FOX2Now

Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. – Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ryan Chick, 18, of Cabool; Logan Meerkatz, 18, of Cleveland, Missouri; and Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Missouri. Two other 18-year-olds are hospitalized with injuries.
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Crash along I-470 reported after Mustang attempts to cut off semi

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A crash along I-470 in Topeka slowed traffic Friday morning after a Mustang attempted to cut off a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that just before 7 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, officials were called to the area of mile marker 177.1 on eastbound I-470 around Topeka with reports of an accident.
TOPEKA, KS
MIX 94.9

3 People Killed in Collision with Semi

WILLMAR -- Three people died when the car they were in collided with a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday just west of Willmar in Kandiyohi County. Troopers say a car driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker of Lee Summitt, Missouri was going...
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
KCTV 5

3 teenagers killed in a crash near Jerico Springs, Mo.

JERICO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three teenagers Thursday afternoon. According to the patrol, a car driven by Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., became airborne after it topped a hill on State Highway B. The car then ran off the road and overturned.
JERICO SPRINGS, MO
KSNT News

Police looking for this Topeka man

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Police are looking for a Topeka man in connection to an Aggravated Battery. At 10:55 p.m. on Aug. 4th, Topeka Police arrived at St. Francis Hospital in response to reports of an individual who suffered from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. After investigation, it was determined that this incident was tied to the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Police: Two teens from Cleveland, Mo. killed in Cedar County crash

CLEVELAND, Mo. (KCTV) -- A small-town community is grieving after a fatal crash killed three teenagers including two young men from Cleveland in Cass County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday three miles east of Jerico Springs on Highway B.
CLEVELAND, MO
Bring Me The News

Three dead in crash involving car full of Missourians in Minnesota

Three people from Missouri are dead and one other Missourian suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in west-central Minnesota on Thursday. According to the State Patrol, the four were together in a Lexus SUV traveling northbound on County Road 7 west of Willmar when they reached the intersection at Highway 40 and collided with an eastbound semi just before 6 p.m.
WILLMAR, MN
WIBW

Gunshot victim arrives at hospital overnight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip arrived at St. Francis just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the injury was non-life threatening and believed to have happed in the 600 block of SW Roosevelt St. Topeka Police say the investigation is ongoing.
TOPEKA, KS
KOLR10 News

Three teens dead after Cedar County crash

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County. A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it […]
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Topeka man arrested following skid loader theft, stolen trailer found

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested in connection to a case involving a stolen skid steer and trailer. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Brian Ray Stevenson, 50, of Topeka was taken into custody Thursday, Aug. 4, for felony theft and possession of methamphetamine. Sheriff...
TOPEKA, KS

