
abc27.com
Motorcyclists wanted after Cumberland County chase
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police are looking for two motorcyclists after a chase on Wednesday evening. Police say around 8:10 p.m. officers attempted to stop twoo motorcycles for reckless driving in the area of Conodoguinet Parkway and Bent Creek Boulevard. Officers say both motorcycles...
Pa. State Police investigate Franklin County burglary
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery that took place on Wednesday at the Forrester Farm Equipment located on Orchard Road in Greene Township, Franklin County. Around midnight on Aug. 3, an unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the store and ransacked several offices and...
Pennsylvania State Police led on lengthy chase in Cumberland County
A man from Joliet, Illinois, led police on a pursuit on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County on Aug. 3, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police.
abc27.com
Cumberland County manhunt suspects stole State Police vehicle, captured; PSP
MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men stole a marked State Police vehicle and fled Troopers after a traffic stop in Cumberland County on Thursday. State Police conducted a traffic stop on I-81 around 11:34 a.m. in Silver Spring Township. The driver, identified as Hanif Malik Hall, and the passenger, identified as Malik Lamar Clover, attempted to flee and entered a marked patrol vehicle.
Two Altoona men facing charges after overdosing with child
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A child alerting a neighbor to call 911 has led to charges for two Altoona men who overdosed in the home with the kid, according to police. Scott Tilson, 37 and Brian Tilson, 58 overdosed on heroin at the 2000 block of Beale Avenue on Tuesday at about 7:53 p.m., according to […]
Man referred to himself as ‘God’ multiple times before running over motorcyclist: police
Harrisburg police are looking for a man they say ran over a motorcyclist in July, causing serious injuries. A warrant on attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges was issued for 45-year-old Francisco Rivera-Montanez, police announced Wednesday. Police were called to the 200 block of South 17th Street around...
Harrisburg police searching for man allegedly responsible for running over motorcyclist
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is searching for a man involved in an alleged hit-and-run. On July 22, the department responded to the 200 block of South 17th Street for a report of a vehicle accident. Responding officers discovered that a large SUV approached and allegedly...
Gettysburg Police Chief says department is undersized
Editor’s note: The is the second of a four-part series about the Gettysburg Police Department. I thank Chief Robert Glenny and Mayor Rita Frealing for generously spending time talking with me. We value your comments — please leave them below. “We’re way understaffed. By Federal guidelines we should...
